ST. PAUL, Minn. — The U.S. citizenship test is being updated, and some immigrants and advocates worry the changes will hurt test-takers with lower levels of English proficiency.

The naturalization test is one of the final steps toward citizenship — a monthslong process that requires legal permanent residency for years before applying.

Many are still shaken after former Republican President Donald Trump’s administration changed the test in 2020, making it longer and more difficult to pass. Within months, Democratic President Joe Biden took office and signed an executive order aimed at eliminating barriers to citizenship. In that spirit, the citizenship test was changed back to its previous version, which was last updated in 2008.

In December, U.S. authorities said the test was due for an update after 15 years. The new version is expected late next year.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services proposes that the new test updates the speaking section to assess English skills. An officer would show photos of ordinary scenarios — such as daily activities, weather or food — and ask the applicant to describe the photos.

In the current test, an officer evaluates speaking ability during the naturalization interview by asking personal questions the applicant has already answered in the naturalization paperwork.

“For me, I think it would be harder to look at pictures and explain them,” said Heaven Mehreta, who immigrated from Ethiopia 10 years ago, passed the naturalization test in May and became a U.S. citizen in Minnesota in June.

Mehreta, 32, said she learned English as an adult after moving to the U.S. and found pronunciation to be very difficult. She worries that adding a new speaking section based on photos, rather than personal questions, will make the test harder for others like her.

Shai Avny, who immigrated from Israel five years ago and became a U.S. citizen last year, said the new speaking section could also increase the stress applicants already feel during the test.

“Sitting next to someone from the federal government, it can be intimidating to talk and speak with them. Some people have this fear anyway. When it’s not your first language, it can be even more difficult. Maybe you will be nervous and you won’t find the words to tell them what you need to describe,” Avny said. “It’s a test that will determine if you are going to be a citizen. So there is a lot to lose.”

Another proposed change would make the civics section on U.S. history and government multiple-choice instead of the current oral short-answer format.

Bill Bliss, a citizenship textbook author in Massachusetts, gave an example in a blog post of how the test would become more difficult because it would require a larger base of knowledge.

A current civics question has an officer asking the applicant to name a war fought by the U.S. in the 1900s. The applicant only needs to say one out of five acceptable answers — World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War or Gulf War — to get the question right.

But in the proposed multiple-choice format, the applicant would read that question and select the correct answer from the following choices:

A. Civil War

B. Mexican-American War

C. Korean War

D. Spanish-American War

The applicant must know all five of the wars fought by the U.S. in the 1900s in order to select the one correct answer, Bliss said, and that requires a “significantly higher level of language proficiency and test-taking skill.”

Currently, the applicant must answer six out of 10 civics questions correctly to pass. Those 10 questions are selected from a bank of 100 civics questions. The applicant is not told which questions will be selected but can see and study the 100 questions before taking the test.

Lynne Weintraub, a citizenship coordinator at Jones Library’s English as a Second Language Center in Massachusetts, said the proposed format for the civics section could make the citizenship test harder for people who struggle with English literacy. That includes refugees, elderly immigrants and people who have disabilities that interfere with their test performance.

“We have a lot of students that are refugees, and they’re coming from war-torn countries where maybe they didn’t have a chance to complete school or even go to school,” said Mechelle Perrott, a citizenship coordinator at San Diego Community College District’s College of Continuing Education in California.

“It’s more difficult learning to read and write if you don’t know how to do that in your first language. That’s my main concern about the multiple-choice test; it’s a lot of reading,” Perrott said.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said in a December announcement that the proposed changes “reflect current best practices in test design” and would help standardize the citizenship test.

Under federal law, most applicants seeking citizenship must demonstrate an understanding of the English language — including speaking, reading and writing words in ordinary usage — and demonstrate knowledge of U.S. history and government.

The agency said it will conduct a nationwide trial of the proposed changes in 2023 with opportunities for public feedback. Then, an external group of experts — in the fields of language acquisition, civics and test development — will review the trial's results and recommend ways to best implement the proposed changes, which could take effect late next year.

More than 1 million people became U.S. citizens in fiscal year 2022 — one of the highest numbers on record since 1907, the earliest year with available data — and USCIS reduced the huge backlog of naturalization applications by over 60% compared to the year before, according to a USCIS report also released in December.

