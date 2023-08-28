CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A shooter killed a faculty member in a science building at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Monday, police said after a lockdown that paralyzed the campus community as authorities searched for the suspect.
Police arrested the suspect over three hours after the initial reports of shots fired came in from Caudill Labs, officials said at a news conference. Charges were pending, and the suspect was not immediately identified.
University officials also did not immediately identify the staffer who was killed and said it was too soon to offer a possible motive.
“This loss is devastating, and the shooting damages the trust and safety that we so often take for granted in our campus community,” Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said.
Emergency sirens sounded about two minutes after a 911 caller reported gunfire around 1 p.m. at the laboratory in the heart of the flagship campus, UNC Police Chief Brian James said.
People are also reading…
Students and faculty barricaded themselves in dorm rooms, offices and classrooms until the lockdown was lifted around 4:15 p.m.
No other injuries were reported.
Adrian Lanier, a sophomore computer science major, told The Associated Press that he and others sat against a wall in a gym, trying to stay as far away as possible from doors and windows as rumors spread.
“No one really felt safe enough to leave. I didn’t,” Lanier said.
Oliver Katz, an exchange student from Copenhagen Business School in Denmark, said some students crowded into gym locker rooms to get away from windows while others crouched in corners and sat on the floor, he said.
“This never happens where I’m from,” Katz said. “It was intense. But I was a little surprised that other people weren’t panicking that much.”
Katz, who has only been on campus for two weeks, said he’s worried his home university will bring the exchange students back early. “I don’t want to leave. I like it here, and I do still feel safe.”
During the news conference, Guskiewicz apologized to students who are “feeling uncertain about your safety right now.”
James, the campus police chief, said it was unclear if the suspect knew the victim. He also said the weapon has not been found.
“We are looking for a firearm. It is too early to determine if the firearm was legally obtained,” he said.
During the lockdown, the university repeatedly sent alerts urging campus community members to remain sheltered in place.
About two hours after the first alert went out, officers were still arriving in droves, with about 50 police vehicles at the scene and helicopters circling over the school.
It took about an hour and a half to lift the lockdown after the arrest because authorities were making sure they had the right suspect in custody, James said.
Police also had received calls around campus about other potential victims and gunshots that needed to be checked out, he said.
“We had to ensure that the entire campus was safe,” James said.
The building where gunfire broke out is a stone's throw from the school's iconic Bell Tower and just doors down from the store that sells students books and other merchandise.
Classes started at UNC, the nation's first public university, a week ago. The university, with about 20,000 undergraduate students and 12,000 graduate students, canceled Tuesday classes.
During the lockdown, a student told TV station WTVD that she had barricaded her dormitory door with her furniture. Another student, speaking softly, described hiding in fear with others in a dark bathroom.
Noel T. Brewer, a professor of health behavior and a 57-year-old married father of two, told the AP by phone — as he hid with colleagues in his locked office during the lockdown — that he was once held at gunpoint in his mother’s jewelry store, but that Monday’s events were “far more stressful.”
Read more:
This morning's top headlines: Jacksonville killings; Tropical Storm Idalia; March on Washington
DeSantis booed at Jacksonville vigil; Tropical Storm Idalia; March on Washington at 60; and more top news this morning:
Hundreds of people have gathered at prayer vigils and in church to mourn yet another racist attack in America. Authorities say a white, 21-year-old man who left behind white supremacist writings killed three Black people Saturday at a dollar store in Jacksonville, Florida. About 200 people showed up for a Sunday evening vigil a block from the store where officials say Ryan Palmeter opened fire Saturday before killing himself as police arrived. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis was loudly booed as he addressed the vigil. DeSantis told the crowd that authorities would not let people be targeted “based on their race.”
By some measures, Jacksonville, Florida, was making strides to emerge from its racist past. Then three Black people were fatally shot by a young, white man as the city prepared for an annual commemoration of Ax Handle Saturday. A mob of white people descended on the city’s downtown 63 years ago and used baseball bats and ax handles to club peaceful Black demonstrators who were protesting segregation at a lunch counter. Some longtime residents say racism has once again become normalized. They say the deadly shooting over the weekend may be another example.
