Here's a look at trending topics for today, June 28.
Madonna
Madonna has postponed her career-spanning Celebration tour due to what her manager called a “serious bacterial infection.”
Manager Guy Oseary wrote on Instagram Wednesday that the singer had spent several days in an intensive care unit after becoming ill on Saturday. He said the 64-year-old singer is expected to make a full recovery.
The tour was set to kick off in Vancouver on July 15.
"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care," Oseary wrote.
Live Nation confirmed the tour postponement, citing Oseary's post.
Read the full story here:
People are also reading…
Titan sub debris
The U.S. Coast Guard says it has likely recovered human remains from the wreckage of the Titan submersible and is bringing the evidence back to the United States. The submersible imploded last week, killing all five people on board. The vessel was on a voyage see the wreck of the Titanic.
The return of the Titan debris to port in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador on Wednesday is a key piece of the investigation into why the submersible imploded. Twisted chunks of the 22-foot submersible were unloaded at a Canadian Coast Guard pier.
The U.S. Coast Guard said late Wednesday it had recovered debris and evidence from the sea floor and that included what it described as presumed human remains.
Get more info here:
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani's combination of power and pitching is unmatched by any player in baseball.
On Tuesday, the superstar from Japan used them to accomplish something that had not been done by an American League pitcher in nearly 60 years.
Ohtani hit two homers and struck out 10 Chicago batters in the Los Angeles Angels' 4-2 victory over the White Sox, adding another extraordinary performance in what has been one of his best months since coming to the majors in 2018.
“We’re seeing things every day that we’ve never seen before and you try not to take it for granted. I don’t think many of us do,” manager Phil Nevin said.
Read the rest here:
***
Get more of today's trending topics here:
Chrissy Teigen
Kevin Spacey
Ryan Mallett
This morning's top headlines: Ukraine-Russia war; Giuliani interviewed; NFL QB drowns
A Russian missile attack that hit a crowded pizza restaurant in an eastern Ukrainian city killed at least nine people, including three children. Authorities said Wednesday that rescue workers are still sifting through the destroyed building’s rubble. The Tuesday evening attack on Kramatorsk wounded another 56 people. Officials say two sisters, both age 14, died as result of the attack. The other dead child was said to be 17. It is the latest bombardment, a regular feature of Russian tactics in the 16-month-old war.
Smoky air from Canada’s wildfires is shrouding broad swaths of the U.S. from Minnesota to New York and Kentucky. That's led to warnings to stay inside and has exacerbated health risks for people already suffering from industrial pollution. The impacts are particularly hard on poor and minority communities that are more likely to live near polluting plants and have higher rates of asthma. Detroit had the worst air quality in the U.S. on Wednesday. The Environmental Protection Agency warned residents of the mostly Black city that “everyone should stay indoors.” Chicago, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Ohio; and Pittsburgh all have “very unhealthy” air. A wider circle of unhealthy air spread into St. Louis and Louisville, Kentucky.
The hush money case against former President Donald Trump appears headed back to a New York state court. A federal judge showed little inclination Tuesday to let Trump move the history-making prosecution to federal court. Trump’s lawyers argue that he was acting in his capacity as president when he hired and paid a personal attorney who orchestrated payouts to squelch allegations of extramarital sex. The payouts are at the heart of Manhattan prosecutors' case against Trump. He pleaded not guilty in state court in April to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to hide the hush money payouts.
Rudy Giuliani, who as a member of Donald Trump’s legal team sought to overturn 2020 election results in battleground states, has been interviewed by investigators with the Justice Department special counsel’s office. A spokesman for Giuliani confirmed he met with the special counsel and said the “appearance was entirely voluntary and conducted in a professional manner." A person familiar with the matter said the interview was not done before a grand jury. The interview is an additional sign of busy investigative activity by special counsel Jack Smith as his team of prosecutors continues to scrutinize efforts by Trump and his allies to undo the results of the election ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.
A court appearance has been postponed for a Donald Trump valet charged with helping the ex-president hide classified documents the Justice Department wanted back. A lawyer for valet Walt Nauta told a judge Nauta had been unable to find a Florida-based attorney and was stuck in New Jersey after his flight was canceled. The judge pushed Tuesday’s scheduled arraignment for Nauta back to July 6. Nauta was charged earlier this month alongside Trump in a 38-count indictment filed by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith. The Republican former president pleaded not guilty to 37 counts related to the alleged mishandling of classified documents kept at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
A suspect has pleaded not guilty and been ordered held without bail in connection with the stabbing and beating deaths of a Boston-area husband and wife and the woman’s 97-year-old mother. Christopher Ferguson is charged with killing 73-year-old Jill D’Amore. Additional charges are expected in the death of her husband, 74-year-old Bruno D’Amore, and mother, 97-year-old Lucia Arpino. The victims and suspect all lived in the Boston suburb of Newton. Authorities say it appears there was no other connection between them. The crime has shaken Newton and the church where the family worshipped. The couple was about to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.
A London jury of nine men and five women has been seated in the sexual assault trial of actor Kevin Spacey. The double-Oscar winner stood as he was called Wednesday by his full name, Kevin Spacey Fowler, in Southwark Crown Court. He has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault, indecent assault and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The 63-year-old was charged last year on allegations that date from 2001 to 2013. Spacey lived in Britain when he was artistic director of the Old Vic Theatre from 2004 to 2015. He has been free on bail. The jury includes two alternates.
Police in Muskogee, Oklahoma, are investigating the shooting deaths of three relatives of NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson. Muskogee police spokesperson Lynn Hamlin says the bodies of Jack Janway; his wife, Terry Janway; and their 11-year-old grandson, Dalton Janway, were discovered Monday at a home in Muskogee. Hamlin confirmed the three are the parents and nephew of Johnson's wife, Chandra Janway. Hamlin says investigators believe Terry Janway shot and killed her husband and grandson before shooting herself. Johnson's race team has announced it is withdrawing his No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago.
Former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett, who also played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said the university “lost an incredibly special person.”