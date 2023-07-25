SALEM, Ore. — A far-right activist who led the takeover of a federal wildlife refuge in Oregon now must pay millions of dollars in damages after a hospital in Idaho won a defamation lawsuit against them.
The lawsuit by St. Luke’s Regional Health accused Ammon Bundy and his associate Diego Rodriguez of making defamatory statements against the hospital and its employees after Rodriguez’s infant grandson was temporarily removed from his family and taken to St. Luke’s amid concerns for his health.
Police said at the time that medical personnel determined the child was malnourished and had lost weight. The hospital claimed Bundy and Rodriguez orchestrated a smear campaign against it.
Late Monday, a jury at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise agreed, awarding the hospital damages exceeding $50 million, the hospital announced.
People are also reading…
“The jury’s decision imposes accountability for the ongoing campaign of intimidation, harassment and disinformation these defendants have conducted,” St. Luke's said in a statement. “It also affirms the importance of protecting health care providers and other public servants from attacks intended to prevent them from carrying out their responsibilities.”
Bundy had urged his followers to protest at the hospital and at the homes of child protection service workers, law enforcement officers and others involved in the child protection case. Rodriguez wrote on his website that the baby was “kidnapped,” and suggested that the state and people involved in the case were engaged in “child trafficking” for profit.
The lawsuit was filed more than a year ago. Since then, Bundy has ignored court orders related to the lawsuit, filed trespassing complaints against people hired to deliver legal paperwork, and called on scores of his followers to camp at his home for protection when he learned he might be arrested on a warrant for a misdemeanor charge of contempt of court.
Bundy did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the jury's decision. Bundy wasn't represented by an attorney, nor was Rodriguez, according to court papers.
In 2016, Bundy led a 41-day armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, to protest the arson convictions of two ranchers who set fires on federal land where they had been grazing their cattle.
In 2014, Bundy’s father, rancher Cliven Bundy, rallied supporters to stop officers from impounding Bundy Ranch cattle over more than $1 million in unpaid fees and penalties for grazing livestock on government land.
Ammon Bundy was acquitted of criminal charges in Oregon, and the Nevada criminal case ended in a mistrial.
Footage shows mass devastation from Greece wildfires, and more of today's top videos
Video from Greece shows mass devastation from wildfires across the island of Rhodes, how the SAG-AFTRA strike might affect streaming services, and more of today's top videos.
Video from the Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry shows mass devastation across the Greek island of Rhodes.Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Ga…
Streaming services now account for more than a third of all TV-watching, it’s completely changed the broadcast game and the way society consum…
It's been a record weekend at the cinema box office thanks to two films on opposite ends of the entertainment spectrum, with both “Barbie” and…
According to Neptune Beach police, the cannabis rolled in with the tide on Saturday.
The 77-year-old Hollywood icon has revealed that she will be launching her own gelato brand in her native city, Los Angeles.
Three places in Illinois and Mississippi will display the new monument, NPR reports.