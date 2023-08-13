Welcome to the weekly bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, where we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment.
As always, be sure to check out our latest episode of Streamed & Screened, a podcast dedicated to movies and television. This week Bruce Miller and I discuss a number of streaming shows that have returned with new seasons, such as "Only Murders in the Building," "Reservation Dogs" and "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty."
This week’s top headlines include:
- An extended look at the 50th anniversary of hip-hop music.
- The Emmy Awards have a new date due to the strikes in Hollywood.
- MTV Video Music Award nominations were announced.
- Musicians Robbie Robertson and Sixto Rodriguez died, as did Oscar-winning director William Friedkin.
Those stories and more from The Associated Press. But first, Bruce Miller and I discuss the return of "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" on HBO during the latest episode of Streamed & Screened.
— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports
About this program
Host Terry Lipshetz is a senior producer for Lee Enterprises. Besides producing the daily Hot off the Wire news podcast, Terry conducts periodic interviews for this Behind the Headlines program, co-hosts the Streamed & Screened movies and television program and is the producer of Across the Sky, a podcast dedicated to weather and climate.
