NEW YORK — U.S. stocks drifted to a mixed finish Wednesday, as drops for Microsoft and other big-name tech stocks overshadowed gains across much of the rest of Wall Street.

The S&P 500 fell 16.33, or 0.4%, to 4,267.52 even though the majority of stocks within the index rose. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 91.74, or 0.3%, to 33,665.02, while the Nasdaq composite fell 171.52, or 1.3%, to 13,104.89.

Microsoft, Amazon, Nvidia and Alphabet all sank at least 3% and were the heaviest weights on the S&P 500. As some of Wall Street's most valuable stocks, their movements pack extra punch on the index.

It's a reversal from much of this year, when high-growth stocks led the way on hopes the Federal Reserve would ease interest rates and amid excitement about artificial intelligence. Tech stocks are seen as some of the hardest hit by higher interest rates, and yields were on the rise in the Treasury bond market.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.78% from 3.68% late Tuesday. The two-year yield rose to 4.55% from 4.50%.

Yields climbed after the Bank of Canada raised its policy interest rates Wednesday, surprising some investors after it had left rates steady since January.

Campbell Soup, meanwhile, sank 8.9% after reporting weaker revenue than expected for the latest quarter. It also gave a forecast for earnings that fell short of analysts' expectations, as price increases push some customers to buy less.

Much of the rest of the market rose. The Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks jumped 1.8% to continue its hot streak since a stronger-than-expected report on hiring last week.

On the winning side of Wall Street was Dave & Buster's, which jumped 18.3% after reporting stronger profit than expected for the latest quarter.

Brown-Forman rose 4% after the spirits company reported stronger profit than expected for the latest quarter, thanks in part to growth for its Woodford Reserve brand.

Next week, the U.S. government is scheduled to release the latest monthly updates on inflation at the consumer and wholesale levels and the Fed will announce its latest move on interest rates.

Most traders expect the Fed to leave rates steady. That would mark the first meeting in more than a year where it hasn't hiked rates.

China, the world's second-largest economy, reported its exports fell 7.5% from a year earlier in May and imports were down 4.5%, adding to signs of a slowing of its economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decline in exports was the first year-on-year drop in three months, and export volumes fell below their levels at the start of the year.

Stocks in Shanghai gained 0.1%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.8%.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index lost 1.8%, the sharpest decline in 12 weeks.

