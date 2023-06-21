NEW YORK — Technology stocks dropped, leaving Wall Street mixed Wednesday and sapping more momentum from its five-week rally.
The S&P 500 fell 23.02 points, or 0.5%, to 4,365.69 — its third straight pullback after it rallied last week to its highest level in more than a year.
Weakness for high-growth stocks hit the Nasdaq composite in particular, and it dropped 165.09 points, or 1.2%, to 13,502.20. Still, roughly as many stocks rose as fell on Wall Street, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by a milder 102.35 points, or 0.3%, to 33,951.52.
Wall Street was on a tear this year, with the S&P 500 up nearly 14% amid hopes that inflation is coming down quickly enough for the Federal Reserve to stop hiking interest rates soon after raising them at a furious speed since early last year. Some analysts say the rally ran too far, too fast while inflation remained high.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that "the process of getting inflation back down to 2% has a long way to go."
A couple more rate increases may be on the way but "it may make sense to move rates higher but to do so at a more moderate pace," he said before a House of Representatives committee.
High rates helped cause three failures in the U.S. banking system.
Smaller and regional banks account for about 50% of U.S. commercial and industrial lending, according to Ann Miletti, head of active equity at Allspring Global Investments. Pressure on these banks would make it tougher for many businesses to get loans, which would hurt the economy. She said she's leaning toward the probability of a U.S. recession.
People walk March 22 near the New York Stock Exchange in New York.
Peter Morgan, Associated Press
In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 3.72%. It helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans. The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, rose to 4.71% from 4.69% late Tuesday.
Several Big Tech stocks were among the heaviest weights on the market.
Nvidia fell 1.7%, giving back some of its gains from earlier this year driven by frenzy about artificial intelligence. Tesla dropped 5.5%, and Microsoft lost 1.3%.
FedEx fell 2.5% after its forecast for upcoming earnings was lower than analysts' expectations.
On the winning side, Dollar Tree rose 4.6% after it stuck with its forecast for earnings this fiscal year.
Energy stocks climbed along with oil prices. Exxon Mobil rose 1.1%, and Baker Hughes gained 2.3%.
Abroad, stocks continued to tumble in China, the world's second-largest economy. Stocks in Shanghai fell 1.3%, and South Korea's Kospi sank 0.9%.
In Europe, stock indexes were modestly lower. The FTSE 100 in London dipped 0.1% after a U.K. report on inflation came in hotter than expected.
Best-Paying Cities for Women
Best-Paying Cities for Women
Photo Credit: Jacob Lund / Shutterstock
Americans’ relationship to work has changed dramatically in the three years since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The transition to remote and hybrid work arrangements has become commonplace throughout corporate America. The
Great Resignation saw millions of people switch jobs and career paths in search of better pay or working conditions. And many Americans left the workforce altogether: the labor force participation rate today continues to lag its levels from early 2020.
These shifts have affected workers of all types, but women in particular have been navigating the new dynamics of work. More women these days are considering
leaving their companies for more flexible arrangements like hybrid work. However, this choice can in some cases be disadvantageous—both for women, who may miss out on opportunities for career advancement, and for employers, who lose out on talent when female employees depart.
Jacob Lund
The share of women working full time was rising consistently until COVID
The share of women working full time has also been on the decline in the last few years. This figure had been growing steadily since 2011, reaching a peak of 45.8% in 2019 before falling to 44.1% two years later. One primary reason for the decline is that
family caregiving responsibilities often fall on the shoulders of women. During the pandemic, when many schools were still using remote learning and child care was unreliable, those burdens increased, and many women left the workforce to care for children.
Wages for women have been steadily increasing for nearly a decade
For women who have continued in the workforce, however, wage growth has accelerated in recent years. Inflation-adjusted wages for women working full time have been steadily increasing over the last decade. In 2012, women had a median inflation-adjusted wage of $43,074. That figure had increased to $46,196 by 2020, and in 2021 alone, women’s median wages jumped 6.6% to $49,263. Meanwhile, median wages for men saw a similar jump from $56,751 in 2020 to $60,428 in 2021—an increase of 6.5%. As a result, the wage gap between full-time female and male workers remained steady at approximately 18.5%.
Women are overrepresented in health services and education occupations
This wage growth has taken place despite the fact that many of the occupations with the highest concentration of female workers pay relatively little compared to other professions. Health services and education jobs are overwhelmingly filled by women, and women are also overrepresented in clerical roles like administrative assistants, clerks, and legal support workers. While some occupations in these fields, like
registered nurses, deliver good wages, many others pay below the national median. For example, more than nine in 10 preschool teachers are women, and they typically earn $30,210 per year.
States in the Northeast have the best pay for women
Women’s earnings are stronger in certain parts of the country than others, and the mix of occupations may be one reason why. States in the Northeast and on the West Coast tend to have higher median earnings for women after adjusting for cost of living. These locales also have economies that offer more professional occupations that pay high wages. Massachusetts leads all states with a median cost-of-living-adjusted wage for full-time women of $62,443, while Florida’s wages are the lowest at $41,633.
At the local level as well, cities with more professional occupations in fields like business, technology, finance, and law tend to offer higher wages for women. A number of major metros in the Northeast and Western U.S. rank highly as the best-paying cities for women, including the nation-leading San Jose metro, where the median female worker earns nearly $75,000 per year. Additionally, these locations with higher median wages for women tend to also have smaller wage gaps between women and men.
