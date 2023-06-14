Episode 94: Diversity, equity and inclusion efforts have exploded on the scene in the past few years.

After the 2020 killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, many companies and organizations decided it was time — perhaps past time — to confront racism and inequality head on.

This led to the creation of an entire industry, which critics have called the DEI Industrial Complex.

A recent article in The Atlantic by Conor Friedersdorf titled “The DEI industry needs to check its privilege,” examines the time and expense many organizations have devoted to this topic, which some say are at best useless and at worst counterproductive.

Host Richard Kyte and Scott Rada discuss the opportunities and pitfalls with DEI training in public and private workplaces.

Links to stories discussed during the podcast:

Diversity training doesn't work, by Peter Bregman, Harvard Business Review

About the hosts: Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.