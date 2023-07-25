NEW YORK — Wall Street strengthened Tuesday after more companies reported fatter profits for the spring than expected.
The S&P 500 rose 12.82, or 0.3%, to 4,567.46 and its highest close since early April 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 26.83, or 0.1%, to 35,438.07, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 85.69, or 0.6%, to 14,144.56.
General Electric helped lead the market with a 6.3% rally after it reported stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. It also raised its forecasts for full-year revenue and profits.
Industrial giant 3M rose 5.3% after the maker of Scotch-Brite and Post-It raised its forecast for profits for the full year. Home builder PulteGroup climbed 6.2% after reporting stronger profit for the spring than expected.
On the losing side were airline stocks, led by Alaska Air Group. It fell 9.7% despite reporting stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than expected. Analysts said investors may have been disappointed with its forecasts for the current quarter.
Raytheon Technologies tumbled 10.2% after saying accelerated removals and inspections are needed for some of its Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines to look for a rare condition in powder metal. That pushed the company to lower its forecast for how much cash it will generate this year.
This week is a busy one for earnings reports, and roughly 30% of the companies in the S&P 500 are on the schedule.
Two of Wall Street's most influential stocks, Microsoft and Alphabet, reported their results after trading closed for the day; both are up more than 38% for the year so far. They're two of the seven stocks behind the majority of the S&P 500's nearly 16% gain through the first half of the year.
UPS swung between gains and losses after reaching a tentative deal with 340,000 unionized workers to potentially avert a strike, ending the day down 1.9%
The wide expectation is for the Federal Reserve on Wednesday to announce another increase to interest rates, as it tries to wrestle high inflation under control.
The hope among traders is Wednesday's move will be the final increase of this cycle because inflation has been cooling. A report Tuesday showed confidence among U.S. consumers rose by more than economists expected.
In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield held at 3.88%. It helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans. The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more on the market's expectations for Fed action, slipped to 4.88% from 4.92%.
Abroad, stocks jumped 4.1% in Hong Kong and 2.1% in Shanghai. Indexes moved more modestly around the rest of the world.
States Where Credit Card Companies Spend the Most Marketing to Students
Having a strong credit score is a fundamental pillar of financial wellbeing. Making a major life purchase sometimes requires a loan or a line of credit, and in hard times, credit can be a bridge to help make ends meet. A good credit score can often help borrowers secure more favorable interest rates and terms, saving them money or hassle over time.
With the benefits that good credit can offer, it is important for young people to get started and learn to responsibly maintain lines of credit. Opening and managing a credit card is an excellent way to do so. However, for many young adults—especially those in college—this can be challenging.
Delinquent credit card balances are rising
One common risk for younger borrowers is that they fall into delinquency more frequently than their older counterparts. With lower incomes and less savings than older people who are more established in their careers, younger credit card users may have more difficulty repaying their balances. For most of the last two decades, borrowers aged 18 to 29 have had the highest share of credit card debt transitioning into delinquency of any age cohort. Delinquency among this group has grown from a low of 4.9% in mid-2021 to 8.3% in the first quarter of 2023.
The federal government introduced policies meant to provide new protections for consumers, including young borrowers, early in the Obama Administration. The
Credit Card Accountability Responsibility and Disclosure (CARD) Act of 2009 helped protect consumers from practices like excessive fees and unannounced interest rate hikes. For young people specifically, the law also made it so that consumers under the age of 21 require sufficient verified income or a co-signer before applying for a credit card. This can help ensure that young borrowers have the means to repay credit card debt, but it can also hinder those living off of student loans from valuable years of credit building.
College credit card marketing has declined since the 2009 Act
One of the Credit CARD Act of 2009’s other protections for young borrowers was to place new limits on how credit card companies market to college students. For example, credit card companies were more restricted in their ability to mail card offers to students or to provide giveaways or other inducements for students to apply for a card. As a result of these changes and other factors, the amount of money spent on college credit card marketing has declined dramatically since the law passed. In 2009, card issuers spent $103.6 million on college marketing after adjusting for inflation. By 2021, that figure had fallen to just $19.8 million.
Nearly 75 percent of college credit card marketing payments are made to alumni associations
Despite a decline in college credit card marketing payments overall, card issuers continue to target alumni groups most heavily. Young people remain an important market for credit card companies and they can also benefit from access to credit in early adulthood. Alumni are also more likely to be above the age of 21 and not subject to some of the same marketing restrictions included in the Credit CARD Act. Nearly 75% of college credit card marketing payments were made to alumni associations, totaling $89.7 million from 2016 to 2020 (the latest years with available data).
Colleges and universities have been a willing partner in making these sorts of agreements. In exchange for providing access to alumni and others affiliated with the college and occasionally licensing university branding, colleges may receive fees and royalties from the credit card issuers with whom they have agreements. A total of 44 credit card issuers and 324 institutions of higher education participated in college marketing agreements from 2016 to 2020.
