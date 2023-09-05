DETROIT — A 46% pay raise. A 32-hour week with 40 hours of pay. A restoration of traditional pensions.
United Auto Workers members march at a rally held near a Stellantis factory Aug. 23 in Detroit.
Mike Householder, Associated Press
The demands that a more combative United Auto Workers union has pressed on General Motors, Stellantis and Ford — demands that even the UAW's own president calls “audacious” — are edging it closer to a strike when its contract ends Sept. 14.
The automakers, which are making billions in profits, have dismissed the UAW's wish list. They argue that its demands are unrealistic at a time of fierce competition from Tesla and lower-wage foreign automakers as the world shifts from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles. The wide gulf between the sides could mean a strike against one or more of the automakers, which could send already-inflated vehicle prices even higher.
A potential strike by 146,000 UAW members comes against the backdrop of increasingly emboldened U.S. unions of all kinds. The number of strikes and threatened strikes is growing, involving Hollywood actors and writers, sizable settlements with railroads and major concessions by corporate giants like UPS.
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain holds up a sign at a union rally held near a Stellantis factory Aug. 23 in Detroit.
Mike Householder, Associated Press
Shawn Fain, who won the UAW’s presidency this spring in the first direct election by members, has set high expectations and assured union members that they can achieve significant gains if they are willing to walk picket lines.
In a speech to a Labor Day parade crowd Monday in Detroit, Fain said that if the companies don’t come up with a fair contract, “come Sept. 14, we’re going to take action to get it by any means necessary.”
Fain has characterized the contract talks with Detroit automakers as a form of war between billionaires and ordinary middle-class workers. Last month, in an act of showmanship during a Facebook Live event, Fain condemned a contract proposal from Stellantis as “trash” — and tossed a copy of it into a wastebasket “where it belongs,” he said.
Over the past decade, the Detroit Three have emerged as robust profit-makers. They've collectively posted net income of $164 billion over the past decade, $20 billion of it this year. The CEOs of all three major automakers earn multiple millions in annual compensation.
United Auto Workers member John Weyer walks in the Labor Day parade Monday in Detroit.
Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Speaking last month to Ford workers at a plant in Louisville, Kentucky, Fain complained about one standard for the corporate class and another for ordinary workers.
“They get out-of-control salaries," he said. "They get pensions they don’t even need. They get top-rate health care. They work whatever schedule they want. The majority of our members do not get a pension nowadays. It’s crazy. We get substandard health care. We don’t get to work remotely.”
UAW members have voted overwhelmingly to authorize its leaders to call a strike. So, too, have Canadian auto workers, whose contracts end four days later and who have designated Ford as their target.
The UAW hasn't said whether it will select one target automaker. It could strike all three, though doing so could deplete the union's strike fund in under three months.
On the other hand, if a strike lasted even just 10 days, it would cost the three automakers nearly a billion dollars, the Anderson Economic Group has calculated. During a 40-day UAW strike in 2019, GM alone lost $3.6 billion.
Last week, the union filed charges of unfair labor practices against Stellantis and GM, which it said have yet to offer counterproposals. As for Ford, Fain asserted that its response, by rejecting most of the union’s demands, “insults our very worth.”
All three automakers have countered that the union's charges are baseless and that they're seeking a fair deal that would allow them to invest in the future.
Marick Masters, a business professor at Wayne State University in Detroit, suggested that the strong U.S. job market and the companies' outsize profits have given Fain leverage in negotiations. In addition, he noted, the automakers are poised to release a slew of new electric vehicles that would be delayed by a strike. And they have only a limited supply of vehicles to withstand a prolonged walkout.
“They are vulnerable,” Masters said.
“The question really is," he said, "are the parties willing to move on some of these things at the table? That hasn't been evident yet.”
Even Fain has described the union's proposals as “audacious” in demanding the restoration of traditional defined-benefit pensions for new hires; an end to tiers of wages; pension increases for retirees; and — perhaps boldest of all — a 32-hour week for 40 hours of pay.
Currently, UAW workers who were hired after 2007 don't receive defined-benefit pensions. Their health benefits are less generous, too. For years, the union gave up general pay raises and lost cost-of-living wage increases to help the companies control costs. Though top-scale assembly workers earn $32.32 an hour, temporary workers start at just under $17. Still, full-time workers have received profit-sharing checks ranging this year from $9,716 at Ford to $14,760 at Stellantis.
