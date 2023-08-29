CHICAGO — A Chicago television news crew reporting on a string of robberies ended up robbed themselves after they were accosted at gunpoint by three armed men wearing ski masks.
Spanish-language station Univision Chicago said a reporter and photographer were filming just before 5 a.m. Monday in Chicago's West Town neighborhood when three masked men brandishing firearms robbed them, taking their television camera and other items.
“They were approached with guns and robbed. Mainly it was personal items, and they took a camera,” Luis Godinez, vice president of news at Univision Chicago, told the Chicago Tribune.
Godinez said the news crew was filming a story about robberies in the West Town community that was slated to run on the morning news. He said the footage they shot was in the stolen camera, and the story never made it on the air.
People are also reading…
Chicago police identified the victims as a 28-year-old man and 42-year-old man. Police said the pair was outside when the three men drove up in a gray sedan and black SUV. After the armed robbers took items from the news crew they fled in their vehicles.
No injuries were reported and no one is in custody, police said.
Godinez said Univision Chicago, the local TV affiliate of international media company TelevisaUnivision, is not disclosing the names of the reporter and photographer to protect their privacy.
“They’re OK, and we’re working on it together as a team,” he said.
The episode was the second robbery this month involving a Chicago news crew, after a WLS-TV photographer was assaulted and robbed on Aug. 8 while preparing to cover a weekday afternoon news conference on Chicago's West Side, the station reported.
The robberies prompted the National Association of Broadcast Employees and Technicians Local 41, which represents TV photographers in Chicago, to warn about the growing safety threats to those who cover the news.
“Our news photographers and reporters provide a very important public service in keeping our community informed. We are committed to making sure that their safety comes first,” Raza Siddiqui, president of the union local, said in a statement.
Siddiqui told the Chicago Sun-Times that some of the news stations affiliated with the union planned to take additional safety steps, including assigning security to some TV crews.
He said the union is arranging a safety meeting for members to “voice some of their concerns that they may have from the streets” and to determine what the union can do to provide support for its members.
This morning's top headlines: Hurricane Idalia; UNC shooting; US Open
Hurricane Idalia; UNC shooting; US Open; and more of this morning's top news:
Florida residents living in vulnerable coastal areas have been ordered to pack up and leave as Hurricane Idalia gained steam in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and threatened to unleash life-threatening storm surges and rainfall. Idalia strengthened to a Category 2 system on Tuesday afternoon, with winds that evening of 110 mph. The hurricane was projected to come ashore early Wednesday as a Category 4 system with sustained winds of at least 130 mph in the lightly populated Big Bend region, where the Florida Panhandle curves into the peninsula. The result could be a big blow to a state still dealing with lingering damage from last year’s Hurricane Ian.
Authorities say a University of North Carolina graduate student walked into a classroom building, shot his faculty adviser and then left. Thirty-four-year-old Tailei Qi was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in Monday’s killing of Zijie Yan inside of a science building at the state’s flagship public university. UNC Police Chief Brian James said at a news conference that Chapel Hill police arrested Qi in a residential neighborhood near campus. He says investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the attack and are still searching for the gun used to kill Yan. The attack led to a roughly three-hour lockdown on the UNC campus. No one else was hurt in the attack.
Republican lawmakers had voted to silence a Democratic member of the so-called Tennessee Three during a House floor session after determining the young Black member violated newly enacted rules designed to punish disruptive members. The move Monday was directed at Rep. Justin Jones, which prohibited him from speaking and debating bills for the rest of Monday's floor session. Moments prior, Jones had been criticizing legislation to allow more law enforcement officers in schools and began listing other resources that the state should provide. House Speaker Cameron Sexton ruled him out of order, setting up the silencing vote. The vote prompted loud cries and chants from the crowd, even after Sexton ordered the gallery to be cleared out.
The three U.S. Marines killed in a tiltrotor aircraft crash during a training exercise in Australia were from Illinois, Virginia and Colorado. The V-22B Osprey with 23 Marines on board crashed Sunday in tropical forest on Melville Island while taking part in a drill that includes the militaries of Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines and East Timor. The Marines said three of the injured survivors remained in the hospital Tuesday, with one in critical condition. The U.S. has based up to 2,500 Marines in the Australian city of Darwin for six months a year since 2012 as part of the U.S. military pivot to Asia to counter China’s growing influence in the region.
Mark Meadows has testified that actions detailed in a sweeping indictment accusing him of participating in an illegal conspiracy to overturn Donald Trump's 2020 election loss in Georgia were all part of his job as White House chief of staff. Meadows made the claim Monday as part of his argument that the case should be moved from a state court to federal court. U.S. District Judge Steve Jones did not immediately rule. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says Meadows’ actions were political in nature and not performed as part of his official duties.
The Kremlin says that Russian President Vladimir Putin isn’t planning to attend the funeral of mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin following his death in a plane crash. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov wouldn’t say where or when the chief of the Wagner Group military company would be buried, although some Russian media suggested it could take place as early as Tuesday in Prigozhin’s home city of St. Petersburg. St. Petersburg’s Fontanka news outlet and some other media said Prigozhin, 62, will likely be put to rest at the Serafimovskoye cemetery, which has previously been used for high-profile military burials. On Tuesday, heavy police cordons encircled the cemetery, where Putin’s parents are also buried.
A Colorado dentist accused of killing his wife by lacing her protein shakes with poison is expected to plead not guilty to a first-degree murder charge in October. Police said that James Craig had searched online if arsenic was detectable in autopsies and how to make murder look like a heart attack. Authorities said the autopsy showed Craig's wife died of poison exposure, and alleged that Craig had ordered poisons including cyanide in the lead up to her death on March 18. James Craig’s attorneys have argued there was no direct evidence that Craig had slipped poison into his wife’s shakes
Novak Djokovic has made a winning return to the U.S. Open, rolling to a 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Alexandre Muller. The 23-time Grand Slam champion shook off a late start after an opening-night ceremony, racing through the first set in 23 minutes. Djokovic missed the tournament last year, not allowed to travel to the U.S. because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. Djokovic improved to 17-0 in first-round matches at the U.S. Open and assured he will regain the No. 1 ranking on Sept. 11. It will be his 390th week atop the rankings, extending his own record.
Carlos Alcaraz, just 20 years old and already a two-time Grand Slam champion, is on the U.S. Open night schedule Tuesday. So is Venus Williams, who won twice in Flushing Meadows and is back for another try at 43. Day 2 of the tournament includes other past U.S. Open champions Daniil Medvedev, Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka, as well as some players who fell just short of the title. Ons Jabeur, Leylah Fernandez and Madison Keys, who have all lost in the final, play their opening-round matches.