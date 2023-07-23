SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A sea otter launched into the national spotlight after images of her aggressively wresting surfboards away from surfers off the coast of Santa Cruz, California circulated on social media is building a fan club as she continues to evade capture.
A team of wildlife experts with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the nearby Monterey Bay Aquarium have been trying to capture the 5-year-old animal, known as otter 841, since last week because they say she poses a public safety risk.
They say they want to examine her and relocate her at a zoo or aquarium — as yet to no avail.
She now has a growing fan club, with people showing up every day to get a glimpse of her spending time sunbathing on the rocky shore, diving in the water and chomping down on crabs.
Jessica Fujii, Sea Otter Program Manager at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, said the team has faced some challenges in its pursuit, including bad weather.
People are also reading…
“The main issue is more just her ability to evade. Because this has been an ongoing effort, she is wary of those nets,” Fujii said.
The mischievous mammal was made famous by a professional photographer who posted photos and videos on social media that show her aggressively approaching surfers and getting on top of surfboards — on at least one occasion biting and tearing chunks off a board.
“They can’t throw a net over her in the water. They can’t tranquilize her because of fear of her drowning. So they really need to get hands on her,” said the Santa Cruz photographer, Mark Woodward.
The team trying to capture her has used a baited surfboard. She’s gotten on it multiple times in the past few days, according to Woodward. But as soon as a wildlife official towing the surfboard carrying her gets near the team's boat, she dives off, he said.
The otter’s aggressive behavior is highly unusual, and the reason is unknown, federal wildlife officials said.
“Aggressive behavior in female southern sea otters may be associated with hormonal surges or due to being fed by humans,” the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in a statement last week.
Otter 841 was born in captivity and released into the wild in June 2020. She is tagged with her number and has a radio transmitter that officials have been monitoring to keep tabs on her.
They said it is not the first time the otter has been aggressive toward humans. She was observed approaching people in late 2021. In May 2022, she was spotted with a pup in the Santa Cruz area, and four months later exhibited similar aggressive behavior.
Meanwhile, her fans want her to be left alone.
“Just leave ’em alone. Just let ’em have fun. Hasn’t bitten anybody. Roughs up the board. It’s like a dog with a chew, you know?” said Jackie Rundell, a Santa Cruz resident who on Wednesday visited the bay.
Southern sea otters, whose population dwindled to about 50 in 1938, are managed by the Fish and Wildlife Service. They are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act and are protected under the Marine Mammal Act and California state law.
Now with a population of about 3,000, sea otters play a fundamental role in maintaining healthy coastal ecosystems by preying on sea urchins that can multiply and eat their way through the kelp forests both marine creatures share, wildlife officials said.
Popular videos from the past week you may have missed
Drone footage shows a Great White shark lurking near surfers in California, servicewomen in Ukraine are fighting for their own uniforms after only using men's, and more popular videos from the past week you may have missed.
Incredible drone footage captured above San Onofre, California shows a Great White Shark swimming next to surfers, just off of the local beach…
At a training ground on the edge of Kyiv, a group of women run through an obstacle course and fire Kalashnikovs, putting the new uniforms fina…
Despite over 100 years of challenges, wolverines could be returning to the American West.
Swimming in the Seine in Paris, long banned because of health risks from pollution, is set to be authorized in 2025, shortly after the end of …
Feline Infectious Peritonitis (FIP) has claimed the lives of 300,000 cats in Cyprus since January, according to animal advocates who are plead…
They are drenched in sweat, their hands bloodied from clapping, and their voices hoarse from shouting - meet Japan's predominantly male and un…
A rare moment was captured on CCTV cameras as a critically endangered baby Sumatran tiger was born at West Midland Safari Park. The heartwarmi…
A volcano erupted on the Reykjanes peninsula in southwest Iceland, near the capital Reykjavik, following intense seismic activity in the area,…
The repertoire for Perpetual Motion includes 33 dances, 13 of which are prize-winning new dances, while seven are from Latvia’s Golden Foundat…
A volcano in southwestern Iceland began erupting Monday following heightened seismic activity in the area, the country’s meteorological author…
Fourteen giraffe have been successfully relocated to Angola's Iona National Park after an epic 36-hour journey.
A rare snowfall dusted Johannesburg and other high-lying parts of South Africa on Monday, with weather services warning of potential road clos…
Birth rates in countries around the world are beginning to go down and that’s especially true in places like China, which once had a one child…
The United Nations says the bee population is in sharp decline.