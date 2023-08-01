NEW YORK — Wall Street took a step back from its big rally so far this year, and most stocks fell Tuesday following a mixed set of earnings reports from U.S. companies.

The S&P 500 lost 12.23, or 0.3%, to 4,576.73, coming off its fifth-straight winning month. The Nasdaq composite sank 62.11, or 0.4%, to 14,283.91. The Dow Jones Industrial Average squeezed out a gain of 71.15 points, or 0.2%, to 35,630.68 even though most of the stocks within it weakened.

Travel-related stocks helped drag the market lower after they gave up some of their big gains from earlier in the year.

Worries have been broadly rising that expectations have built too high for the entire U.S. stock market after the S&P 500 surged more than 19% so far this year. Stocks had hit a 16-month high on hopes inflation is cooling enough to get the Federal Reserve to stop hiking interest rates. That could allow the economy to avoid a long-expected recession.

While inflation has indeed come down since the summer and the economy has remained remarkably resilient, critics say it’s no guarantee inflation will continue to cool at the same rate. They say stock prices have risen too far, too quickly.

Most companies so far this reporting season have beaten forecasts, but that’s usually the case. And expectations were low coming into this season, with analysts calling for the worst decline in S&P 500 earnings per share in three years.

Reports on the economy Tuesday came in mixed. The number of job openings advertised across the country dipped slightly in June, but the job market broadly remains solid, propping up the rest of the economy and keeping it out of a recession so far.

A report on the manufacturing industry from the Institute for Supply Management said it contracted at a slightly worse pace in July than economists expected, but not as badly as it did in June.

Other profit reports scheduled for later in the week could have more impact. Amazon and Apple are scheduled to report Thursday, and because they're two of the biggest stocks by market value, their movements pack more punch on the S&P 500.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has also pointed to Friday’s upcoming report on the overall U.S. job market as an important data point. A reading that’s too hot could mean upward pressure on inflation, which could push the Fed to get more aggressive about rates. The Fed has already hiked its main rate to its highest level in more than two decades, a jolting shock after the rate began last year at virtually zero.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.03% from 3.97% late Monday.

