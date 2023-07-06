Threads — the Meta-owned app seen as a major rival to Elon Musk’s troubled microblogging platform Twitter — already has 30 million signups, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, Twitter threatened legal action against Meta over Threads, according to a letter obtained by Semafor.

In a Wednesday letter addressed to Zuckerberg, Alex Spiro, an attorney representing Twitter, accused Meta of unlawfully using Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property by hiring former Twitter employees to create a “copycat” app.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone responded to the report of Spiro's letter Thursday afternoon on Threads, writing, “no one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee — that’s just not a thing.”

In the letter, which Semafor first reported on Thursday, Spiro said that Twitter “intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights” — and noted the company's right to seek civil remedies or injunctive relief. He added the letter marked a “formal notice” for Meta to preserve documents relevant for a potential dispute between the companies.

The Associated Press reached out to Spiro and Twitter on Thursday for further information. Twitter responded to an email seeking comment with a poop emoji, its standard automated response to reporters.

Musk hadn't directly tweeted about the possibility of legal action, but he replied to several snarky takes on the Threads launch. The Twitter owner responded with a laughing emoji to one tweet suggesting Meta’s app was built largely through the use of the copy and paste function.

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino seemingly appeared to address Threads' launch in a Thursday tweet. “We’re often imitated -- but the Twitter community can never be duplicated,” she wrote.

Still, some analysts say Meta's new app could be a significant headache for Twitter — pointing to the excitement surrounding Threads' launch and impressive download numbers so far.

The newest addition to the Meta line of web-based products debuted with a bang Wednesday night and quickly collected tens of millions of sign ups. The app, created by the company's Instagram team, arrived at a time when many are looking for Twitter alternatives to escape Musk’s raucous oversight since acquiring Twitter last year for $44 billion.

About two hours after Threads — already dubbed the “Twitter Killer app” — officially launched, 2 million people had signed up for it, Zuckerberg shared in his third-ever post on the platform.

A few hours later, the Facebook co-founder went back on the site to announce 10 million people signed up in seven hours. He also added a head-exploding emoji.

Just after 11 a.m. ET, the internet entrepreneur said that number already tripled.

“Wow, 30 million sign-ups as of this morning,” he wrote. “Feels like the beginning of something special, but we’ve got a lot of work ahead to build out the app.”

Described on Apple’s App Store as “Instagram’s text-based conversation app,” the new standalone application, available for download for both iOS and Android phones in over 100 countries, is directly linked to users’ Instagram accounts.

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, said his team “couldn’t be happier with all the excitement about this app” but expressed cautious optimism.

“This is a race to the starting line if there ever was one,” he posted Thursday morning.

“The real test is not if we can build up a lot of hype, but if you all find enough value in the app to keep using it over time,” he wrote, adding “tons of basics” are still missing — including a search feature, hashtags, a following feed, possibly messaging and more.

“We’re on it. The (amazing) team is cranking away. But full disclosure, it’ll take time,” he wrote.

As of 11 a.m., Threads was the most popular topic of discussion on Twitter around the globe, according to Trends24, a company that tracks trending topics on the microblogging platform.

