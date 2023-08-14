SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah man accused of making violent threats against President Joe Biden before a trip to Salt Lake City last week pointed a handgun at FBI agents attempting to arrest him, the agency said on Monday.
Craig Robertson, a 75-year-old Air Force veteran, was killed during a raid on his home in Provo last Wednesday, hours before Biden arrived. FBI agents went to his home early in the morning to arrest him for three felonies, including making threats against the president and agents who had been investigating him for months, according to court records unsealed after the raid.
“Robertson resisted arrest and as agents attempted to take him into custody, he pointed a .357 revolver at them,” FBI spokesperson Sandra Barker said in a statement Monday.
Two law enforcement sources — who spoke last week on the condition of anonymity to discuss details of an ongoing investigation — said Robertson was armed at the time of the shooting. Monday's statement provides additional details about Robertson's weapon and that he pointed it at officers. The FBI did not respond to questions about whether Robertson shot at agents or if agents were wearing body cameras while attempting to arrest Robertson.
People are also reading…
Two of Robertson’s children did not immediately respond to social media or telephone messages seeking comment on the statement. But last week, they rebuffed the idea that he could have hurt anyone.
For months, Robertson had been making threats against high-profile Democrats, including key players in the legal proceedings against former President Donald Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris and Biden. The threats grew more specific in the lead-up to the president's visit, with Robertson threatening on social media to wear a camouflage “ghillie suit” and “dust off the M24 sniper rifle” to “welcome” the president.
Those threats followed months of Robertson posting photographs on social media of various firearms, which he called “eradication tools,” along with threats against public officials. The posts painted a markedly different picture of Robertson than how some neighbors described him, as a caring, religious man.
Several neighbors said Robertson — a homebound, overweight man who used a cane to walk — wasn’t shy about his right-wing political beliefs. But they questioned whether he posed a credible enough threat to the president to justify the raid.
They said FBI agents arrived early in the morning to attempt an arrest of Robertson. Several who knew Robertson said his home and the two sheds behind it contained large caches of firearms, which he modified as a post-retirement hobby.
Katie Monson, Robertson’s next-door neighbor, said last week that she saw agents attempt to breach his front door with a battering ram before driving a tactical vehicle onto his lawn, close enough to pierce his front window.
She subsequently heard an exchange of shots before tactical officers dragged Robertson onto the sidewalk to wait for emergency medical personnel. FBI investigators spent the rest of the day clearing the home and photographing evidence.
The FBI also said on Monday that its inspection division would continue to review the shooting.
This morning's top headlines: Maui death toll; Mississippi officers' charges; 'Barbie' still surging
Maui death toll; Mississippi officers' charges; 'Barbie' still surging; and more top news this morning.
Worries that firefighters can't access an adequate supply of water to combat flames in Hawaii are rekindling a longstanding fight over stream diversions in Maui. The Hawaii Attorney General's office is pointing a finger at a recent court ruling that required more water be kept in local streams amid drought and competing demands for use. The dispute connects the current blazes to an earlier court battle that pit Hawaiian activists against landowners after decades of diverting water to sugar cane fields. The Sierra Club said Monday that the attorney general’s office had exaggerated the effect of water diversion caps on firefighting.
Six white former Mississippi law officers who tortured two Black men have pleaded guilty to state-level charges. One of the officers shot one of the victims in the mouth during the racist assault, and then they covered it up for months. All six already admitted their guilt in a connected federal civil rights case. Prosecutors say some of the officers nicknamed themselves the “Goon Squad” because of their tendency to use excessive force. The state charges include home invasion, aggravated assault, conspiracy to hinder prosecution and obstruction of justice. An Associated Press investigation linked some of the officers to at least four violent encounters with Black men since 2019.
Officials say Russia launched three waves of nighttime air attacks against the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa. The Ukrainian air force said Monday it intercepted all 15 incoming Shahed drones and eight Kalibr missiles. An Odesa official says falling debris from the interceptions damaged the dormitory of an educational facility in the city, a residential building and a supermarket. Two employees of the supermarket were hospitalized. The Kremlin’s forces have pummeled Odesa in recent times, aiming at facilities that transport Ukraine’s crucial grain exports and also wrecking cherished Ukrainian historical sites.
Kansas police and a small newspaper are at the center of a 1st Amendment fight after a newsroom raid
A small newspaper and a police department in Kansas are at the center of a dispute over freedom of speech after police raided the office of the local newspaper and the home of its owner and publisher. Marion police confiscated computers and cellphones from the publisher and staff of the Marion County Record in the Friday raid. The police searches were apparently prompted by a complaint from a local restaurant owner who accused the newspaper of invading her privacy after it obtained copies of her driving record. Marion County Record Publisher and Editor Eric Meyer maintains the newspaper’s aggressive coverage of local politics and the police chief’s record is the main reason for the raids.
“Barbie” is cruising atop the box office. Studio estimates Sunday said director Greta Gerwig’s film phenomenon remained a runaway No. 1 in its fourth week, bringing in $33.7 million. The Margot Robbie-led and produced film from Warner Bros. surpassed $500 million in North America overall, a week after it crossed the $1 billion mark globally — a record for a female director. Director Christopher Nolan's “Oppenheimer” also remained strong in its fourth week, earning $18.8 million to take the No. 2 spot. The top pair had thin competition. The week’s top new release, “The Last Voyage of the Demeter,” finished fifth with a $6.5 million opening weekend.
Lucas Glover is on a roll. One week after a clutch win just to get into the FedEx Cup playoffs, Glover beat Patrick Cantlay in a playoff at the St. Jude Championship. He was looking at an early end to his season two weeks ago. Now Glover is up to No. 4 in the FedEx Cup and assured a spot in the Tour Championship. He made one clutch putt after another to stay in the game and shot 69.