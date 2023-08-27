When people are burned out at work, low energy, indifference, lack of excitement about tasks, workplace pessimism, and cynicism about the future take over. The World Health Organization also warns that when people are burned out, they start to feel unaccomplished. According to the American Psychological Association, they suffer—and so do the innovative ideas and productivity they might otherwise bring to the table.
In an economy where productivity is at a premium, employees face increased workplace stress, which can lead to burnout if not managed in healthy ways. Using information from leading business schools and academic research, Wysa compiled five useful tips to help manage burnout at work.
A survey commissioned by management consulting firm Deloitte of 1,000 full-time U.S.-based professionals found that 91% of respondents experienced unmanageable stress levels and frustration at work. And 77% of respondents reported suffering from burnout at their jobs. Most said they've encountered burnout more than once at their workplace.
And that was before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, which sent stress and burnout rates skyrocketing, according to the American Psychological Association.
Burnout is a serious condition with real health consequences. The APA reports that employees suffering from burnout are at nearly triple the normal risk of experiencing depressive disorders and have a 57% higher risk of being absent from work, an 84% higher risk of suffering from Type 2 diabetes, and a 40% higher risk of experiencing hypertension.
Integris Health, a nonprofit health care system in Oklahoma, notes the condition does not spontaneously appear but occurs and develops over five stages. It starts with the "honeymoon phase," when people begin their jobs or a new project with lots of energy and optimism. However, no honeymoon lasts forever, and stressful periods come as responsibilities build up, moving to the stress phase.
The stress phase turns chronic as intense stress becomes a fixture in the workplace. Prolonged chronic stress finally leads to the burnout and habitual burnout phases, where burnout becomes chronic.
While stress can lead to burnout, many symptoms of burnout and stress are opposites, according to the Midwestern University Counseling Center. Stress is characterized by over-engagement, overreactions, and feelings of urgency, while burnout, according to the center, involves disengagement, emotional detachment, and feelings of hopelessness.
Unaddressed burnout can lead to problems in personal relationships as well as the workplace, depression, substance abuse, and, in some cases, self-harm and suicide. Licensed medical professionals can help those dealing with burnout overcome it and avoid it in the future.
Continue reading for five strategies that can help you manage burnout.