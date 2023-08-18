NEW YORK — Wall Street limped to the finish line of its third losing week in a row Friday.

The S&P 500 barely budged as it ended the week with a loss of more than 2%, like other U.S. indexes. It edged down by 0.65 points, or less than 0.1%, to 4,369.71.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 25.83 points, or 0.1%, to 34,500.66, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 26.16, or 0.2%, to 13,290.78.

August has been rough for the stock market, which has given back more than a quarter of the S&P 500's torrid gains for the year's first seven months. That's in part because a swift rise in yields forced investors to reconsider whether stocks got too expensive, particularly after critics warned the market rose too far too quickly.

Stocks held a bit steadier Friday after yields eased a bit. After topping 4.30% a day before and nearing its highest level since 2007, the 10-year Treasury yield fell back to 4.24%.

Higher yields mean bonds are paying out more in interest, but they also make investors less willing to pay high prices for stocks and other investments that are less stable than bonds.

The group of big tech-oriented stocks has been under pressure recently because technology and other high-growth stocks are seen as some of the biggest losers of higher rates. Several are down more than 10% from their highs earlier this year. Microsoft slipped 0.1% Friday. Alphabet dropped 1.9%, and Tesla sank 1.7%.

The Fed Reserve last month hiked the overnight interest rate it controls to the highest level since 2002, as it tries to smother high inflation. High rates work by slowing the economy and hurting prices for investments.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech late next week in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, could be the next big event for markets.

Ross Stores jumped 5% for the largest gain in the S&P 500 after it reported stronger results than forecast for the latest quarter.

Applied Materials also reported stronger profit than expected, and its stock rose 3.7%.

Estee Lauder fell 3.3% despite reporting stronger profit and revenue than expected. Its profit forecast for its upcoming fiscal year fell short of Wall Street's estimates.

Abroad, stocks slid across Europe and Asia, as higher yields globally crank up the pressure.

Worries have been high about China, whose economic recovery since removing anti-COVID restrictions has faltered. Property developers in the world's second-largest economy are under particularly heavy scrutiny.

Evergrande Group, a giant real-estate developer, is asking a U.S. court to approve a restructuring plan for foreign bondholders as it tries to avoid defaulting on $340 billion in debt.