Tropical Storm Idalia takes aim at Gulf of Mexico on a possible track toward the US, forecasters say
The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Idalia is near the coast of Cuba on a potential track to come ashore as a hurricane in the southern U.S. At 4 a.m. CDT Monday, the storm was about 125 miles off the western tip of Cuba with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. The storm was stationary at the time. The center’s latest update also has included a hurricane advisory for the Cuban province of Pinar Del Rio. Hurricanes have winds of 74 mph and above. Forecasters say they expect Idalia to become a hurricane on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico and then curve northeast and approach Florida on Wednesday with winds up to 100 mph, becoming a Category 2 hurricane.
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s family on Monday's 60th anniversary of the March on Washington. King was a key leader of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom on Aug. 28, 1963. He delivered his famous “I Have A Dream” speech from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial before a crowd of about 250,000 people. Over the weekend, thousands again converged on the National Mall to commemorate the original march. Biden is also hosting a reception marking the 60th anniversary of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.
Eight U.S. Marines remain in a hospital in the Australian north coast city of Darwin after they were injured in a fiery crash of tiltrotor aircraft that killed three of their colleagues. Officials say all 20 survivors were flown from Melville Island 50 miles south to Darwin within hours of the Marine V-22 Osprey crashing on Sunday morning during a multinational training exercise. All received treatment at Royal Darwin Hospital, and 12 had been discharged by Monday. The first five Marines to arrive at the city’s main hospital were critically injured and one underwent emergency surgery. The conditions of the eight that remain in hospital have not been released. Emergency responders say they were surprised the death toll from the crash was not higher given the impact.
Mark Meadows has testified that actions detailed in a sweeping indictment accusing him of participating in an illegal conspiracy to overturn Donald Trump's 2020 election loss in Georgia were all part of his job as White House chief of staff. Meadows made the claim Monday as part of his argument that the case should be moved from a state court to federal court. U.S. District Judge Steve Jones did not immediately rule. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says Meadows’ actions were political in nature and not performed as part of his official duties.
“Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story” and “Barbie” are in a dead heat for the box-office crown, with the video game adaptation just edging Greta Gerwig’s pop sensation, according to studio estimates Sunday. Sony Pictures is reporting that “Gran Turismo” opened with $17.3 million over the weekend, while Warner Bros. estimates that “Barbie,” in its sixth week of release, is coming in with $17.1 million. Those totals could change when final ticket sales are counted Monday. The weekend was also an usual one in multiplexes. U.S. movie theaters held the second annual National Cinema Day on Sunday, with $4 tickets to all films and showtimes at nearly all of the country’s theaters.
A decade later, Simone Biles is still on top. The gymnastics star has won her record eighth U.S. Championship, a full 10 years after she first ascended to the top of her sport as a teenage prodigy. Biles, now a 26-year-old newlywed considered perhaps the greatest of all time, posted an all-around two-day total of 118.40, well clear of Shilese Jones in second and Leanne Wong in third. Biles will next compete at the world championships in Belgium this fall, where she will look to add to her record total of 25 medals at the meet.
The opening day of the U.S. Open has claimed its biggest upset victim so far: No. 4 seed Holger Rune. Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena downed Rune 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, for his first-ever victory over a top-10 player. Rune, a 20-year-old Dane who cracked the top 5 after reaching the quarterfinals of the French Open and Wimbledon, had complained about being assigned to one of the outer courts. No. 1-ranked defending champion Iga Swiatek, needed just 58 minutes to beat Swede Rebecca Peterson. And Spaniard Rebeka Masarova downed eighth-seeded Maria Sakkari, with the Greek complaining she was bothered by the smell of marijuana smoke during her loss.
Viktor Hovland is the FedEx Cup champion and it really wasn't close. Hovland played the best golf of his career in the final two weeks of the PGA Tour season. He capped it off at East Lake by winning the Tour Championship. Hovland started the final round with a six-shot lead and shot a 63. Xander Schauffele made him earn it. He shot a 62. Hovland played the final two weeks in 36-under par to win the last two FedEx Cup playoff events. Now it's a question whether he gets consideration as the PGA Tour player of the year.
Athing Mu is ready for a vacation after taking bronze in the women's 800 meters on the final day of world championships. It's time for a quick reset she said before getting back to the work of preparing to defend her Olympic title at the Paris Games. The Americans won the medal competition, accumulating 29 total medals in Budapest, including 12 gold. But this wasn’t quite the bountiful haul of last summer, when the red, white and blue amassed 33 medals on home turf in Eugene, Oregon.