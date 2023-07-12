Here's a look at trending topics for today, July 12:

Emmy nominations 2023

HBO dominated Wednesday morning’s Emmy nominations, with the elite trio of “ Succession,” “The White Lotus” and “The Last of Us” combining for a whopping 74, but the dominant theme darkening the scene is the ongoing writers strike and the looming possibility that actors may join them in as little as a day.

“Succession” and its deeply dysfunctional dynasty of one-percenters led all Emmy nominees in its fourth and final season with 27, including best drama, which it has won two of the past three years. It got three nominations for best actor in a drama, with Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin all getting nods for playing men of the Roy clan, and Sarah Snook getting a best actress nomination. It also got four nominations for best supporting actor in a drama.

“Ted Lasso” was tops among comedies with 21 nominations, including best comedy series and best actor for Jason Sudeikis.

CPI report

After two years of painfully high prices, inflation in the United States has reached its lowest point in more than two years — 3% in June compared with 12 months earlier — a sign that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes have steadily slowed price increases across the economy.

The inflation figure the government reported Wednesday was down sharply from a 4% annual rate in May, though still above the Fed's 2% target rate. Over the past 12 months, gas prices have dropped, grocery costs have risen more slowly and used cars have become less expensive.

From May to June, overall prices rose 0.2%, up from just 0.1% in the previous month but still comparatively mild.

At the same time, underlying inflation remains persistently high and a nagging concern for the Fed, which is all but certain to increase its key interest rate again when it meets in two weeks

Mega Millions

There was no jackpot winner in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing according to the lottery’s website, prompting another drawing scheduled for Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

The estimated jackpot is up to $560 million, Mega Millions said.

There were at least three ‘Match 5’ winners from Tuesday’s drawing, with one in California, one in South Dakota and one in Wisconsin. The Match 5 winners each won $1 million, the Mega Millions website said.

The Mega Millions jackpot is one of two substantial lottery prizes on offer this week.

The next drawing for the Powerball grand prize jackpot, estimated at $725 million, is scheduled for Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET, according to its website.

