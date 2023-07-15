TORONTO — Decades after many other rich countries stopped forcibly sterilizing Indigenous women, numerous activists, doctors, politicians and lawsuits allege the practice has not ended in Canada.

A Senate report last year concluded "this horrific practice is not confined to the past, but clearly is continuing today." Medical authorities in Canada's Northwest Territories sanctioned a doctor in May for forcibly sterilizing an Indigenous woman in 2019.

There are no solid estimates on how many women are being sterilized against their will, but Indigenous experts say they regularly hear complaints about it. Sen. Yvonne Boyer, whose office is collecting data, says at least 12,000 women were affected since the 1970s.

"Whenever I speak to an Indigenous community, I am swamped with women telling me that forced sterilization happened to them," Boyer, who has Indigenous Metis heritage, said.

Dr. Andrew Kotaska performed the 2019 operation to relieve an Indigenous woman's abdominal pain. He had her written consent to remove her right fallopian tube but not her left one, which would leave her sterile. Despite objections from other medical staff during the surgery, Kotaska took out both.

The investigation concluded there was no medical justification and Kotaska's "severe error in surgical judgment" was unethical, cost the patient the chance to have more children and could undermine trust in the medical system. Investigators suspended Kotaska's medical license for five months and ordered him to take an ethics course.

The woman is suing Kotaska and hospital authorities for 6 million Canadian dollars.

The Geneva Conventions describe forced sterilization as a type of genocide and crime against humanity, and the Canadian government condemned forced sterilization elsewhere, including of Uyghur women in China.

In 2018, the United Nations Committee Against Torture told Canada it was concerned about persistent reports of forced sterilization, saying all allegations should be investigated.

In 2019, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged the murders and disappearances of Indigenous women across Canada amounted to "genocide," but activists say little was done to address ingrained prejudices, allowing forced sterilizations to continue.

The Canadian government said it was aware of the allegations and the matter is before the courts. "Sterilization of women without their informed consent constitutes an assault and is a criminal offense," it said. It acknowledged bias in the health system "continues to have catastrophic effects" on Indigenous people.

Indigenous people comprise about 5% of Canada's nearly 40 million people. The more than 600 Indigenous communities across Canada, known as First Nations, face significant health challenges compared to other Canadians.

Until the 1990s, Indigenous people were mostly treated in segregated hospitals, where there were reports of rampant abuse.

It's difficult to say how common sterilization — with or without consent — happens, as Canada's national health agency doesn't routinely collect sterilization data, including the ethnicity of patients.

In 2019, Sylvia Tuckanow told the Senate committee investigating forced sterilizations about how she gave birth in a Saskatoon hospital in July 2001. She described being disoriented from medication and being tied to a bed as she cried.

"I could smell something burning," she said. "When the (doctor) was finished, he said, 'There: tied, cut and burnt. Nothing will get through that,'" Tuckanow said, referring to her fallopian tubes. She said she hadn't consented.

In November, a report documented nearly two dozen forced sterilizations in Quebec from 1980 to 2019, including one woman who said her doctor told her after bladder surgery that he removed her uterus — without her consent.

The report concluded doctors and nurses "insistently questioning whether a First Nations or Inuit mother wants to (be sterilized) after the birth of her first child seems to be an existing practice in Quebec."

There are at least five class-action lawsuits against health, provincial and federal authorities involving forced sterilizations in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Quebec, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario and elsewhere.

May Sarah Cardinal, the representative plaintiff in the Alberta case, said she was pressured into having her tubes tied after having her second child in 1977, but the doctor never explained the procedure was irreversible.

“The doctor told me: ‘There are hard times ahead and how are you going to look after a bunch of kids? What if your husband leaves?’” she said. “I didn’t feel like I had a say.”

Some women were not even aware they were sterilized.

Morningstar Mercredi, an Indigenous author, was sterilized as a 14-year-old, but didn't find out until decades later when she sought help after being unable to conceive.

"I went into a catatonic stage and had a nervous breakdown," she wrote in her 2021 book, "Sacred Bundles Unborn."

The Senate report on forced sterilization made 13 recommendations, including compensating victims, measures to address systemic racism in health care and a formal apology.

The Canadian government said it invested more than 87 million Canadian dollars to improve access to “culturally safe” health services and last year it allocated $6.2 million to help survivors of forced sterilization.

Dr. Ewan Affleck, who made a 2021 film, " The Unforgotten," about racism against Canada's Indigenous people, noted an ongoing "power imbalance" in health care.

Mercredi said she continues to suffer. "No amount of therapy or healing can reconcile the fact that my human right to have children was taken from me."

Photos: Pope begs forgiveness of Indigenous for Canada school abuses