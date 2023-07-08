The idea seems simple enough.
Preserve all the rituals of smoking: Light up a cigarette, inhale the smoke, including the nasty stuff that can kill you, and exhale. But remove most of the nicotine, the chemical that makes tobacco so hard to quit, to help smokers smoke less.
The Food and Drug Administration has been contemplating that strategy for at least six years as one way to make it easier for smokers to cut back, if not quit entirely. Less than two years ago, it authorized 22nd Century Group, a publicly traded plant biotech company based in Buffalo, New York, to advertise its proprietary low-nicotine cigarettes as modified-risk tobacco products.
Now, the first authorized cigarettes with 95% less nicotine than traditional smokes are coming to California, Florida, and Texas in early July, after a year of test-marketing in Illinois and Colorado. It’s part of an aggressive rollout by 22nd Century that, by year’s end, could bring its products to 18 states — markets that together account for more than half of U.S. cigarette sales.
But anti-smoking groups oppose greenlighting 22nd Century’s products. Instead, they urge federal regulators to expand on their original plan of setting a low-nicotine standard for all combustible cigarettes to make them minimally or nonaddictive. They expect the FDA to take the next step in that industrywide regulatory process as early as this fall.
“Unless and until there is a categorywide requirement that nicotine goes down to low, nonaddictive levels, this is not going to make a difference,” said Erika Sward, a spokesperson for the American Lung Association.
Major tobacco companies Altria, R.J. Reynolds, and ITG Brands did not respond to requests for comment.
Cigarette smoking is estimated to cause more than 480,000 deaths a year in the U.S., including from secondhand smoke, and contributes to tobacco use being the leading preventable cause of death nationally. In 2018, then-FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb wrote that setting a maximum nicotine level “could result in more than 8 million fewer tobacco-caused deaths through the end of the century – an undeniable public health benefit.”
The FDA reasoned that people would collectively smoke fewer cigarettes and have less exposure to the deadly toxins that are still present in low-nicotine cigarettes.
22nd Century says it used a patent-protected process to control nicotine biosynthesis in the tobacco plant, enabling it to create a pack of cigarettes with about as much nicotine as one Marlboro. It says generally that it uses “modern plant breeding technologies, including genetic engineering, gene-editing, and molecular breeding.”
Keeping 5% of the nicotine is enough to prevent smokers from seeking more to satisfy their craving, said John Miller, president of 22nd Century’s smoking division.
“There’s just enough in there that your brain thinks it’s getting it, but it’s not,” Miller said. “That was really one of the reasons we got to these levels of nicotine, is because you don’t have that additional smoking.”
Miller said the low-nicotine cigarettes can help some smokers cut back or quit, perhaps in conjunction with a nicotine patch or gum, when they’ve tried and failed with other stop-smoking programs.
Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids President Matthew L. Myers supports the development of an industrywide low-nicotine standard, saying the concept would work only if consumers no longer had the alternative of a higher-nicotine cigarette.
“The concern with a product that’s still addictive, but delivers low levels of nicotine, in fact is that consumers will smoke more, because the evidence shows that somebody who’s addicted will smoke enough to satisfy their craving,” Myers said.
Both the FDA and anti-smoking groups cited studies that found lower levels of nicotine don’t prompt smokers to smoke more to reach the same nicotine levels. But those studies assumed smokers wouldn’t have a high-nicotine alternative, anti-smoking groups and researchers said.
Allowing low-nicotine cigarettes while conventional cigarettes remain available may be a public health detriment if they discourage smokers from quitting entirely or encourage others to start smoking because they think there’s a safe way to experiment with cigarettes, the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids and several health associations wrote in a letter urging the FDA to reverse its 22nd Century decision.
22nd Century’s cigarettes are still dangerous, and consumers must substantially cut back or quit smoking to get health advantages. But anti-smoking groups fear many smokers won’t understand that.
“If people are looking at this as a magic bullet and are still continuing their tobacco use, they are not doing anything to change their risk,” said Sward, of the lung association.
Anti-smoking groups particularly object to allowing 22nd Century to market menthol cigarettes even as the FDA is considering outlawing such cigarettes nationwide.
