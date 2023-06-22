NEW YORK — Stocks drifted to a mixed finish Thursday on Wall Street as central banks around the world keep cranking interest rates higher in their fight against inflation.

The S&P 500 rose 16.20, or 0.4%, to 4,381.89, even though the majority of stocks fell. A rebound for technology stocks helped to overshadow losses elsewhere in the market and keep the benchmark index afloat.

The gains for high-growth stocks also drove the Nasdaq composite to a market-leading gain of 128.41 points, or 1%, to 13,630.61. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4.81, or less than 0.1%, to 33,946.71.

The Bank of England hiked its main interest rate by a bigger margin than expected to a 15-year high. Central banks in Norway, Switzerland and Turkey also raised borrowing rates.

In the United States, meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated his belief that inflation is still too high and that further increases to rates may be necessary.

The Fed held interest rates steady at its last meeting after raising rates aggressively throughout 2022 and into 2023 to tame painfully high inflation. Inflation has cooled somewhat since last summer, but the Fed has signaled it may raise rates two more times this year as it tries to push inflation down to its stated goal of 2%.

Powell testified before a Senate committee Thursday, a day after appearing before a House of Representatives committee.

High interest rates have already slowed manufacturing and other parts of the U.S. economy. They've also helped cause three high-profile failures in the U.S. banking system. The banking industry remains under pressure, even after the federal government acted quickly to provide support.

Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.79% from 3.73% late Wednesday.

The U.S. stock market has been “taking a little bit of a breather" following a five-week rally, said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance. The big focus in the coming weeks will likely be any economic data, including a big report on inflation next week, that could give investors a better sense of how the Fed will proceed.

“The Fed is pretty close to done, if not done already,” he said.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits remained elevated last week, a possible sign that the Fed’s rate hikes are beginning to cool a surprisingly resilient labor market.

In the housing industry, sales of previously occupied homes strengthened last month to top economists’ expectations for a slide.

