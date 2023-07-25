NEW YORK — Wall Street strengthened Tuesday after more companies reported fatter profits for the spring than expected.

The S&P 500 rose 12.82, or 0.3%, to 4,567.46 and its highest close since early April 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 26.83, or 0.1%, to 35,438.07, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 85.69, or 0.6%, to 14,144.56.

General Electric helped lead the market with a 6.3% rally after it reported stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. It also raised its forecasts for full-year revenue and profits.

Industrial giant 3M rose 5.3% after the maker of Scotch-Brite and Post-It raised its forecast for profits for the full year. Home builder PulteGroup climbed 6.2% after reporting stronger profit for the spring than expected.

On the losing side were airline stocks, led by Alaska Air Group. It fell 9.7% despite reporting stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than expected. Analysts said investors may have been disappointed with its forecasts for the current quarter.

Raytheon Technologies tumbled 10.2% after saying accelerated removals and inspections are needed for some of its Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines to look for a rare condition in powder metal. That pushed the company to lower its forecast for how much cash it will generate this year.

This week is a busy one for earnings reports, and roughly 30% of the companies in the S&P 500 are on the schedule.

Two of Wall Street's most influential stocks, Microsoft and Alphabet, reported their results after trading closed for the day; both are up more than 38% for the year so far. They're two of the seven stocks behind the majority of the S&P 500's nearly 16% gain through the first half of the year.

UPS swung between gains and losses after reaching a tentative deal with 340,000 unionized workers to potentially avert a strike, ending the day down 1.9%

The wide expectation is for the Federal Reserve on Wednesday to announce another increase to interest rates, as it tries to wrestle high inflation under control.

The hope among traders is Wednesday's move will be the final increase of this cycle because inflation has been cooling. A report Tuesday showed confidence among U.S. consumers rose by more than economists expected.

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield held at 3.88%. It helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans. The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more on the market's expectations for Fed action, slipped to 4.88% from 4.92%.

Abroad, stocks jumped 4.1% in Hong Kong and 2.1% in Shanghai. Indexes moved more modestly around the rest of the world.

