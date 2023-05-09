Here's a look at trending topics for today, May 9:
Trump
A jury has found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996, awarding her $5 million in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House.
The verdict was announced in a federal courtroom in New York City on the first day of jury deliberations. Jurors rejected Carroll’s claims that she was raped, but found Trump liable for sexually assaulting her.
Word of the verdict emerged just a few hours after the jury began deliberating in the case, which alleges Trump raped Carroll in a luxury Manhattan department store in 1996.
Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro has welcomed another child. The 79-year-old is now the father of seven.
A representative for De Niro confirmed the birth to The Associated Press on Tuesday but said no other details or statement were expected.
The Oscar winner is also a parent to Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, from his first marriage; and twins, Julian and Aaron, 27; Elliot, 24; and Helen Grace, 11, from his second marriage.
De Niro is currently promoting the new comedy "About My Father," which opens on May 26.
De Niro is a two-time Oscar winner for his supporting role in "The Godfather: Part II" and best actor in "Raging Bull."
Rep. George Santos
Federal prosecutors have filed criminal charges against New York Rep. George Santos, the Republican lawmaker whose astonishing pattern of lies and fabrications stunned even hardened politicos, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
Santos is expected to appear as soon as Wednesday at federal court in New York's eastern district, where the charges have been filed under seal.
The exact nature of the charges couldn't immediately be learned but the FBI and the Justice Department public integrity prosecutors in New York and Washington have been examining allegations of false statements in Santos' campaign finance filings and other claims.
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, May 9
A jury has found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996. Jurors awarded her $5 million in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House. The verdict was announced in a federal courtroom in New York City on the first day of deliberations. Jurors rejected Carroll's claim that she was raped, but found Trump liable for sexual abuse and for defaming Carroll after she made her allegations public. Trump chose not to attend the civil trial and was absent when the verdict was read.
Officials from the party of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan say he has been arrested as he appeared in a court in the capital, Islamabad, to face charges in multiple graft cases. Fawad Chaudhry, a senior official with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party said the 72-year-old Khan was arrested on Tuesday on the premises of the court by agents from the country’s anti-corruption body, the National Accountability Bureau. Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April last year. He has claimed his ouster was illegal and a Western conspiracy and has campaigned against the government of his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, demanding early elections.
President Joe Biden says he and congressional leaders had a “productive” meeting Tuesday on trying to raise the nation’s debt limit. No agreement was reached, but they will meet again Friday to try to avert the risk in weeks of an unprecedented government default. Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said after meeting with Biden and other Democrats that he "didn’t see any new movement” toward ending the months-long impasse over raising the nation’s borrowing limit. McCarthy stopped short of guaranteeing there would be no default, simply saying he was doing everything he could.
President Vladimir Putin has declared that the West has unleashed “a real war” against Russia. The Russian leader reprised the familiar refrain at scaled-down Victory Day celebrations that may reflect the toll the Ukraine conflict is taking on his forces. Putin’s remarks Tuesday came just hours after Moscow fired its latest barrage of cruise missiles at targets in Ukraine. Russia invaded its neighbor more than 14 months ago. Ukrainian authorities said air defenses destroyed 23 of 25 missiles launched.
The Israeli military says it has killed three senior commanders of the militant Islamic Jihad group in targeted airstrikes. Palestinian health officials said 15 people were killed, including the commanders and members of their families. The Palestinian Health Ministry said 20 people were wounded. The strikes hit the top floor of an apartment building in Gaza City and a house in the southern city of Rafah. Witnesses reported seeing explosions. The strikes continued early on Tuesday and later in the day, targeting militant training sites and a car allegedly on the way to a launch site. In the past, Palestinian militant groups in Gaza have retaliated for such targeted killings.
The Associated Press has won two Pulitzer Prizes in the journalism categories of public service and breaking news photography for its coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The AP's coverage of the siege of Mariupol was credited with saving thousands of lives. AL.com, based in Birmingham, Alabama, won Pulitzers for editorial writing and local news coverage. The New York Times also won for Ukraine coverage. It and the Los Angeles Times won two Pulitzers. The Washington Post, the Atlantic, the Wall Street Journal, Mississippi Today and Gimlet Media also won awards. The Pulitzers annually honor the best in journalism.
The man accused of killing eight people and wounding several others in a mass shooting at a suburban Dallas shopping mall researched when it was busiest and posted photos on social media in mid-April of a store near where he ultimately started his attack. Other online activity betrayed a fascination with mass shootings and white supremacy, including large Nazi tattoos on his arm and torso. Authorities have identified Mauricio Garcia as the gunman. His posts on a Russian social networking site suggest the 33-year-old had been planning the attack for weeks before he stepped out of a silver sedan and opened fire Saturday. The Associated Press has verified his account on the site.
Police in Texas say the driver of an SUV that killed eight people when it slammed into a Brownsville, Texas, bus stop is charged with manslaughter, and investigators are trying to determine if the crash was intentional. Authorities believe the driver, 34-year-old George Alvarez of Brownsville, lost control after running a red light and plowed into a crowd outside a migrant center. Police Chief Felix Sauceda said Monday that Alvarez is charged with eight counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Sauceda says officials are awaiting toxicology reports to determine whether Alvarez was intoxicated, adding that there's no motive he can discuss. He says the victims were all male and several were from Venezuela.
Prosecutors are seeking to portray as racist a U.S. Army sergeant who fatally shot an armed man during a Black Lives Matter protest demonstration in Texas, saying he was was hostile toward social justice causes and looking for trouble before the encounter. Daniel Perry was convicted of murder in April in the July 2020 killing of 28-year-old Garrett Foster, who was legally carrying a rifle during the protest in downtown Austin. Perry's two-day sentencing hearing began Tuesday with the introduction of dozens of texts and social media posts that he wrote, shared or liked, including some shockingly racists images. Perry, who was working as a ride-share driver the night of the shooting, has said he acted in self-defense.
A Florida judge appeared skeptical during a court hearing of claims made by Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend. Florida Judge Elizabeth Metzger repeatedly questioned Erica Herman's attorney during Tuesday's hearing. Benjamin Hodas tried to argue that a nondisclosure agreement between the two should be invalidated, questioning whether her signature on the 2017 contract was legitimate or forged. Metzger appeared to side with Woods' attorney that the agreement requires that any legal disputes between the two be handled in private by an arbitrator, not in court. Herman is seeking $30 million, saying she was illegally evicted from Woods' mansion after their breakup last October. She has also claimed sexual harassment, an allegation Woods' attorney denies.
Dogs and handlers are getting ready for the big night at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show. Four finalists already have been chosen. Three more are yet to come before all seven face off for best in show around 11 p.m. EDT Tuesday. So far, the contenders include a Pekingese, a French bulldog, a petit basset griffon Vendéen and an Australian shepherd. Each Westminster finalist first has bested other dogs of its breed, and then of its “group,” such as toy dogs or hounds.
Lonnie Walker scored all of his 15 points in a phenomenal fourth quarter, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied late to take a 3-1 series lead with a 104-101 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 on Monday night. Jimmy Butler had 27 points and 10 assists, Bam Adebayo finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds and Miami moved a win away from its third trip to the Eastern Conference finals in the last four years by topping New York. A complete recap of Monday's action: