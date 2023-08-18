—1958: Born Aug. 29 in Gary, Ind. He is the seventh child of Joseph and Katherine Esther Jackson.

—1969: In Los Angeles, the Jackson 5 debut as Motown’s newest act.

In December, the group’s single “I Want You Back” hits No. 1 on the Billboard Top 40 Chart.

—1970: Jackson 5 hits “ABC, “The Love You Save” and “I’ll Be There” all reach No. 1 on Billboard charts.

—1972: First No. 1 solo hit “Ben,” a song about a movie rat.

—1974: Introduces a dance step called the robot on “Soul Train.” The step sweeps the country.

—1978: Played “The Scarecrow” in the movie musical “The Wiz,” alongside Diana Ross, Richard Pryor and Nipsey Russell.

—1979: Jackson’s “Off the Wall” solo album catapults him to superstar status.