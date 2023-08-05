SEATTLE — In 2016, hospitals in New York state identified a rare and dangerous fungal infection never before found in the United States. Research laboratories quickly mobilized to review historical specimens and found the fungus had been present in the country since at least 2013.
In the years since, New York City has emerged as ground zero for Candida auris infections. And until 2021, the state recorded the most confirmed cases in the country year after year, even as the illness has spread to other places, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data analyzed by The Associated Press.
Candida auris is a globally emerging public health threat that can cause severe illness, including bloodstream, wound and respiratory infections. Its mortality rate has been estimated at 30% to 60%, and it's a particular risk in health care settings for people already with serious medical problems.
People are also reading…
Last year, the most cases were found in Nevada and California, but the fungus was identified clinically in patients in 29 states. New York state remains a major hotspot.
A prominent theory for the sudden explosion of Candida auris, which was not found in humans anywhere until 2009, is climate change.
Humans and other mammals have warmer body temperatures than most fungal pathogens can tolerate, so have historically been protected from most infections. However, rising temperatures can allow fungi to develop tolerance to warmer environments, and over time humans may lose resistance. Some researchers think this is what is already happening with Candida auris.
The pathogen emerged spontaneously 14 years ago on three continents, in Venezuela, India, and South Africa. Fungal disease expert Arturo Casadevall, a microbiologist, immunologist and professor at Johns Hopkins University, said this was puzzling, because the climates in these places are quite different.
“We have tremendous protection against environmental fungi because of our temperature. However, if the world is getting warmer and the fungi begin to adapt to higher temperatures as well, some … are going to reach what I call the temperature barrier,” Casadevall said, referring to the way mammals’ warm body temperatures historically protected them.
When Candida auris was first spreading, said Meghan Marie Lyman, a CDC medical epidemiologist for the mycotic diseases branch, the cases were linked to people who had traveled to the U.S. from other places. Now, most cases are acquired locally — generally spreading among patients in health care settings.
In the U.S., there were 2,377 confirmed clinical cases diagnosed last year — an increase of over 1,200% since 2017. But Candida auris is becoming a global problem. In Europe, a survey last year found case numbers nearly doubled from 2020 to 2021.
“The number of cases has increased, but also the geographic distribution has increased,” Lyman said. She noted that while screenings and surveillance have improved, the skyrocketing case numbers do reflect a true increase.
In March, a CDC news release noted the seriousness of the problem, citing the pathogen's resistance to traditional antifungal treatments and the alarming rate of its spread. Public health agencies are focused primarily on strategies to urgently mitigate transmission in health care settings.
“It’s kind of an active fire they’re trying to put out,” Lyman said.
Dr. Luis Ostrosky, a professor of infectious diseases at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston, thinks Candida auris is “kind of our nightmare scenario.”
“It’s a potentially multi-drug resistant pathogen with the ability to spread very efficiently in health care settings,” he said. "We’ve never had a pathogen like this in the fungal infection area.”
It is nearly always resistant to the most common class of antifungal medication, and is sometimes also resistant to another medication primarily used for severe catheter fungal infections in hospitals.
“I’ve encountered cases where I’m sitting down with the family and telling them we have nothing that works for this infection your loved one has,” Ostrosky said.
Ostrotsky has treated about 10 patients with the fungal infection but has consulted on many more. He said he has seen it spread through an entire ICU in two weeks.
Researchers, academics, and public health groups are discussing and investigating theories that explain the emergence of Candida auris. Ostrosky said that climate change is the most widely accepted one.
Wherever and however it originated, the fungus poses a significant threat to human health, researchers say. Immunocompromised patients in hospitals are most at risk, but so are people in long-term care centers and nursing homes.
Beyond the increase in cases, popular culture has helped increase awareness of fungal infections. A popular HBO series, “The Last of Us,” is a drama about the survivors of a fungal outbreak. A fungal infection that can transform humans into zombies is a work of fiction, but addressing climate change, which is altering the kinds of diseases seriously threatening human health, is a real world challenge.
“We’ve been flying under the radar for decades in mycology because fungal infections didn’t used to be frequently seen,” said Ostrosky of UTHealth Houston.
A superbug kills one of us every 15 minutes, federal scientists report
Intro
Every 15 minutes, someone in the United States dies of a superbug that has learned to outsmart even our most sophisticated antibiotics, according to a new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
That's about 35,000 deaths each year from drug-resistant infections, according to the landmark report.
The report places five drug-resistant superbugs on the CDC's "urgent threat" list -- two more germs than were on the CDC's list in 2013, the last time the agency issued a report on antibiotic resistance.
Genetic research shows germs have become especially adept at teaching each other how to outwit antibiotics.
"Some miracle drugs no longer perform miracles," according to the report.
The report also notes that while superbug infections in hospitals are down, some infections caught elsewhere -- anywhere in the community -- have increased.
"This is a problem that ultimately affects all of us," said Michael Craig, a CDC senior adviser on antibiotic resistance. "It literally has the potential to affect every person on the planet."
