NEW YORK — Wall Street pushed higher Monday ahead of a week full of updates about where profits for big U.S. companies are heading.

The S&P 500 rose 17.37, or 0.4%, to 4,522.79 and its highest closing level in 15 months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 76.32, or 0.2%, to 34,585.35, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 131.25, or 0.9%, to 14,244.95.

Stocks elsewhere around the world slipped after China reported weaker economic growth for the spring than economists expected. Its recovery following the removal of anti-COVID restrictions has fallen short of forecasts. While that’s helped to limit inflation globally, it’s also diluted a main engine of growth for the world’s economy.

The weak data from the world's second-largest economy helped drag crude prices lower. The hope among investors is that the disappointing figures will push Chinese authorities to approve more stimulus for their economy.

In the United States, the economy has remained resilient even though an expected boost from a Chinese recovery hasn't materialized. It’s managed to avoid a long-predicted recession despite much higher interest rates meant to push down high inflation.

A survey showed Monday that manufacturing in New York state unexpectedly grew, beating economists' expectations for a contraction. Manufacturing has been one of the U.S. economy's worse performing areas.

This upcoming week will offer more details on how the economy has affected companies as corporate earnings season ramps up. Nearly 60 companies in the S&P 500 are scheduled to report this upcoming week how much profit they made from April through June.

Expectations broadly are low. Analysts are forecasting the worst drop for earnings per share among S&P 500 companies since the pandemic was pummeling the economy in the spring of 2020, according to FactSet. They’re also forecasting a third straight quarter of declines in profits.

Several banks and Delta Air Lines helped kick off the reporting season last week with reports that were better than feared. This upcoming week will feature reports from Bank of America, Netflix and Tesla, among others. Also coming up this week will be the latest monthly update on sales at U.S. retailers.

The hope among investors is that all of it together will push the Federal Reserve to soon put a halt to its blistering campaign to raise interest rates.

The wide expectation is for the Fed to raise rates at its meeting next week, which would take the federal funds rate to its highest level since 2001.

In the bond market, Treasury yields fell modestly. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 3.80% from 3.84% late Friday.