Perhaps the biggest issue blocking a contract agreement is union representation at 10 EV battery plants that the companies have proposed. Most of these plants are joint ventures with South Korean battery makers, which want to pay less.
“These battery workers deserve the same wage and salary standards that generations of auto workers have fought for," Fain told members.
The union fears that because EVs are simpler to build, with fewer moving parts, fewer workers will be needed to assemble them. In addition, workers at combustion engine and transmission plants will likely lose jobs in the transition; they'll need a place to go.
Fain, a 54-year-old electrician who came out of a Chrysler factory in Kokomo, Indiana, is among several labor leaders across the economy who have been escalating their demands and flexing their muscles. So far this year, 247 strikes have occurred involving 341,000 workers — the most since Cornell University began tracking strikes in 2021, though still well below the numbers during the 1970s and 1980s.
Industries that laid off the most workers in July
Industries that laid off the most workers in January
World economies have been left in disarray after the COVID-19 pandemic shocked supply chains and deeply affected the global workforce. And the U.S. has been no exception.
As
financial rescue efforts fade into the background, the U.S. economy is facing dual crises of stubbornly persistent inflation and uncertainty about a looming downturn stemming from central banks' own prescription for combatting inflation—higher interest rates.
Companies spent 2022 pulling back on spending and new hires, moving forward cautiously. Nationwide, about 1.7 million people were laid off or fired in January 2023. That's up about 16% from December 2022 and about 20% from January 2022.
Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to rank 19 major industries by the number of layoffs they had in January 2023. The analysis uses seasonally adjusted data. Numbers for the month are preliminary and may be updated.
Canva
#18. Mining and logging (tie)
- January 2023 layoffs: 5,000
--- Change from prior month: No change
--- Change from January 2022: -2,000
- January 2023 layoff rate: 0.8% (Rank: #11)
--- Change from prior month: +0.1 percentage points
--- Change from January 2022: -0.4 percentage points
The mining and logging industry includes oil and gas workers as well as workers who cut timber and produce wood for residential construction. The logging industry has faced an
unseasonably warm winter in some parts of the U.S. as well as rising costs, which business leaders have cited as the reason for workforce cuts.
The salaries of oil and gas industry CEOs have climbed while they continue to cut their workforce,
claiming to Congress at one point last year that record retail gas prices were a result of a labor shortage. The largest companies by market capitalization in the sector have enjoyed record profits in recent years and paid shareholders handsomely.
Canva
#18. Federal government (tie)
- January 2023 layoffs: 5,000
--- Change from prior month: -5,000
--- Change from January 2022: -2,000
- January 2023 layoff rate: 0.2% (Rank: #19)
--- Change from prior month: -0.1 percentage points
--- Change from January 2022: No change
The federal government represents around 6% of all jobs in the country including the military, the departments of labor, education, and justice, and other federal agencies—as well as the U.S. Postal Service. The size of the federal government's payroll has
"significantly" decreased over the last 50 years, according to the nonpartisan Brookings Institution.
create jobs 51 // Shutterstock
#17. Finance and insurance
- January 2023 layoffs: 22,000
--- Change from prior month: +3,000
--- Change from January 2022: +1,000
- January 2023 layoff rate: 0.3% (Rank: #18)
--- Change from prior month: No change
--- Change from January 2022: No change
Finance and insurance companies enjoyed an employment boom in recent years, spurred by the onset of the pandemic. Americans cooped up in their apartments and houses leapt at the chance to secure larger homes for themselves at historically low interest rates. In today's higher interest rate environment, these firms may find themselves poorly equipped to keep all of their workers on payroll. On the other hand, Americans have
continued to borrow at surprising rates as inflation eats into their bottom lines.
Canva
#16. Educational services
- January 2023 layoffs: 28,000
--- Change from prior month: -1,000
--- Change from January 2022: +4,000
- January 2023 layoff rate: 0.7% (Rank: #12)
--- Change from prior month: -0.1 percentage points
--- Change from January 2022: +0.1 percentage points
The nation's educational services industry comprises elementary and secondary school teachers as well college professors and nontraditional educators like online tutors. Colleges have struggled with a decline in overall enrollment since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some in the industry
fear some institutions may downsize.