Anyone can catch a superbug anywhere
While superbugs typically attack frail, elderly people, anyone can contract a superbug.
Peggy Lillis was a healthy, vibrant 56-year-old teacher in Brooklyn, who woke up one morning 10 years ago with severe diarrhea.
"Being a kindergarten teacher, she just assumed that she caught something from one of the kids or maybe she had food poisoning. She did not think it was a serious threat. None of us did," remembers her son, Christian Lillis.
Five days later, Peggy was so sick she could barely move.
Doctors immediately admitted Peggy to the intensive care unit. She had Clostridioides difficile, or C. diff, one of the urgent threats on the CDC's list.
Peggy kidneys were starting to fail, and she was going into septic shock.
The hospital gave Peggy an antibiotic called vancomycin, both intravenously and by enema. But she died the next day -- less than a week after becoming ill.
"The doctors at the hospital where she was treated -- they did everything they could for her," Christian said. "But bacteria are evolving at a rate that we are not keeping up with."
Christian says they'll never know exactly where or when his mother picked up the C. diff bacteria.
According to the CDC, a C. diff infection is usually a side effect of taking antibiotics, which along with killing bad bacteria, can also kill the good bacteria that help fight infections. People taking antibiotics are 7 to 10 times more likely to get C. diff while on the drugs and during the month after.
Two days before she became ill, Peggy's dentist had prescribed an antibiotic called clindamycin to prevent infection following a root canal.
Peggy's autopsy lists her cause of death as illnesses "as a consequence of antibiotic therapy for a dental procedure."
Now her family questions whether that preventive antibiotic was necessary.
Christian and his brother, Liam Lillis, hope to educate others about C. diff through the Peggy Lillis Foundation.
"My mother was probably the best person I've ever known in my life," Christian said. "What we will not accept is that our mother's death is going to be in vain."
Five superbugs on the urgent list
C. diff is the deadliest antibiotic-resistant germ on the CDC's urgent list, causing 12,800 deaths a year in the United States.
The other two germs on the urgent list since 2013 are carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae, or CRE, and drug-resistant Neisseria gonorrhoeae, a sexually transmitted infection.
This year, the CDC added two more: a bacteria, carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter, and Candida auris, a fungus.
The report classifies 11 additional bacteria and fungi as serious threats, two as concerning, and four others are on the agency's "watch list."
The number of deaths from these antibiotic-resistant germs has gone down 18% since the 2013 report, largely due to a significant decrease in superbug deaths in hospitals from 2012 to 2017.
"CDC recognizes that hospital prevention programs have already seen successes," according to the report.
There's still room for improvement, however: About 85% of deaths from drug-resistant germs are caused by germs typically found in hospitals and other health care facilities, such as nursing homes.
The CDC report notes that for the first time, the agency used electronic medical records to calculate antibiotic-resistant infections and deaths. This led them to discover that the number of infections and deaths since 2013 was higher than previously estimated.
While the situation in hospitals has improved, some superbugs outside the hospital are on the rise.
"The CDC is concerned about rising resistant infections in the community, [which] puts more people at risk and makes spread more difficult to identify and contain -- and threatens the progress made to protect patients in healthcare," according to the new report.
Some superbugs circulating in the community have figured out how to "teach" each other how to fight off antibiotics by sharing their resistance genes with each other.
"It's essentially crowdsourcing," Craig added. "They can crowdsource their resistance to other germs."
Fighting antibiotic resistance
The answer to the antibiotic resistance crisis is not more powerful antibiotics, according to the new report.
Antibiotics are slow to come to market, and germs will one day render them ineffective anyway, CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield notes in his introduction to the report.
"We need to adopt aggressive strategies that keep the germs away and infections from occurring in the first place," Redfield wrote.
The key is to use antibiotics less. With less exposure, germs have fewer opportunities to learn how to fight them.
CDC estimates that about a third of prescriptions for antibiotics in emergency rooms and doctors' offices were given for infections that didn't need them. That's 47 million unnecessary antibiotic prescriptions each year.
Some experts blame doctors for giving in to patients' demands for antibiotics for infections that aren't caused by bacteria, such as viral sore throats and sinus infections.
Craig noted that better tests and tools need to be developed, since currently it can be difficult for doctors to determine whether a patient needs an antibiotic.
"We don't have good diagnostics for certain infections, so we can't always tell if someone has a viral infection or a bacterial infection," he said.
Resistance also increases when antibiotics are overused in animals. Antibiotics can be overused to treat infections in animals, just as they're overused to treat human infections. In fact, 20% of all drug resistant infections come from the food we eat, according to the CDC.
As of 2017, drugs that are important to human health are no longer allowed to be used for growth promotion or feed efficiency in US livestock.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, points out that whether it's overuse in humans or animals, since antibiotic resistance is largely a man-made problem, it requires man-made solutions.
"We are the problem. We have seen the enemy, and it is us," he said.
But Fauci added that if doctors, patients and public health officials work together, it will be possible to stem the tide of antibiotic resistant infections.
"I think we can. I really do," he said. "But it's going to require a global, concerted effort."