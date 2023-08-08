On Feb. 6, 1985, in Beatrice, Nebraska, 68-year-old Helen Wilson was raped and suffocated. Loose-ended leads pop up during the investigation, and six people would eventually be charged in her death and found guilty. However, years later, DNA would ultimately turn this case upside down. Those six convictions will be reversed. How could these people confess to a crime they didn't commit?
In Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles, we introduce you to the Lincoln Journal Stars’ published Presumed Guilty series, an award-winning examination of the case from 2009. Later in 2019, the project was adapted for a podcast, Revisiting the Case hosted by Elizabeth Rembert. This is part one of an abridged rerelease of the Presumed Guilty podcast.
Read more on the case here.