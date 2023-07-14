LONDON — Kevin Spacey denied grabbing men by the crotch was his "trademark" pickup move as he became testy under the prosecutor's questioning Friday at his sexual assault trial in a London courtroom.

In a heated exchange that required the judge's intervention, Spacey was asked about allegations he aggressively grabbed a man backstage at a charity event.

"Absolute bollocks!" Spacey replied to titters from the gallery in the packed courtroom.

"Yes, because that's exactly where you did grab him, isn't it?" prosecutor Christine Agnew snapped back.

"Really?" Spacey said as he looked up in disbelief at Justice Mark Wall. "Did he accuse me of grabbing his bollocks?"

Someone said, "Yes," and Wall told him to answer the prosecutor's question.

"I did not," Spacey said.

The two-time Oscar winner stuck to his testimony from a day earlier in which he insisted he never sexually assaulted three of the four accusers who described disturbing encounters between 2001 and 2013. The acts allegedly escalated from unwanted touching to aggressive fondling to one instance of performing an oral sex act on an unconscious man.

Spacey dismissed one man's claims as "pure fantasy" and said he shared consensual encounters with two others who later regretted it. He accepted the claims of a fourth man, saying he made a "clumsy pass" during a night of heavy drinking but took exception to the "crotch-grabbing" characterization.

Spacey was irritable at moments and laughed off other questions in his final chance to win over jurors in a case that could affect whether he's able to make a comeback after sexual misconduct accusations derailed his career.

The 63-year-old American pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges that include sexual and indecent assault counts and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. He could face a prison term if convicted.

Agnew pressed him on each allegation, asserting the men who testified against him were telling the truth and Spacey insisting they lied.

Agnew said Spacey was not just a "big flirt" but also a "big sexual bully."

Agnew suggested Spacey was turned on sitting next to a man in a theater during a rehearsal for a charity event. She said he decided to "go for it" later when he grabbed the genitals of a man backstage who described Spacey's hand as being like a striking cobra.

"You're just making stuff up now," Spacey said.

When asked why the man would lie, Spacey said: "Money, money and then money." That man and one other filed lawsuits against him.

Spacey said being a celebrity would have made it easy to have "sex all the time" but he found it hard to trust people and that led to loneliness.

"Did you then reach out to people sexually in order to ease that burden?" Agnew asked.

"Welcome to life," Spacey replied. "Yes, yes I did."

Spacey said he had been promiscuous at times, adding: "It doesn't make me a bad person."

If he was hooking up with someone, he said reaching for their groin would be an inappropriate first move.

The alleged victims said they only came forward after allegations against Spacey surfaced in the United States in 2017 amid the #MeToo movement.