Canva
#15. Real estate and rental and leasing
- January 2023 layoffs: 31,000
--- Change from prior month: +13,000
--- Change from January 2022: +19,000
- January 2023 layoff rate: 1.3% (Rank: #6)
--- Change from prior month: +0.5 percentage points
--- Change from January 2022: +0.8 percentage points
The real estate industry was among the first to feel the effects of rising interest rates as the Federal Reserve began its attempts to control inflation in 2022. Thousands of real estate agents and brokers
have lost their jobs since rates began increasing and inventory has remained squeezed.
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#14. Other services
- January 2023 layoffs: 41,000
--- Change from prior month: No change
--- Change from January 2022: -18,000
- January 2023 layoff rate: 0.7% (Rank: #12)
--- Change from prior month: No change
--- Change from January 2022: -0.4 percentage points
The so-called "other services" category of American industry includes service-oriented jobs that don't fit neatly into any other category. It includes jobs like equipment repair, religious work, and end-of-life care, according to the
Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Canva
#13. State and local government education
- January 2023 layoffs: 45,000
--- Change from prior month: +8,000
--- Change from January 2022: +13,000
- January 2023 layoff rate: 0.4% (Rank: #17)
--- Change from prior month: No change
--- Change from January 2022: +0.1 percentage points
Public school teachers are represented in the state and local government education sector, a field that has struggled to attract and retain teachers over the last decade as public school funding has dried up. Record inflation has made teaching wages
close to unlivable in some places as conservative elected officials have slashed public education funding. Public schools may be forced to cut teachers in the event that costs rise to unmanageable levels.
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#11. State and local government, excluding education (tie)
- January 2023 layoffs: 47,000
--- Change from prior month: -3,000
--- Change from January 2022: +12,000
- January 2023 layoff rate: 0.5% (Rank: #15)
--- Change from prior month: No change
--- Change from January 2022: +0.1 percentage points
State and local governments feared that the U.S. could face a shortfall of tax revenue when the COVID-19 pandemic began. Record federal rescue funds kept Americans spending, however, and put ample money back into some state tax coffers. Other states are just now feeling tax revenues bounce back, leading to
proposals to pass the savings on to voters in the form of tax cuts in some places.
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#11. Information (tie)
- January 2023 layoffs: 47,000
--- Change from prior month: +1,000
--- Change from January 2022: -14,000
- January 2023 layoff rate: 1.5% (Rank: #5)
--- Change from prior month: No change
--- Change from January 2022: -0.5 percentage points
The information industry includes those working in media, which took a haircut in 2022 as corporate media outlets cut their head counts, citing uncertainty about the future of the economy. Interest in media, and with it ad dollars,
spiked during the Trump administration as Americans tuned into cable news and visited news websites to keep up with two impeachments and near-weekly scandals.
Canva
#10. Nondurable goods manufacturing
- January 2023 layoffs: 55,000
--- Change from prior month: +11,000
--- Change from January 2022: +7,000
- January 2023 layoff rate: 1.1% (Rank: #7)
--- Change from prior month: +0.2 percentage points
--- Change from January 2022: +0.1 percentage points
The phrase "nondurable goods" is a fancy way of saying any item you can purchase that will go bad if left on a shelf for too long, or will only provide the consumer with a single use before it's gone. These items include food and cleaning products or even cigarettes. Americans working in nondurable goods manufacturing might work for a food processor like Frito-Lay or a makeup brand.
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#9. Durable goods manufacturing
- January 2023 layoffs: 57,000
--- Change from prior month: +3,000
--- Change from January 2022: -13,000
- January 2023 layoff rate: 0.7% (Rank: #12)
--- Change from prior month: No change
--- Change from January 2022: -0.2 percentage points
Durable goods include any item you purchase that gets reused over time and does not expire. These can be plastic storage bins, children's toys, and even technology like smartphones. Manufacturing of durable goods saw a boom in the first two years of the pandemic as consumers spent their incomes on the only things they could safely enjoy from their homes. Some of those manufacturers have had to scale back head counts as consumer demand has dropped off in the goods-producing sector and moved into services.
Canva
#8. Arts, entertainment, and recreation
- January 2023 layoffs: 59,000
--- Change from prior month: +7,000
--- Change from January 2022: -29,000
- January 2023 layoff rate: 2.5% (Rank: #1)
--- Change from prior month: +0.3 percentage points
--- Change from January 2022: -1.5 percentage points
The arts and entertainment sector was among the hardest hit in the steep COVID-19 recession of 2020. Public health recommendations meant consumers were extremely wary of businesses like theme parks and airlines, which scaled back or closed operations for a time. The drop-off in demand was particularly difficult for movie theaters as Americans leaned into digital streaming services at home.
