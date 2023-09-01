A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended Friday with slight gains for stocks, as the market notched its second straight winning week.

The market got a boost early on from a closely watched government report that showed U.S. job growth increased at a healthy, but more moderate pace last month. The report supports investors’ hopes that the Federal Reserve will hold off on raising interest rates again in its bid to lower inflation.

After initially rising as much as 0.8% following the release of the jobs report, the major indexes shed most of their gains and spent the day wavering between small gains and losses.

The S&P 500 finished 0.2% higher. The benchmark index was coming off its first monthly loss since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq composite closed less than 0.1% lower. Still, that slight dip broke its five-day winning streak.

Market jitters over the possibility the Fed might have to keep interest rates higher for longer led to the market’s pullback in August.

But this week, stocks mostly rallied following reports showing job openings fell to the lowest level since March 2021, consumer confidence tumbled in August and a measure of inflation closely tracked by the Fed remained low in July. The recent economic snapshots have bolstered the view on Wall Street that the Fed may hold rates steady at its next policy meeting in September.

The central bank has raised its main interest rate aggressively since 2022 to the highest level since 2001. The goal has been to rein inflation back to the Fed’s target of 2%. The Fed has maintained that it is ready to keep raising interest rates if it has to but will base its next moves on the latest economic data.

Bond yields were mostly rose Friday. The yield on the 2-year Treasury got as high as 4.91% at one point, but fell to 4.88% by late afternoon. It was at 4.87% late Thursday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.17% from 4.11%.

Banks and financial services stocks accounted for a big share of the gains among S&P 500 companies. Rising oil prices helped push energy stocks higher.

The price of U.S. crude oil climbed 2.3%, extending its weekly gain to 7.3%. The increase comes as production cuts by major producers continue to prop up the market. Many industry analysts are expecting to Saudi Arabia to extend those cuts through October.

All told, the S&P 500 rose 8.11 points to 4,515.77 Friday. The Dow gained 115.80 points to 34,837.71, and the Nasdaq slipped 3.15 points to 14,031.81.

U.S. markets will be closed Monday for Labor Day.

