Technology companies led a broad stock market rally Tuesday after two economic reports raised hopes on Wall Street that the economy is cooling enough for the Federal Reserve to pause hiking interest rates.

The S&P 500 rose 1.5%, its third straight gain and biggest since early June. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 292 points and the Nasdaq composite finished 1.7% higher.

Big tech stocks powered much of the rally. Bond yields fell broadly.

The latest gains came as investors reviewed reports on consumer confidence and the labor market. The Conference Board, a business research group, reported that consumer confidence tumbled in August, surprising economists that were expecting levels to hold steady around the strong July reading. Consumer confidence and spending have been closely-watched amid persistent pressure from inflation.

Also Tuesday, the government reported that job openings fell to the lowest level since March 2021, a larger drop than economists expected. The report also showed that the number of Americans quitting their jobs fell sharply for the second straight month, clear signs that the labor market is cooling in a way that could reduce inflation.

Wall Street is betting that the Fed will hold rates steady again at its September meeting, according to CME’s FedWatch tool. The data on job openings and consumer confidence may have helped persuade the outlook for what the Fed will do at its November policy meeting. The bets on the side of no change in rates by the Fed rose from about 38% on Monday to just under 50% Tuesday.

The Fed has been raising its main interest rate for more than a year to its highest level since 2001, in an effort to bring inflation back down to its 2% goal.

Investors and economists have several more big economic reports on tap this week. The government will provide another update on the nation’s gross domestic product on Wednesday. It will also release its monthly employment report for August on Friday.

A key inflation update is expected Thursday when the government releases its personal consumption and expenditures, or PCE, report for July. It is the Fed’s preferred measure for inflation and has been cooling for months.

The threat of rates staying higher for longer led to a pullback for stocks this month following what had been a banner year. The S&P 500 is down 2% this month after soaring 19.5% through July. It remains about 17% higher for the year, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq is up more than 33%.

All told, the S&P 500 rose 64.32 points to 4,497.63, the Dow added 292.69 points, or 0.8%, to 34,852.67, and the Nasdaq gained 238.63 points to 13,943.76.

