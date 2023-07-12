Here's a look at trending topics for today, July 12:
Emmy nominations 2023
HBO dominated Wednesday morning’s Emmy nominations, with the elite trio of “ Succession,” “The White Lotus” and “The Last of Us” combining for a whopping 74, but the dominant theme darkening the scene is the ongoing writers strike and the looming possibility that actors may join them in as little as a day.
“Succession” and its deeply dysfunctional dynasty of one-percenters led all Emmy nominees in its fourth and final season with 27, including best drama, which it has won two of the past three years. It got three nominations for best actor in a drama, with Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin all getting nods for playing men of the Roy clan, and Sarah Snook getting a best actress nomination. It also got four nominations for best supporting actor in a drama.
“Ted Lasso” was tops among comedies with 21 nominations, including best comedy series and best actor for Jason Sudeikis.
CPI report
After two years of painfully high prices, inflation in the United States has reached its lowest point in more than two years — 3% in June compared with 12 months earlier — a sign that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes have steadily slowed price increases across the economy.
The inflation figure the government reported Wednesday was down sharply from a 4% annual rate in May, though still above the Fed's 2% target rate. Over the past 12 months, gas prices have dropped, grocery costs have risen more slowly and used cars have become less expensive.
From May to June, overall prices rose 0.2%, up from just 0.1% in the previous month but still comparatively mild.
At the same time, underlying inflation remains persistently high and a nagging concern for the Fed, which is all but certain to increase its key interest rate again when it meets in two weeks
Mega Millions
There was no jackpot winner in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing according to the lottery’s website, prompting another drawing scheduled for Friday at 11 p.m. ET.
The estimated jackpot is up to $560 million, Mega Millions said.
There were at least three ‘Match 5’ winners from Tuesday’s drawing, with one in California, one in South Dakota and one in Wisconsin. The Match 5 winners each won $1 million, the Mega Millions website said.
The Mega Millions jackpot is one of two substantial lottery prizes on offer this week.
The next drawing for the Powerball grand prize jackpot, estimated at $725 million, is scheduled for Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET, according to its website.
Huw Edwards
Anchor Brewing
Milan Kundera
Naomi Osaka
Top headlines for Wednesday, July 12
The United States and other major industrialized nations are pledging long-term security assistance for Ukraine as it continues to fight Russia's invasion. At the annual NATO summit, G7 countries began laying the groundwork for member nations to negotiate individual security agreements with Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the commitments will be a bridge toward eventual NATO membership for his country. He is desperate for Ukraine to become a NATO member so it can take advantage of the alliance's security guarantees. But membership for Ukraine has remained elusive at the summit, held this year in Lithuania. Zelenskyy and Biden met separately as well.
Even desert residents accustomed to scorching summers are feeling the grip of an extreme heat wave smacking the Southwest this week. Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Southern California are getting hit with 100-degree-plus temps and excessive heat warnings. To add insult to injury, the region has been left high and dry with no monsoon activity. The National Weather Service says Tuesday that Phoenix has reached 110 degrees for the 12th consecutive day. That's approaching the longest recorded stretch of 18 days, recorded in 1974.
Volunteers have showed up with snow shovels across Vermont to help communities clear the mud from epic floods. And now new flash flood warnings are in effect for much of the state as thunderstorms are on the way, promising hail and more misery in the disaster area. Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison is telling people to keep their guard up and not take any chances. Gov. Phil Scott toured the area with FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell. The total cost of the damage could be substantial. Even before these floods, a dozen other disasters this year have each caused more than $1 billion in damage across the United States.
Milan Kundera, whose dissident writings in communist Czechoslovakia transformed him into an exiled satirist of totalitarianism, has died in Paris. He was 94. Kundera’s most famous work, ``The Unbearable Lightness of Being,’’ opens wrenchingly with Soviet tanks rolling through Prague, the Czech capital that was the author’s home until he moved to France in 1975. In 1989, the Velvet Revolution pushed Communists from power and Kundera’s nation was reborn as the Czech Republic, but by then he had made a new life — and a complete identity — in his attic apartment on Paris’ Left Bank. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala tweeted that Kundera was a writer who was able to reach generations of readers across all continents with his work and achieved world fame.
Concerns are growing that Russia won't extend a United Nations-brokered deal that allows grain to flow from Ukraine to parts of the world struggling with hunger. Ships are no longer heading to the war-torn country’s Black Sea ports, and shipments have dwindled. The deal originally reached last summer to ease a global food crisis is up for renewal Monday, and Russian officials say there are no grounds for extending it. They’ve threatened it before, insisting an agreement to facilitate their food and fertilizer shipments hasn’t been applied. But data shows Moscow has been exporting record amounts of wheat. The U.N. is striving to keep the fragile deal intact, with Ukraine to benefit Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia.
The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee says it's time for Supreme Court justices to bring their conduct in line with the standards of other branches of government. Sen. Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat, was responding Tuesday to Associated Press investigative stories. He said that if the high court were to establish the basic standards of every other branch of government, “it would give us much more confidence in their integrity.” The AP stories showed how Justice Sonia Sotomayor, aided by her staff, has advanced sales of her books through college visits; how universities have used trips by justices as a lure for financial contributions, and how justices have taken expenses-paid teaching trips that are light on classroom instruction.
Former deputies say they repeatedly reported a Texas sheriff who’s faced years of complaints about dysfunction and corruption to state and federal law enforcement. But they say an outside investigation never gained momentum. The agencies appear to have done little to intervene in what an Associated Press investigation found were longstanding accusations. Those include that Capers’ office has ignored misconduct and neglected basic police work while pursuing asset seizures that boost its $3.5 million budget but don’t always hold up in court. Capers did not respond to requests for comment. His second-in-command previously called the accusations against the sheriff “straight-up lies.”
Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes apparently has been behaving well enough so far during her more than 11-year prison sentence for duping investors in her blood-testing hoax to be eligible for release nearly two years ahead of schedule, according to federal officials. The U.S. Bureau of Prisons is currently projecting that the 39-year-old Holmes will be released from a Bryan, Texas prison on December 29, 2032. That would be 115 months, or slightly more than 9 1/2 years, after she began her prison sentence of 11 years and three months after her conviction on four counts of fraud and conspiracy.
Police say a man was arrested and a woman described as his hostage was released unharmed after an hourslong standoff in a room at the Caesars Palace resort on the Las Vegas Strip. Police said the man pulled the woman into a hotel room “by force” on Tuesday morning. Guests heard and saw a 21st floor window shatter and furniture and other items fly out and land in the pool area below. No shots were fired, and police have not said if the man was armed. The casino remained open with one floor in one tower locked down. There are no immediate reports of injuries.