Issuers have targeted colleges and universities in some states more so than others to expand their marketing reach. California is home to several large and notable college institutions that collectively lead the nation with more than $15 million in credit card marketing payments received from issuers. And while other largely populated states rank highly, population isn’t the only indicator. States like Kansas, Indiana, Alabama, and Iowa all rank in the top 15 states for credit card marketing payments collected by colleges and are all home to universities with decorated sports programs.
To determine the locations where credit card companies spend the most marketing to students, researchers at
Upgraded Points analyzed data from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The researchers ranked states according to the total marketing payments made to college organizations by credit card issuers from 2016 to 2020. In the event of a tie, the state with the greater total new credit cards opened from college marketing agreements from 2016 to 2020 was ranked higher. Universities, alumni associations, and other university-affiliated institutions and foundations were considered college organizations for the purposes of this analysis.
Here are the states where credit card companies spend the most marketing to students.
15. Connecticut
College marketing payments by credit card issuers (2016-2020): $2,338,799 New credit cards opened via college marketing (2016-2020): 1,313 Total credit card issuers with college marketing agreements (2016-2020): 3 Total college institutions with marketing agreements (2016-2020): 4
14. Massachusetts
College marketing payments by credit card issuers (2016-2020): $2,902,430 New credit cards opened via college marketing (2016-2020): 9,341 Total credit card issuers with college marketing agreements (2016-2020): 4 Total college institutions with marketing agreements (2016-2020): 10
13. Iowa
College marketing payments by credit card issuers (2016-2020): $3,025,860 New credit cards opened via college marketing (2016-2020): 2,289 Total credit card issuers with college marketing agreements (2016-2020): 3 Total college institutions with marketing agreements (2016-2020): 6
12. Alabama
College marketing payments by credit card issuers (2016-2020): $3,317,913 New credit cards opened via college marketing (2016-2020): 5,865 Total credit card issuers with college marketing agreements (2016-2020): 4 Total college institutions with marketing agreements (2016-2020): 9
11. Florida
College marketing payments by credit card issuers (2016-2020): $3,551,913 New credit cards opened via college marketing (2016-2020): 12,308 Total credit card issuers with college marketing agreements (2016-2020): 4 Total college institutions with marketing agreements (2016-2020): 13
10. Illinois
College marketing payments by credit card issuers (2016-2020): $3,571,524 New credit cards opened via college marketing (2016-2020): 5,722 Total credit card issuers with college marketing agreements (2016-2020): 7 Total college institutions with marketing agreements (2016-2020): 9
9. New York
College marketing payments by credit card issuers (2016-2020): $4,186,019 New credit cards opened via college marketing (2016-2020): 11,861 Total credit card issuers with college marketing agreements (2016-2020): 4 Total college institutions with marketing agreements (2016-2020): 13
8. Georgia
College marketing payments by credit card issuers (2016-2020): $4,564,899 New credit cards opened via college marketing (2016-2020): 3,865 Total credit card issuers with college marketing agreements (2016-2020): 5 Total college institutions with marketing agreements (2016-2020): 9
7. North Carolina
College marketing payments by credit card issuers (2016-2020): $5,495,096 New credit cards opened via college marketing (2016-2020): 4,198 Total credit card issuers with college marketing agreements (2016-2020): 2 Total college institutions with marketing agreements (2016-2020): 12
6. Michigan
College marketing payments by credit card issuers (2016-2020): $7,649,756 New credit cards opened via college marketing (2016-2020): 4,289 Total credit card issuers with college marketing agreements (2016-2020): 4 Total college institutions with marketing agreements (2016-2020): 9
5. Indiana
College marketing payments by credit card issuers (2016-2020): $7,926,760 New credit cards opened via college marketing (2016-2020): 17,586 Total credit card issuers with college marketing agreements (2016-2020): 5 Total college institutions with marketing agreements (2016-2020): 10
4. Texas
College marketing payments by credit card issuers (2016-2020): $8,649,704 New credit cards opened via college marketing (2016-2020): 8,302 Total credit card issuers with college marketing agreements (2016-2020): 6 Total college institutions with marketing agreements (2016-2020): 18
3. Kansas
College marketing payments by credit card issuers (2016-2020): $10,580,884 New credit cards opened via college marketing (2016-2020): 8,968 Total credit card issuers with college marketing agreements (2016-2020): 1 Total college institutions with marketing agreements (2016-2020): 10
2. Pennsylvania
College marketing payments by credit card issuers (2016-2020): $12,186,751 New credit cards opened via college marketing (2016-2020): 8,872 Total credit card issuers with college marketing agreements (2016-2020): 4 Total college institutions with marketing agreements (2016-2020): 32
1. California
College marketing payments by credit card issuers (2016-2020): $15,513,212 New credit cards opened via college marketing (2016-2020): 26,973 Total credit card issuers with college marketing agreements (2016-2020): 6 Total college institutions with marketing agreements (2016-2020): 15
