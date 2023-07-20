NEW YORK — Drops for big tech-oriented stocks put the clamps on Wall Street's torrid rally Thursday.

The S&P 500 fell 30.85, or 0.7%, to 4,534.87, coming off its highest close since early April 2022 and its seventh gain in the last eight days. The Nasdaq composite dropped 294.71, or 2.1%, to 14,063.31 — its worst loss in more than four months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was an outlier and up 163.97 points, or 0.5%, to 35,225.18 because it has less of an emphasis on tech stocks.

Tesla tumbled 9.7% despite reporting stronger profit and revenue for the spring than expected. Analysts said investors may be concerned about how profitable the electric vehicle maker will be after cutting prices. It also plans factory downtime this summer for upgrades.

Netflix sank 8.4% despite also reporting stronger profit than expected. One important measure, how much revenue the company makes from paid memberships on average, fell during the quarter from a year earlier.

Tesla and Netflix are two of the first huge tech-oriented companies to report their profits for the spring. Big Tech stocks rallied hard this year and were the primary reason for the S&P 500's big gains. Netflix is still up 48% for the year so far, and Tesla has more than doubled.

Nvidia fell 3.3%, though it remains 211.5% higher for the year so far.

Zions Bancorp. rose 10% after reporting stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than expected. It said customers added $2 billion in deposits, or 3.2%, over the last three months.

Truist Financial sank 7.1% after reporting weaker revenue than expected. It also said average deposits decreased 2.1% from earlier this year, though its profit topped expectations.

The biggest loss in the S&P 500 came from Discover Financial, which slid 15.9%. Its results for the latest quarter fell short of forecasts, and it disclosed it was working with regulators to resolve an accounting error dating back to 2007. It also said it was pausing buybacks of its stock while it conducts an internal review.

Johnson & Johnson rose 6.1% after reporting profit and revenue that topped expectations for the latest quarter and raised its forecasts for the full year. Its rally was the main reason the Dow rose for a ninth straight day.

In the bond market, yields climbed after an unemployment claims report suggested the job market remains remarkably solid. Inflation has been falling, and many traders hope the Federal Reserve's expected hike to interest rates next week will be the last of this cycle.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.85% from 3.75% late Wednesday. The two-year Treasury yield climbed to 4.85% from 4.77%.

Stocks were higher across much of Europe and lower across much of Asia.