The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. To determine the best-paying locations for women, researchers at
Smartest Dollar calculated the median annual wage for women working full time, adjusted for the cost of living. In the event of a tie, the location with the greater unadjusted median annual wage for women working full time was ranked higher.
Here are the best-paying U.S. metropolitan areas for women.
The best paying small and midsize metros for women
15. Columbus, OH
Photo Credit: Agnieszka Gaul / Shutterstock
Median annual wage for full-time women (adjusted): $54,428 Median annual wage for full-time women (actual): $51,720 Median annual wage for all full-time workers (adjusted): $56,759 Percentage of women that work full time: 48.0% Cost of living (compared to average): -5.0%
Shutterstock
14. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
Photo Credit: Richard Cavalleri / Shutterstock
Median annual wage for full-time women (adjusted): $54,598 Median annual wage for full-time women (actual): $55,253 Median annual wage for all full-time workers (adjusted): $60,982 Percentage of women that work full time: 43.8% Cost of living (compared to average): +1.2%
Shutterstock
13. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA
Photo Credit: Andriy Blokhin / Shutterstock
Median annual wage for full-time women (adjusted): $54,681 Median annual wage for full-time women (actual): $58,121 Median annual wage for all full-time workers (adjusted): $63,703 Percentage of women that work full time: 41.9% Cost of living (compared to average): +6.3%
Shutterstock
12. Raleigh-Cary, NC
Photo Credit: Farid Sani / Shutterstock
Median annual wage for full-time women (adjusted): $55,002 Median annual wage for full-time women (actual): $53,671 Median annual wage for all full-time workers (adjusted): $63,031 Percentage of women that work full time: 46.6% Cost of living (compared to average): -2.4%
Shutterstock
11. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
Photo Credit: Andrew Zarivny / Shutterstock
Median annual wage for full-time women (adjusted): $55,182 Median annual wage for full-time women (actual): $60,234 Median annual wage for all full-time workers (adjusted): $65,358 Percentage of women that work full time: 50.4% Cost of living (compared to average): +9.2%
Shutterstock
10. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
Photo Credit: dibrova / Shutterstock
Median annual wage for full-time women (adjusted): $55,977 Median annual wage for full-time women (actual): $64,138 Median annual wage for all full-time workers (adjusted): $70,334 Percentage of women that work full time: 43.6% Cost of living (compared to average): +14.6%
Shutterstock
9. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI
Photo Credit: photo.ua / Shutterstock
Median annual wage for full-time women (adjusted): $56,391 Median annual wage for full-time women (actual): $58,411 Median annual wage for all full-time workers (adjusted): $64,732 Percentage of women that work full time: 48.9% Cost of living (compared to average): +3.6%
Shutterstock
8. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT
Photo Credit: f11photo / Shutterstock
Median annual wage for full-time women (adjusted): $57,493 Median annual wage for full-time women (actual): $58,477 Median annual wage for all full-time workers (adjusted): $65,828 Percentage of women that work full time: 46.2% Cost of living (compared to average): +1.7%
Shutterstock
7. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
Photo Credit: mahaloshine / Shutterstock
Median annual wage for full-time women (adjusted): $57,595 Median annual wage for full-time women (actual): $65,985 Median annual wage for all full-time workers (adjusted): $76,679 Percentage of women that work full time: 44.9% Cost of living (compared to average): +14.6%
Shutterstock
6. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Median annual wage for full-time women (adjusted): $57,626 Median annual wage for full-time women (actual): $60,514 Median annual wage for all full-time workers (adjusted): $66,207 Percentage of women that work full time: 50.7% Cost of living (compared to average): +5.0%
Shutterstock
5. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD
Photo Credit: Gang Liu / Shutterstock
Median annual wage for full-time women (adjusted): $58,167 Median annual wage for full-time women (actual): $57,707 Median annual wage for all full-time workers (adjusted): $64,153 Percentage of women that work full time: 46.7% Cost of living (compared to average): -0.8%
Shutterstock
4. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
Photo Credit: ESB Professional / Shutterstock
Median annual wage for full-time women (adjusted): $63,918 Median annual wage for full-time women (actual): $70,111 Median annual wage for all full-time workers (adjusted): $76,572 Percentage of women that work full time: 47.0% Cost of living (compared to average): +9.7%
Shutterstock
3. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
Photo Credit: Orhan Cam / Shutterstock
Median annual wage for full-time women (adjusted): $66,796 Median annual wage for full-time women (actual): $74,370 Median annual wage for all full-time workers (adjusted): $80,414 Percentage of women that work full time: 51.0% Cost of living (compared to average): +11.3%
Orhan Cam
2. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA
Photo Credit: Jessica Kirsh / Shutterstock
Median annual wage for full-time women (adjusted): $67,175 Median annual wage for full-time women (actual): $80,497 Median annual wage for all full-time workers (adjusted): $88,414 Percentage of women that work full time: 45.3% Cost of living (compared to average): +19.8%
Jessica Kirsh
1. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
Photo Credit: Uladzik Kryhin / Shutterstock
Median annual wage for full-time women (adjusted): $74,714 Median annual wage for full-time women (actual): $83,414 Median annual wage for all full-time workers (adjusted): $99,793 Percentage of women that work full time: 45.2% Cost of living (compared to average): +11.6%
Shutterstock
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.