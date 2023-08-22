NEW YORK — Wall Street ticked lower Tuesday ahead of two potentially market-shaking events later in the week.

The S&P 500 slipped 12.22 points, or 0.3%, to 4,387.55 to give back some of its rare August gain powered by Big Tech stocks the prior day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 174.86 points, or 0.5%, to 34,288.83, and the Nasdaq composite edged up by 8.28, or 0.1%, to 13,505.87.

Stocks struggled this month as yields shot up in the bond market, which cranks up the pressure on other investments.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury ticked down to 4.32% Tuesday from 4.34% late Monday, a day after reaching its highest level since 2007. It helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans. The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more on expectations for the Federal Reserve, rose to 5.04% from 5%.

Nvidia swung from an early gain to a loss of 2.8% ahead of its earnings report Wednesday. The chipmaker has been at the center of Wall Street's frenzy about artificial intelligence, and its stock already more than tripled this year. Analysts expect Nvidia to say its revenue swelled by nearly $4.5 billion to $11.19 billion this spring from a year earlier.

Dick's Sporting Goods plunged 24.1% after its profit for the latest quarter fell well short of expectations. It cut its forecast for earnings over the full year.

Macy's fell 14.1% despite reporting stronger results for the latest quarter than expected. It stood by its financial forecasts for the full year, though it said conditions look uncertain.

On the winning side, home improvement retailer Lowe's gained 3.7% after reporting stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. It also stood by its forecast for results over the full year, and said it gave over $100 million in bonuses to its front-line workers.

Microsoft edged up by 0.2% as U.K. regulators consider a revamped bid by the company to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard, one of the biggest deals in tech history.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to give a speech Friday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, the site of several major policy announcements by the Fed in the past. Traders are bracing for the speech to be a bigger potential deal than Nvidia's earnings report, according to Barclays strategists led by Stefano Pascale and Anshul Gupta.

The Fed already hiked its main interest rate to the highest level since 2001 in hopes of grinding down high inflation. That also slows the entire economy and hurts prices for investments.

Abroad, indexes were mostly higher. Stocks rose in China to recover some losses driven by worries about its faltering economic recovery.