Could you pass the U.S. citizenship test? A look at what's on the U.S. citizenship test Question #1: What is the supreme law of the land? Question #2: What does the Constitution do? Question #3: The idea of self-government is in the first three words of the Constitution. What are these words? Question #4: What is an amendment? Question #5: What do we call the first 10 amendments to the Constitution? Question #6: What is one right or freedom from the First Amendment? Question #7: How many amendments does the Constitution have? Question #8: What did the Declaration of Independence do? Question #9: What are two rights in the Declaration of Independence? Question #10: What is freedom of religion? Question #11: What is the economic system in the United States? Question #12: What is the "rule of law"? Question #13: Name one branch or part of the government. Question #14: What stops one branch of government from becoming too powerful? Question #15: Who is in charge of the executive branch? Question #16: Who makes federal laws? Question #17: What are the two parts of the US Congress? Question #18: How many US Senators are there? Question #19: We elect a US Senator for how many years? Question #20: Who is one of your state's US Senators now? Question #21: The House of Representatives has how many voting members? Question #22: We elect a US representative for how many years? Question #23: Name your US representative. Question #24: Who does a US senator represent? Question #25: Why do some states have more representatives than other states? Question #26: We elect a president for how many years? Question #27: In what month do we vote for president? Question #28: What is the name of the president of the United States now? Question #29: What is the name of the vice president of the United States now? Question #30: If the president can no longer serve, who becomes president? Question #31: If both the president and the vice president can no longer serve, who becomes president? Question #32: Who is the commander-in-chief of the military? Question #33: Who signs bills to become laws? Question #34: Who vetoes bills? Question #35: What does the president's Cabinet do? Question #36: What are two Cabinet-level positions? Question #37: What does the judicial branch do? Question #38: What is the highest court in the United States? Question #39: How many justices are on the Supreme Court? Question #40: Who is the chief justice of the United States now? Question #41: Under our Constitution, some powers belong to the federal government. What is one power of the federal government? Question #42: Under our Constitution, some powers belong to the states. What is one power of the states? Question #43: Who is the governor of your state now? Question #44: What is the capital of your state? Question #45: What are the two major political parties in the United States? Question #46: What is the political party of the president now? Question #47: What is the name of the speaker of the House of Representatives now? Question #48: There are four amendments to the Constitution about who can vote. Describe one of them. Question #49: What is one responsibility that is only for United States citizens? Question #50: Name one right only for United States citizens. Question #51: What are two rights of everyone living in the United States? Question #52: What do we show loyalty to when we say the Pledge of Allegiance? Question #53: What is one promise you make when you become a United States citizen? Question #54: How old do citizens have to be to vote for president? Question #55: What are two ways that Americans can participate in their democracy? Question #56: When is the last day you can send in federal income tax forms? Question #57: When must all men register for the Selective Service? Question #58: What is one reason colonists came to America? Question #59: Who lived in America before the Europeans arrived? Question #60: What group of people was taken to America and sold as slaves? Question #61: Why did the colonists fight the British? Question #62: Who wrote the Declaration of Independence? Question #63: When was the Declaration of Independence adopted? Question #64: There were 13 original states. Name three. Question #65: What happened at the Constitutional Convention? Question #66: When was the Constitution written? Question #67: The Federalist Papers supported the passage of the U.S. Constitution. Name one of the writers. Question #68: What is one thing Benjamin Franklin is famous for? Question #69: Who is the "Father of Our Country"? Question #70: Who was the first president? Question #71: What territory did the United States buy from France in 1803? Question #72: Name one war fought by the United States in the 1800s. Question #73: Name the US war between the North and the South. Question #74: Name one problem that led to the Civil War. Question #75: What was one important thing that Abraham Lincoln did? Question #76: What did the Emancipation Proclamation do? Question #77: What did Susan B. Anthony do? Question #78: Name one war fought by the United States in the 1900s. Question #79: Who was president during World War I? Question #80: Who was president during the Great Depression and World War II? Question #81: Who did the United States fight in World War II? Question #82: Before he was president, Eisenhower was a general. What war was he in? Question #83: During the Cold War, what was the main concern of the United States? Question #84: What movement tried to end racial discrimination? Question #85: What did Martin Luther King Jr. do? Question #86: What major event happened on Sept. 11, 2001, in the United States? Question #87: Name one American Indian tribe in the United States. Question #88: Name one of the two longest rivers in the United States. Question #89: What ocean is on the West Coast of the United States? Question #90: What ocean is on the East Coast of the United States? Question #91: Name one US territory. Question #92: Name one state that borders Canada. Question #93: Name one state that borders Mexico. Question #94: What is the capital of the United States? Question #95: Where is the Statue of Liberty? Question #96: Why does the flag have 13 stripes? Question #97: Why does the flag have 50 stars? Question #98: What is the name of the national anthem? Question #99: When do we celebrate Independence Day? Question #100: Name two national US holidays.