NEW YORK — Wall Street slumped Thursday, despite a blowout profit report from Nvidia, following some mixed reports on the U.S. economy.

The S&P 500 dropped 59.70 points, or 1.3%, to 4,376.31 — its worst loss in three weeks. It nearly wiped out its gain for the week, which had been a bright spot in what's been a rough August.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 373.56 points, or 1.1%, to 34,099.42. The Nasdaq composite tumbled 257.06 points, or 1.9%, to 13,463.97.

Stocks sank as Treasury yields stabilized following their tumble a day earlier. High yields in the bond market make investors less willing to pay high prices for stocks and other risky investments.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.23% from 4.20% late Wednesday. It fell there from 4.33% a day before, close to its highest level since 2007.

The two-year Treasury yield, which moves closely with expectations for the Fed, rose to 5.01%. The prior day, it dropped to 4.98% from 5.05%.

They may be set to go even higher, depending on what the head of the Federal Reserve says in a speech scheduled for Friday. The Fed raised its main interest rate to the highest level since 2001 in hopes of grinding down high inflation by slowing the entire economy and hurting prices for investments.

Yields found some traction Thursday following a couple mixed reports on the U.S. economy. One showed that fewer U.S. workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, a sign that the job market remains remarkably resilient.

Another report said orders for long-lasting manufactured goods slumped by more last month than economists expected. That could be a signal that conditions are worsening for the struggling manufacturing industry, but orders actually rose more than expected for the month after ignoring airplanes and other transportation equipment.

Chipmaker Nvidia reported its sales came in even better than forecast, at $12.51 billion, in the three months through July and gave a forecast for the current quarter that also blew past Wall Street's expectations. That raised hopes that Wall Street's frenzy about artificial intelligence technology isn't just hype.

Nvidia shot up more than 6% in the morning but its gain diminished through the day, and it finished up by just 0.1%. Still, it was one of the strongest forces pushing up on the S&P 500, which saw more than 80% of stocks fall.

Dollar Tree fell 12.9% despite reporting stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than expected.

Petco tumbled 20.6% after cutting its forecast for earnings over the full year.

Indexes were mixed in Europe after mostly rising in Asia.

