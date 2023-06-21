PHILADELPHIA — Many of the nation’s colleges are missing the mark when it comes to training prospective educators on how to teach children to read, according to a recent report by a national teacher quality group.

Only one-quarter of the teacher prep programs cover all five core areas for reading instruction, which the National Council on Teacher Quality says in its report are based on more than 50 years of scientific research. Another quarter don’t cover even one of those areas, the council said.

The five competencies associated with what is called “structured literacy” include phonemic awareness — the ability to identify sounds within spoken words, which allows children to link those sounds to the written word — phonics, fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension. The council said it looked at how elementary teachers were prepared in these areas based on their course work, including instructional hours, assigned readings, assignments and assessments and practice opportunities.

New Jersey programs performed the worst in the nation on average in their coverage of the core competencies, the council said, though it was only able to obtain course materials necessary to evaluate 10 of the state’s 23 programs. Nine of them, including Rutgers New Brunswick and Rowan, got Fs. Montclair received a C.

Pennsylvania’s programs weren’t particularly strong, either. Twelve of 33 programs rated received Fs, including those at the University of Pennsylvania’s Graduate School of Education, Cabrini University, and Eastern University’s undergraduate program. Alvernia University in Reading and Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania’s Bloomsburg Campus got the only As.

“Prospective teachers — and certainly their students — deserve far better,” said Heather Peske, NCTQ president.

The report comes as reading instruction has been facing a reckoning amid the rise of the “science of reading” movement, which is grounded in cognitive science and calls for a more systematic approach to reading instruction. But experts say many of the findings haven’t made their way into classrooms — with some schools still favoring “balanced literacy,” which places more emphasis on exposure to literature and independent learning. It can also involve disproven strategies, including encouraging children to guess words rather than sounding them out.

“What has been in place for many children has not worked, or not worked well enough,” said Wiley Blevins, a reading specialist who has been working with New York City schools as they adopt new curricula.

Like the dispute over reading instruction itself, the reactions to the report give a window into the lack of consensus around how to put the science into practice.

Many colleges said the problem isn’t with how they teach reading, but the council’s assessment methodology, which doesn’t consider student teacher outcomes or include site visits for evaluation.

The council’s analysis relies on the review of course syllabi, including items such as lecture slides or assignment descriptions, and background materials such as textbooks, articles, and videos.

“It is not possible to produce valid, accurate, and usable assessments of the quality of teacher preparation programs (or courses) based on syllabi and documents alone without also gathering other data through participant and faculty surveys, site visits, and other means that get at what programs actually do and how participants actually experience them,” Rowan University said in a statement.

Some colleges said the council’s assessment takes too narrow of a view on what constitutes good reading instruction and that their programs rightly are broader and more textured.

Brooke K. Langan, dean of education at East Stroudsburg University, which got a D, said the school uses a “balanced literacy” approach that includes phonics and phonemic awareness but also nurtures students’ love of reading.

“If we continue to just push phonics and phonemic awareness, we are going to drive students away from the joy of reading,” Langan said.

Peske asserted that the council’s study was guided by a panel of literacy experts, researchers, teacher preparation leaders, policymakers, and others who weighed in after the last review in 2020. And it has gotten endorsement from some high-profile educators, including Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers.

“This report confirms what educators have been saying for years,” Weingarten said. “To help our students become joyful and confident readers, we must understand that teaching reading is not just an art, but also a science.”

Mark Seidenberg, a cognitive scientist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and leading expert in the science of reading, said the council’s latest report was based on dated literature.

But one thing both Seidenberg and the council agree on is that teacher preparation programs have much room for improvement.

“The ed schools are not moving forward very rapidly on this at all,” Seidenberg said of the science of reading movement.

Peske said improvement is critical, given recent national fourth-grade reading test scores, only worsened by the pandemic. More than one-third of fourth grade students, about 1.3 million, can’t read at a basic level, according to recent national data. For students from underrepresented groups, those living in poverty and those with learning differences, the results are worse.

“That has nothing to do with the students themselves and everything to do with the fact that we are not giving students access to effective reading instruction,” Peske said.