Canva
#7. Wholesale trade
- January 2023 layoffs: 62,000
--- Change from prior month: +3,000
--- Change from January 2022: +25,000
- January 2023 layoff rate: 1.0% (Rank: #8)
--- Change from prior month: No change
--- Change from January 2022: +0.4 percentage points
Wholesale trade companies are intermediaries that don't necessarily advertise their business to consumers. They operate in the background, buying inventory from manufacturers and reselling it to retailers. An American working in wholesale may be employed by Costco or a medical wholesaler like McKesson.
Canva
#6. Health care and social assistance
- January 2023 layoffs: 112,000
--- Change from prior month: -8,000
--- Change from January 2022: -22,000
- January 2023 layoff rate: 0.5% (Rank: #15)
--- Change from prior month: -0.1 percentage points
--- Change from January 2022: -0.2 percentage points
The health care and social assistance sector is experiencing rising demand for its services as Americans continue to get older and live longer on average. The pandemic exhausted health care workers and accelerated
the shift from in-hospital care to home care for elderly patients. While medical care costs have risen with inflation, the health care industry is also at a crisis point trying to attract enough new nurses to care for Americans.
Canva
#5. Transportation, warehousing, and utilities
- January 2023 layoffs: 123,000
--- Change from prior month: +16,000
--- Change from January 2022: +52,000
- January 2023 layoff rate: 1.7% (Rank: #4)
--- Change from prior month: +0.2 percentage points
--- Change from January 2022: +0.7 percentage points
The transportation warehousing and utilities industry encompasses the massive supply chain in the U.S., which experienced unending hiccups and shocks throughout the last several years. Freight shipping companies have laid off staff over the last year,
citing difficult economic conditions that have tamped down demand.
Canva
#4. Retail trade
- January 2023 layoffs: 137,000
--- Change from prior month: -1,000
--- Change from January 2022: -1,000
- January 2023 layoff rate: 0.9% (Rank: #10)
--- Change from prior month: No change
--- Change from January 2022: No change
Retail trade is one of the largest employers in the country and includes employees at companies like Target and Kroger brand grocery stores. Workers in these industries have faced some of the most difficult working conditions as they served customers through the dangers of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, companies like
Walmart and Nordstrom have announced cuts to their workforces.
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#3. Accommodation and food services
- January 2023 layoffs: 139,000
--- Change from prior month: -2,000
--- Change from January 2022: +20,000
- January 2023 layoff rate: 1.0% (Rank: #8)
--- Change from prior month: No change
--- Change from January 2022: +0.1 percentage points
The accommodation and food services industry comprises hotels, motels, full-service restaurants, and fast food chains that employ tens of millions of Americans. These leisure services struggled in the first two years of the pandemic as Americans pulled back on activities that they felt could expose them to COVID-19.
Canva
#2. Construction
- January 2023 layoffs: 172,000
--- Change from prior month: +6,000
--- Change from January 2022: +32,000
- January 2023 layoff rate: 2.2% (Rank: #3)
--- Change from prior month: +0.1 percentage points
--- Change from January 2022: +0.4 percentage points
The construction industry suffered a crippling pause at the start of the pandemic that resulted in a shock to home inventory. But as the pandemic progressed, so too did new home, multifamily, and commercial construction. With vaccines now widely available, pressure will come from higher interest rates driving down demand for new homes.
Canva
#1. Professional and business services
- January 2023 layoffs: 528,000
--- Change from prior month: +190,000
--- Change from January 2022: +207,000
- January 2023 layoff rate: 2.3% (Rank: #2)
--- Change from prior month: +0.8 percentage points
--- Change from January 2022: +0.9 percentage points
The professional and business services industry comprises attorneys, marketing, accountants, and other professionals who support businesses in mostly white-collar positions. Many of these positions have been safe over the past three years as demand from consumers remained hot and companies seemingly couldn't find enough workers to fill jobs. But interest-rate hikes and bank failures may spell trouble.
Canva
Data reporting by Paxtyn Merten. Story editing by Jeff Inglis. Copy editing by Paris Close.
Canva
Canva
Canva
