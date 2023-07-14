LONDON — Kevin Spacey denied grabbing men by the crotch was his "trademark" pickup move as he became testy under the prosecutor's questioning Friday at his sexual assault trial in a London courtroom.
In a heated exchange that required the judge's intervention, Spacey was asked about allegations he aggressively grabbed a man backstage at a charity event.
"Absolute bollocks!" Spacey replied to titters from the gallery in the packed courtroom.
"Yes, because that's exactly where you did grab him, isn't it?" prosecutor Christine Agnew snapped back.
"Really?" Spacey said as he looked up in disbelief at Justice Mark Wall. "Did he accuse me of grabbing his bollocks?"
Someone said, "Yes," and Wall told him to answer the prosecutor's question.
"I did not," Spacey said.
Actor Kevin Spacey, left, arrives Friday at Southwark Crown Court in London, Britain.
Kin Cheung, Associated Press
The two-time Oscar winner stuck to his testimony from a day earlier in which he insisted he never sexually assaulted three of the four accusers who described disturbing encounters between 2001 and 2013. The acts allegedly escalated from unwanted touching to aggressive fondling to one instance of performing an oral sex act on an unconscious man.
Spacey dismissed one man's claims as "pure fantasy" and said he shared consensual encounters with two others who later regretted it. He accepted the claims of a fourth man, saying he made a "clumsy pass" during a night of heavy drinking but took exception to the "crotch-grabbing" characterization.
Spacey was irritable at moments and laughed off other questions in his final chance to win over jurors in a case that could affect whether he's able to make a comeback after sexual misconduct accusations derailed his career.
The 63-year-old American pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges that include sexual and indecent assault counts and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. He could face a prison term if convicted.
Agnew pressed him on each allegation, asserting the men who testified against him were telling the truth and Spacey insisting they lied.
Agnew said Spacey was not just a "big flirt" but also a "big sexual bully."
Agnew suggested Spacey was turned on sitting next to a man in a theater during a rehearsal for a charity event. She said he decided to "go for it" later when he grabbed the genitals of a man backstage who described Spacey's hand as being like a striking cobra.
"You're just making stuff up now," Spacey said.
When asked why the man would lie, Spacey said: "Money, money and then money." That man and one other filed lawsuits against him.
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives Friday at Southwark Crown Court in London.
Kin Cheung, Associated Press
Spacey said being a celebrity would have made it easy to have "sex all the time" but he found it hard to trust people and that led to loneliness.
"Did you then reach out to people sexually in order to ease that burden?" Agnew asked.
"Welcome to life," Spacey replied. "Yes, yes I did."
Spacey said he had been promiscuous at times, adding: "It doesn't make me a bad person."
If he was hooking up with someone, he said reaching for their groin would be an inappropriate first move.
The alleged victims said they only came forward after allegations against Spacey surfaced in the United States in 2017 amid the #MeToo movement.
Photos: Kevin Spacey through the years
Actor Kevin Spacey poses in the Savoy Hotel in London, July 22, 1998. For almost four months, Spacey has been thrilling London theatergoers as a titanic Hickey in a new revival of Eugene O'Neill's marathon play "The Iceman Cometh." American audiences, in the meantime, can admire his contribution to thrills of a different sort, as he faces off against Samuel L. Jackson in what looks to be the summer's most breathlessly exciting film, "The Negotiator." (AP Photo/Danielle Smith)
DANIELLE SMITH
U.S. actor Kevin Spacey, left, the Director of London's new Old Vic Theatre Company, with the Chairman of the company Sir Elton John, before the start of their press conference to announce Kevin Spacey's appointment, at the theatre Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2003. (AP Photo/Max Nash)
MAX NASH
American actor Kevin Spacey with his co-star Kate Bosworth, at the London premier of their film 'Beyond the Sea' Thuirsday Nov. 25, 2004. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
ALASTAIR GRANT
Kevin Spacey presents the award for excellence in television at the BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello
Playwright Neil Simon, left, poses with cast members Kevin Spacey and Mercedes Ruehl and producer Emanuel Azenberg, right, at a party following the Tony Awards ceremony in New York on Sunday, June 3, 1991. Simon and Azenberg won Tonys for the play ?Lost in Yonkers,? while Spacey and Ruehl garnered Tonys for Best Featured Actor in a Play and Best Actress in a Play for their performances. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew
Kevin Spacey performs during the "Beyond the Sea" tour at Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 6, 2004. Spacey plays Bobby Darin in the new film "Beyond the Sea." (AP Photo/Stefano Paltera)
STEFANO PALTERA
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives for the 48th Annual Grammy Awards on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2006, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
CHRIS CARLSON
Actress Parker Posey, left, poses with actor Kevin Spacey as they arrive for the premiere of the film "Superman Returns" in the Westwood section of Los Angeles, Wednesday, June 21, 2006. (AP Photo/Lucas Jackson)
LUCAS JACKSON
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives for the opening of the Broadway play "Frost/Nixon" in New York, Sunday, April 22, 2007. (AP Photo/Shiho Fukada)
Shiho Fukada
U.S. actress Uma Thurman, left and U.S. actor Kevin Spacey, right speaks during a press conference Tuesday Dec. 11, 2007 in Oslo, Norway ahead of the annual Nobel Peace Prize concert. Artists from all over the world will be gathering at the Oslo Spektrum to help spread the message of peace and celebrate this year's Nobel Peace Prize laureates - Al Gore and Rajendra Pachauri, chairman of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. (AP Photo/Odd Andersen)
Odd Andersen
Two-time Oscar winning U.S. actor Kevin Spacey on the red carpet, at the 14th Sarajevo Film Festival, in Bosnia's capital Sarajevo, Friday, Aug. 22, 2008. In honour of his arrival, the Festival will organize a special screening of his cult movie The Usual Suspects by director Bryan Singer, the role in which he was awarded his first Academy Award. A total of 174 movies from more than 40 countries will be presented within 12 programs during the nine-day long festival. (AP Photo/Hidajet Delic)
HIDAJET DELIC
U.S. actor Kevin Spacey is seen during a press conference for the movie "Recount" at the 34th American Film Festival in Deauville, Normandy, France, Tuesday Sept. 9, 2008. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)
MICHEL SPINGLER
Kevin Spacey accepts the award for outstanding male actor in a drama series for “House of Cards” at the 22nd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP)
Vince Bucci
Actor Kevin Spacey accepts the glass trophy at his Museum of the Moving Image salute on Wednesday, April 9, 2014, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Actor Kevin Spacey participates in the BUILD Speaker Series at AOL Studios on Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Kevin Spacey poses in the press room with the award for outstanding male actor in a drama series for “House of Cards” at the 22nd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
Kevin Spacey attends the "Elvis & Nixon" world premiere screening during the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival at John Zuccotti Theater at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, April 19, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Andy Kropa
FILE - In this Wednesday, April 9, 2014 file photo, actor Kevin Spacey attends the Museum of the Moving Image salute to Kevin Spacey in New York. Spacey has asked a federal judge to imprison a Boston-area woman convicted of sending electronic messages that threatened to shoot, torture and disembowel the Oscar-winning actor. Linda Louise Culkin, 55, was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday, May 13, 2014, in Boston, but a judge sent her for a psychiatric evaluation. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, file)
Evan Agostini
U.S actor Kevin Spacey is interviewed by media as he arrives for the European Premiere of Now, at the Empire cinema in central London, Monday, June 9, 2014. The film follows twenty British and American actors during a ten month international theatre tour of “Richard III”. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)
Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP
Kevin Spacey arrives at the AFI Night at the Movies at the ArcLight on Wednesday, April 24, 2013 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP)
Todd Williamson
Kevin Spacey arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Sunset Tower in Los Angeles, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 27, 2011. (AP Photo/Carlo Allegri)
Carlo Allegri
Kevin Spacey arrives at the 71st annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Actor Kevin Spacey smiles as he arrives at Cinema Massimo in Turin, Italy, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Kevin Spacey was in the northern Italian city of Turin on Monday to receive the lifetime achievement award, teach a master class and introduce a screening of the 1999 film "American Beauty." (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Luca Bruno
Actor Kevin Spacey poses at the
Triggerstreet.com party in Hollywood, Calif. on Thursday, June 15, 2006. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
MATT SAYLES
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives for the premiere of Columbia Pictures' film "21" at the Planet Hollywood hotel and casino in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 12, 2008. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Kevin Spacey arrives at a special screening for season 2 of "House of Cards", on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2014 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives on the red carpet for the UK Premiere of 'House of Cards' at a Leicester Square cinema in London, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2013. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)
Joel Ryan
FILE - Actor Kevin Spacey smiles upon his arrival at the National Museum of Cinema in Turin, Italy, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Double Academy Award-winner Kevin Spacey goes on trial in London this week, accused of sexual offenses against four men in Britain. Spacey, 63, faces a dozen charges, which he denies. His trial starts Wednesday at Southwark Crown Court. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)
Luca Bruno
FILE - Actor Kevin Spacey leaves a court in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Double Academy Award-winner Kevin Spacey goes on trial in London this week, accused of sexual offenses against four men in Britain. Spacey, 63, faces a dozen charges, which he denies. His trial starts Wednesday at Southwark Crown Court. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Bebeto Matthews
