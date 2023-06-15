MIAMI — The NBA and the Miami Heat are investigating an allegation that former UFC champion Conor McGregor sexually assaulted a woman inside an arena bathroom after Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
The woman's attorney, Ariel Mitchell, said her client has provided Miami police with the clothing she was wearing that night and that a report was filed.
McGregor’s attorney said the fighter denied any wrongdoing. “Mr. McGregor will not be intimidated,” said the attorney, Barbara Llanes.
In letters sent to the NBA, the Heat and McGregor's representatives, Mitchell detailed her client’s allegations and said the client would discuss “reasonable settlement offers” before June 12 or else proceed with litigation.
Mitchell’s demand letters say that the alleged victim was “violently” raped inside of a men’s bathroom, where she was led by arena security, “trapping” her after the game had ended.
“Security refused to let (the woman) exit or allow anyone else, including her friend, inside the bathroom,” Mitchell wrote.
The letters go on to say the woman managed to wriggle free by elbowing the Irishman repeatedly, fled and notified authorities.
“We are aware of the allegations and are conducting a full investigation,” read a statement from the Heat. “Pending the outcome of the investigation, we will withhold further comment.”
The NBA had a similar statement, saying it was working with the Heat to gather information.
The alleged incident happened on the same night McGregor knocked out the Heat mascot in a midgame bit that went wrong.
Burnie — more specifically, the man who occupies Burnie’s costume — briefly sought medical attention Friday night after taking two punches from McGregor during a third-quarter stoppage of Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Heat and the Denver Nuggets.
The employee, who was not identified, received pain medication and was recovering, the team said.
McGregor was there as a promotional gimmick for a pain-relief spray — and was booed by many in the Miami crowd even before the bit started.
The flame mascot was wearing oversized boxing gloves and a robe akin to what a fighter would wear entering the ring for a bout. McGregor hit Burnie with a left hook, knocking him down, then punched the mascot again after he hit the floor.
McGregor then tried to “spray” the mascot with the pain-relief product, while several members of the Heat’s in-game promotional team dragged Burnie off the court.
McGregor hasn’t fought since injuring his left leg in a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. His last win came in January 2020.
McGregor, who is expecting baby No. 4 with fiancee Dee Devlin, has been accused of sexual assault a number of times overseas, but has not faced any punishment, the Miami Herald reported.
Tribune News Service contributed to this report.
