NEW YORK — Wall Street slipped Tuesday as worries about the banking system and the global economy forced more caution into financial markets worldwide.

The S&P 500 fell 19.06, or 0.4%, to 4,499.38 and at one point was down nearly triple that. It was the fifth loss in the past six days for the index after it rocketed through the year's first seven months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 158.64, or 0.4%, to 35,314.49 after paring an earlier loss of 465 points. The Nasdaq composite lost 110.07, or 0.8%, to 13,884.32.

In the U.S., bank stocks fell after Moody’s cut the credit ratings for 10 smaller and midsized ones. It cited a list of concerns about their financial strength, from the effects of higher interest rates to the work-from-home trend that's leaving office buildings vacant.

Across the Pacific, stocks sank after a report showed exports for China’s troubled economy shrank by the most since the start of the pandemic in 2020. And in Europe, bank stocks dropped after Italy's Cabinet approved a proposal to tax a chunk of their profits this year.

The worries were layered on top of a mixed set of earnings reports from big U.S. companies.

Treasury yields fell in the bond market as investors moved into investments considered safer. It's a comedown from the climb yields have been on recently, which has pressured the stock market.

The Federal Reserve has hiked its main interest rate to the highest level in more than two decades in hopes of grinding down inflation.

The much higher rates have hit banks particularly hard.

While downgrading credit ratings for 10 banks and putting six others under review, Moody’s said the rapid rise in rates has led to conditions that hurt profits for the broad industry. Higher rates also knock down the value of investments that banks made when rates were super low. Such conditions helped cause three high-profile failures for U.S. banks this past spring, which shook confidence in the system.

Moody’s also said troubles may be coming for banks with lots of commercial real estate loans, which are threatened as work-from-home trends keep people out of offices.

Later this week, the U.S. government will release data on consumer and wholesale inflation, which could influence what the Federal Reserve does next with interest rates.

The hope on Wall Street is that the cooldown in inflation since it topped 9% last summer will help persuade the Fed no more rate hikes are needed.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.02% from 4.10%. The two-year Treasury yield slipped to 4.75% from 4.79%.

CD balances shot up by nearly $400 billion in 9 months—here's why CD balances shot up by nearly $400 billion in 9 months—here's why CDs are a safe place to store your money Alternatives to investing in CDs