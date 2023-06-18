Carrie Fisher fans haven’t seen the last of the “Star Wars” icon, whose last film “Wonderwell” is heading to theaters nearly a decade after her sudden death.

Vlad Marsavin’s fantasy flick, which the late “Postcards from the Edge” author finished filming just weeks before her 2016 death, will hit theaters in North America, the United Kingdom and Ireland next week, Deadline reports.

“The journey we have taken as filmmakers with this movie, has been as perilous as that of the movie itself,” Marsavin told the outlet Wednesday. “From filming to screen it has taken us seven years.”

The film, which co-stars Rita Ora, was not just plagued by the “huge shock” of Fisher’s “very emotional” passing, but the budget-busting visual effects and the coronavirus pandemic.

“Now is the perfect time to share (Fisher’s) magical onscreen moments as Hazel,” said Marsavin, who confirmed the project will be dedicated to the beloved late multi-hyphenate.

“Carrie was full of energy during filming and even celebrated her 60th birthday with us in Italy where we shot the movie,” recalled Marsavin.

Best known for starring as Princess Leia in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, Fisher died at age 60 in December 2016, following a heart attack suffered on a flight.

The limited theatrical release will kick off in stateside AMC theaters on June 23 before the film becomes available on digital platforms.

Fisher, whose parents were stars Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, is survived by only daughter Billie Lourd. The “Booksmart” actress has given birth to two children since her mother’s death.

Remembering Carrie Fisher of "Star Wars," 1956-2016 Jan. 2, 1957 1958 Feb. 21, 1959 Feb. 27, 1959 Feb. 12, 1972 May 2, 1973 May 2, 1973 Jan. 13, 1977 Oct. 5, 1978 Nov. 13, 1978 March 7, 1980 March 7, 1980 May 23, 1980 April 24, 1981 March 11, 1982 Feb. 16, 1983 Aug. 11, 1988 Sept. 14, 1990 Feb. 4, 1991 Jan. 18, 1997 Jan. 18, 1997 Feb. 9, 1997 March 6, 1997 June 1, 1997 June 18, 1997 April 15, 2000 Feb. 26, 2001 April 12, 2002 Aug. 19, 2003 Feb. 20, 2004 Aug. 23, 2005 Aug. 13, 2006 Feb. 27, 2007 May 17, 2007 Sept. 29, 2009 April 7, 2011 Sept. 10, 2011 June 7, 2012 Aug. 4, 2012 Jan. 25, 2015 Nov. 14, 2015 Dec. 16, 2015 July 10, 2015 July 10, 2015 July 27, 2015 June 29, 2016 Aug. 21, 2016