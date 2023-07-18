NEW YORK — Wall Street's frenzy about artificial intelligence helped push stocks to their best level in more than 15 months on Tuesday, along with stronger-than-expected profit reports from big financial companies.

The S&P 500 rose 32.19, or 0.7%, to 4,554.98 and its highest finish since early April 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 366.58, or 1.1%, to 34,951.93, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 108.69, or 0.8%, to 14,353.64.

Microsoft was the biggest single force pushing up the S&P 500, by far. It shook off a morning loss and rose 4% after announcing the pricing for some AI services. It will charge $30 per user per month for its Microsoft 365 Copilot.

Stocks in the financial industry also drove the market higher. Charles Schwab jumped 12.6% after reporting stronger profit and revenue for the spring than analysts expected. It was one of several big financial companies to report better results than forecast, including Bank of America and Morgan Stanley.

On the losing end was Masimo, which makes medical equipment and runs a consumer audio business. It tumbled 20% after it said it expects to report weaker-than-expected revenue for the spring.

Reporting season is ramping up as companies tell investors how much profit they earned from April through June.

"We continue to see a healthy U.S. economy that is growing at a slower pace, with a resilient job market," Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said while reporting results for the nation's second-largest bank. Its stock rose 4.4%.

PNC Financial Services Group said its baseline outlook is for a mild recession to start in late 2023 or early 2024. It also reported stronger profit for the latest quarter than expected, and its stock rose 2.5%.

Reports on the economy were mixed Tuesday. One said sales at U.S. retailers grew by less than expected last month, a slowdown from May's growth.

However, economists said underlying sales trends, which exclude automobiles, gasoline and other items, were stronger than expected in June.

A separate report said U.S. industrial production contracted last month. Economists had forecast a flat reading.

The data seemed to reinforce that the Federal Reserve will raise its key interest rate next week.

Treasury yields bounced around after Tuesday's economic reports.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.79% from 3.81% late Monday. It helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans.

The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, inched up to 4.76% from 4.75%.

Abroad, stocks rose modestly in Europe and were mixed in Asia. Hong Kong's Hang Seng tumbled 2.1%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 added 0.3%.

