NEW YORK — A sharp drop for Wall Street capped a day of declines around the world Tuesday after discouraging data on China raised worries about the global economy.

The S&P 500 slumped 1.2% for one of its worst drops since the spring after data showed a deepening slump for the world's second-largest economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 361 points, or 1%, and the Nasdaq composite sank 1.1%.

Coming into this year, the expectation was that China's economy would grow enough after the government removed anti-COVID restrictions to prop up a global economy weakened by high inflation. But China’s recovery has faltered so much that it unexpectedly cut a key interest rate Tuesday and skipped a report on how many of its younger workers are unemployed.

Worries about the knock-on effects for the rest of the global economy are weighing on Wall Street, where stocks have already been retrenching in August. The pullback follows a gangbusters first seven months of the year.

In the U.S., the economy has remained more resilient than expected despite higher interest rates. A report Tuesday showed growth for sales at U.S. retailers accelerated by more in July than economists expected.

The strong retail sales report raises hopes that the U.S. economy can keep growing and avoid a long-predicted recession. But on the downside for markets, it could also raise the Federal Reserve’s resolve to keep interest rates high in order to fully grind down inflation.

The Fed has already hiked its key interest rate to the highest level in more than two decades.

Treasury yields initially rose following the retail sales report, approaching their highest levels since the 2007-09 Great Recession, before jostling up and down.

A faltering Chinese economy could mean less demand for oil and other commodities. The price for a barrel of U.S. crude oil dropped $1.52 to $80.99. Prices also fell for Brent crude, the international standard, and for copper.

The declines meant stocks of energy producers were among the biggest losers in the S&P 500. Banks also sank, continuing a rocky run since the high-profile failures of several during the spring that were caused in part by high interest rates.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, more reports on corporate profits that came in better than expected helped to limit the market’s losses.

The S&P 500 fell 51.86 points to 4,437.86. The Dow dropped 361.24 to 34,946.39, and the Nasdaq sank 157.28 to 13,631.05.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.21% from 4.20% late Monday. The two-year Treasury yield fell to 4.94% from 4.97%.