FDA spokesperson Abby Capobianco confirmed that 22nd Century has the only FDA-authorized low-nicotine cigarette but did not respond to requests for comment on the FDA’s plans for regulating nicotine in cigarettes.
The 15 cities with the worst e-cigarette problem
Intro
Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo
Between 2017 and 2018, e-cigarette use among middle and high school students increased by a shocking 70 percent, representing 1.5 million new smokers, according to data from the National Youth Tobacco Survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Electronic cigarettes are battery-powered vaporizers that create an aerosol usually containing nicotine, flavorings, and various additives. Experts originally believed that smoking e-cigarettes (or “vaping)” was less harmful than using regular cigarettes. However, a series of recent incidents, in which otherwise healthy young adults developed severe lung ailments, is changing this attitude.
Unlike traditional cigarette use, which has largely been trending down for decades, use of e-cigarettes has grown. From 2012 to 2016, e-cigarette unit sales in the U.S. increased by 132 percent, from 667 units to 1,547 units per 100,000 people. New data suggests that sales of JUUL—a USB-shaped e-cigarette device popular among teens—increased by approximately 600 percent during 2016-2017 and even more through 2018. Cigarette smoking, on the other hand, recently reached its lowest level ever recorded.
The sharp uptick in e-cigarette use among teens is especially troublesome as it has led to a net increase in overall tobacco use despite declining cigarette sales. Between 2017 and 2018, use of tobacco products increased by 38.3 percent among high school students and by 28.6 percent among middle school students, according to the National Youth Tobacco Survey. E-cigarette use among the adult population, on the other hand, remained flat in 2017 at 4.6 percent.
In 2018, e-cigarettes were the most commonly used tobacco product among middle and high school students at 13.5 percent, followed by traditional cigarettes (5.2 percent), cigars (4.9 percent), chewing tobacco (3.0 percent), and hookah (2.8 percent). Among the adult population, regular cigarettes still dominate people’s tastes at 16.1 percent, followed by e-cigarettes (4.6), and smokeless tobacco (4.1 percent), according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, BRFSS Survey.
One reason e-cigarettes are gaining ground among young adults is that they are significantly less expensive than traditional cigarettes. Smoking a pack of cigarettes a day comes out to almost $2,300 a year on average, while the figure could be as low as a few hundred dollars with e-cigarettes. The CDC reports that increasing the price of tobacco products is the single most effective way to reduce consumption, especially among young adults who are two to three times more price sensitive to tobacco prices than adults.
Tobacco companies today offer such a wide range of products that appeal to a variety of preferences—a trend that’s a major challenge in slowing the growth of overall tobacco product use. For example, while e-cigarettes are most popular among teens, this analysis finds that among adults, the current use of e-cigarettes is positively correlated with the proportion of whites in a metropolitan area (correlation of 23 percent), while it is actually negatively correlated with the proportion of blacks (-7 percent), who, on average, prefer regular cigarettes (a positive correlation of 17 percent).
The analysis also finds a statistically significant relationship between the usage of electronic cigarettes and depression. This is consistent with CDC data reporting that among adults who report serious psychological distress, more than 40 percent used any tobacco product, compared with less than 20 percent of the population without serious mental distress.
The relationship between tobacco use and mental illness may suggest that those who suffer from psychological ailments are more likely to use e-cigarettes to alleviate stress; worse so, one could postulate that the actual use of e-cigarettes or other tobacco products increases the likelihood of mental health issues. Furthermore, this analysis discovered that smaller metropolitan areas are experiencing higher e-cigarette usage compared to larger ones. Coupled with smaller budgets for awareness campaigns and mental health care, small metropolitan areas might be the most vulnerable to the surge in e-cigarettes.
Given large differences across U.S. metropolitan areas and the skyrocketing e-cigarette usage, researchers at HeyTutor wanted to find areas with the highest e-cigarette smoking rates and identify communities, which could be most vulnerable to lung ailments experienced across the nation. The researchers used data from the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention (SMART Survey), data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, and the National Youth Tobacco Survey in its analysis. Due to data limitations, the metro-level data shown is for adults only. Here are the metropolitan areas with the highest e-cigarette usage.
15. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo
- E-cigarette use among adults: 6.4%
- Growth in e-cigarette use: 15.8%
- Rate of depression among all adults: 16.6%
- Percentage of total population that’s white: 78.6%
- Population: 3,091,399
14. Cleveland-Elyria, OH
Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo
- E-cigarette use among adults: 6.4%
- Growth in e-cigarette use: 20.1%
- Rate of depression among all adults: 21.6%
- Percentage of total population that’s white: 73.3%
- Population: 2,058,844
13. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA
Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo
- E-cigarette use among adults: 6.6%
- Growth in e-cigarette use: -17.8%
- Rate of depression among all adults: 24.6%
- Percentage of total population that’s white: 88.0%
- Population: 564,291
12. Oklahoma City, OK
Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo
- E-cigarette use among adults: 6.6%
- Growth in e-cigarette use: No significant change
- Rate of depression among all adults: 23.1%
- Percentage of total population that’s white: 73.5%
- Population: 1,383,737
11. South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI
Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo
- E-cigarette use among adults: 6.7%
- Growth in e-cigarette use: Data not available
- Rate of depression among all adults: 23.1%
- Percentage of total population that’s white: 80.4%
- Population: 321,815
10. Reno, NV
Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo
- E-cigarette use among adults: 6.8%
- Growth in e-cigarette use: 9.4%
- Rate of depression among all adults: 19.5%
- Percentage of total population that’s white: 78.0%
- Population: 465,208
9. Ogden-Clearfield, UT
Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo
- E-cigarette use among adults: 6.8%
- Growth in e-cigarette use: 8.0%
- Rate of depression among all adults: 24.0%
- Percentage of total population that’s white: 89.7%
- Population: 666,547
8. Tulsa, OK
Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo
- E-cigarette use among adults: 6.9%
- Growth in e-cigarette use: No significant change
- Rate of depression among all adults: 24.6%
- Percentage of total population that’s white: 71.2%
- Population: 990,773
7. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo
- E-cigarette use among adults: 6.9%
- Growth in e-cigarette use: 69.5%
- Rate of depression among all adults: 24.0%
- Percentage of total population that’s white: 82.5%
- Population: 886,188
6. Panama City, FL
Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo
- E-cigarette use among adults: 7.7%
- Growth in e-cigarette use: 47.8%
- Rate of depression among all adults: 22.8%
- Percentage of total population that’s white: 80.7%
- Population: 202,236
5. Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA
Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo
- E-cigarette use among adults: 7.7%
- Growth in e-cigarette use: 97.7%
- Rate of depression among all adults: 29.7%
- Percentage of total population that’s white: 94.7%
- Population: 305,914
4. Lexington-Fayette, KY
Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo
- E-cigarette use among adults: 8.7%
- Growth in e-cigarette use: Data not available
- Rate of depression among all adults: 16.5%
- Percentage of total population that’s white: 81.2%
- Population: 512,650
3. Evansville, IN-KY
Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo
- E-cigarette use among adults: 8.9%
- Growth in e-cigarette use: Data not available
- Rate of depression among all adults: 29.8%
- Percentage of total population that’s white: 87.9%
- Population: 315,669
2. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo
- E-cigarette use among adults: 9.1%
- Growth in e-cigarette use: Data not available
- Rate of depression among all adults: 23.3%
- Percentage of total population that’s white: 70.1%
- Population: 738,082
1. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL
Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo
- E-cigarette use among adults: 9.6%
- Growth in e-cigarette use: 57.0%
- Rate of depression among all adults: 16.3%
- Percentage of total population that’s white: 80.5%
- Population: 271,346
Methodology and full results
Data on the proportion of adults who currently use e-cigarettes comes from the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention SMART Survey (Selected Metropolitan Area Risk Trends) conducted in 2017 and it is based on more than 400,000 interviews nationally. The growth in e-cigarette use was calculated as the percentage change between 2017 and 2016, which also came from the SMART survey. The SMART survey also contains information on the rates of depression by metropolitan area.
Demographic data is from the U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey 1-Year Estimates. Furthermore, statistics on middle and high school tobacco use are from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention National Youth Tobacco Survey. This survey does not contain information about the adult population.
For a complete list of results across all available metropolitan areas, see the original version on HeyTutor.