NEW YORK — Stocks fell Thursday after reports suggested the U.S. job market remains much more resilient than expected.

The S&P 500 lost 35.23, or 0.8%, to 4,411.59. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 366.38, or 1.1%, to 33,922.26, and the Nasdaq composite gave up 112.61, or 0.8%, to 13,679.04.

While a sturdy labor market keeps the economy out of a long-feared recession, it could also push the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer in its campaign to defeat high inflation. That could mean more pressure for the economy and financial markets.

An ADP Research Institute report suggested hiring by private employers was much stronger last month than economists expected, with nearly twice as many jobs created than forecast.

The ADP report can be volatile and "isn't necessarily a good predictor of the monthly jobs report" that is more comprehensive and due from the U.S. government on Friday, said Mike Loewengart, head of model portfolio construction at Morgan Stanley Global Investment Office.

A separate report showed the number of U.S. workers applying for unemployment last week remains relatively low, even if it was higher than expected.

Other reports Thursday offered a nuanced picture. One said employers advertised fewer job openings in May than expected. A separate report said growth in U.S. services industries remains hot and accelerated in June.

The Fed raised interest rates by a mammoth 5 percentage points from virtually zero to try to smother the worst inflation in decades. If Friday's jobs report is strong, that could push the Fed to keep the brakes on the economy. That would raise the risk of a recession.

Yields jumped in the bond market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.03% from 3.94% late Wednesday. It helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans.

The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, climbed to 4.99% from 4.95%. It's back to where it was in early March, before the failures of several U.S. banks rattled confidence across financial markets.

On Wall Street, Exxon Mobil was one of the heaviest weights on the market after it tumbled 3.7%.

JetBlue Airways sank 7.2% after it said it will end a partnership with American Airlines in the northeastern U.S. after losing a court fight and will focus instead on salvaging its proposed purchase of Spirit Airlines. American Airlines fell 2.4%.

Meta Platforms, parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, wavered between small gains and losses after unveiling its new app Threads. Meta ended the day down 0.8%.

Stock markets abroad also fell sharply.

