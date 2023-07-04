PHILADELPHIA — A 40-year-old killed one man in a house before fatally shooting four others on the streets of a Philadelphia neighborhood, then surrendered to police officers after being cornered in an alley with an assault rifle, a pistol, extra magazines, a police scanner and a bulletproof vest, police said.

A 2-year-old boy and a 13-year-old were wounded in the Monday night violence that made the working-class area of Kingsessing the site of the nation's worst violence around the July Fourth holiday.

Police called to the scene found gunshot victims and started to help them before hearing more shots. Some officers rushed victims to hospitals while others ran toward the gunfire and chased the firing suspect. Officers ultimately arrested the assailant in an alley, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a news conference. The shooter had no connection to the victims, she said.

"On what was supposed to be a beautiful summer evening, this armed and armored individual wreaked havoc, firing with a rifle at their victims seemingly at random," she said Tuesday afternoon.

Staff Inspector Ernest Ransom, the homicide unit commander, said witness interviews and video indicated the suspect went to several locations in a ski mask and body armor, carrying an AR-15-style rifle.

"The suspect then began shooting aimlessly at occupied vehicles and individuals on the street as they walked," he said. The vehicles included a mother driving her 2-year-old twins home, and one was wounded in the legs and the other hit in the eyes by shattered glass.

Philadelphia police on Tuesday afternoon identified the victims as Lashyd Merritt, 20; Dymir Stanton, 29; Ralph Moralis, 59, and Daujan Brown, 15, all pronounced dead shortly after the Monday night gunfire, and 31-year-old Joseph Wamah Jr., who was found in a home early Tuesday also with multiple bullet wounds.

Investigators believe Wamah was the first victim killed, but he wasn't found by family members until hours later, Ransom said.

A 2-year-old boy shot four times in the legs and a 13-year-old shot twice in the legs were in stable condition, as were a 2-year-old boy and a 33-year-old woman injured by shattered glass.

Police said the suspect is believed to have acted alone. District Attorney Larry Krasner said the suspect would face multiple counts of murder, as well as aggravated assault and weapons charges, and was expected to be denied bail.

Police and prosecutors said no charges were planned against a second person taken into custody who is believed to have obtained a gun somewhere and fired back at the shooter.

Outlaw praised the bravery of officers who tended to victims and rushed them to hospitals as others "fearlessly ran toward the sounds of gunfire," and captured the suspect. "Their swift actions undoubtedly saved additional lives," she said.

At a holiday weekend block party in Baltimore, about 90 miles to the southwest of Philadelphia, two people were killed and 28 others were wounded in a shooting. More than half of the victims were 18 or younger, officials said.

About four hours after the Philadelphia shooting, gunfire near the end of a festival in Fort Worth, Texas, killed three people and wounded eight. One of the 11 victims is a juvenile, police said.

Several men fired into a crowd of hundreds that gathered in the area, authorities said Tuesday.

No arrests had yet been made or suspects identified in the shooting about 11:45 p.m. Monday in the Fort Worth neighborhood of Como, police said.

The shooting erupted about two hours after the end of the Independence Day celebration called ComoFest in the historically Black neighborhood. A chaotic scene followed the shooting as people tried to flee as shots rang out, authorities said.

Police said Tuesday that the shooting was “separate from and unrelated to ComoFest."

Police said officers found multiple victims in a parking lot, including one who was pronounced dead at the scene. Others were taken to hospitals by ambulance or private vehicles.

Paul Willis, 18, was among those killed, this mother, Ka’Desha Weatherly, told The Dallas Morning News. Weatherly told the newspaper that after hearing what sounded like 100 gunshots late Monday, she ran down the street to find her son and nephews. She found her nephews but hadn't realized she'd run past her son's body.

Cynthia Santos, 22, also was killed, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office, which said she died at a hospital early Tuesday.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said she was “devastated" by news of the shooting. “My heart breaks for the victims, their loved ones, and the entire Como community that works to build positivity and celebration in their community and our city,” she said on Twitter.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney renewed his oft-repeated call to "do something about America's gun problem."

"A person walking down the city street with an AR-style rifle and shooting randomly at people while wearing a bulletproof vest with multiple magazines is a disgraceful but all-too-common situation in America," he said. "I was today at Independence Hall where they wrote that Constitution, and the 2nd Amendment was never intended to protect this."

Krasner said that the morning after the shooting, he saw "completely empty streets" in the traumatized neighborhood on an otherwise beautiful morning.

The Philadelphia violence was the country's 29th mass killing in 2023, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University, the highest on record by this time in the year. The number of people killed in such events is also the highest by this time in the year.