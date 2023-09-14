This is the time of year when, without fail, readers send in photos of their mutant tomatoes.
Many look like Jimmy Durante (if you’re too young to know who that is, think Squidward). Others are horned, and some should carry a “for mature audiences only” warning.
The good news is there’s nothing wrong with these deformed fruits. Unless otherwise diseased, they’re perfectly edible, their taste and nutritional values unaffected. Still, those “noses,” “arms” and, um, other appendages remain an amusing curiosity.
If you’ve ever cut open a tomato, you know they are divided into internal segments, called locules, which contain gel and seeds. Most tomatoes have about 4 or 5 locules; cherry tomatoes contain 2 or 3; plum or Roma types have 2.
But when a plant is exposed to temperature extremes, such as those above 90 degrees during the day and 82-85 overnight, cell division in the developing fruit could go awry, resulting in the formation of an extra locule. And because there isn’t enough room inside a tomato for an extra segment, it develops and grows outside the fruit. Cue the hilarity!
Not every tomato on an affected plant will be deformed, however. “Under the right conditions (temperatures that are too hot or even too cold), this could affect one or two tomatoes per plant, depending on where they are in the development process and what the (weather) conditions are,” according to Timothy McDermott, assistant professor and extension educator at Ohio State University.
The likelihood of one of your tomatoes turning into a bona fide conversation piece is estimated to be about one in a thousand, McDermott said.
When you consider how many plants are likely growing in your neighborhood alone and how many tomatoes each of those plants produce, those odds aren’t as slim as they may seem.
Want to increase (or decrease) your odds of growing one that looks like a duck, a devil, a celebrity or something unmentionable? It might help to know that heirloom varieties seem more susceptible to this genetic mutation than hybrids, but, of course, there are no guarantees.
The extra-locule mutation isn’t the only anomaly caused by extreme heat. Sunscald, blossom drop, halted fruit formation and ripening can also arise when plants are grown outside their ideal temperature range, which is between 70 and 85 degrees during the day.
When temperatures are predicted to remain above 90 degrees for several consecutive days, providing shade for your plants will help avoid these heat-related issues. Attach a sheet of 40% to 50% shade cloth to stakes inserted into the ground around the perimeter of the bed. Leave it in place from noon to 4 p.m., when the sun is at its strongest, then remove it to avoid problems caused by insufficient sunlight, like nutrient deficiencies, scarce production or stunted fruit.
7 steps for preparing your yard for colder weather
Fertilize your lawn
Fall is the perfect time to fertilize your lawn, especially in the cold-weather-prone Midwest and Northeast.
Fertilizing is an essential part of winterizing your lawn. Fertilizer strengthens grass roots before the cold sets in, making for greener and healthier spring grass.
Generally, the best time to use fertilizer is in mid-October or a few weeks before the first frost in your area. Apply fertilizer in the early morning (dew can help it absorb into the soil) or early evening. Never use it just before or after a heavy downpour; the rain or leftover moisture will wash away the fertilizer.
If you have warm-season grass like zoysia or Bermuda, fertilize up to about a month before the first frost. That way, the grass can go dormant for the winter.
Along with regular fertilizer, give your lawn a boost with a fertilizer created specifically for the winter, which helps grass roots store nutrients over winter. Apply this four or five weeks after your regular fertilizer.
Aerate the soil
Aeration is the act of breaking apart compacted soil that blocks nutrients and stunts root growth.
Lawns should be aerated once a year. In cooler regions, aerate in early fall or early spring. In warmer regions, aerate in early spring or before summer. Without regular aeration, grass will thin out and die; aeration is especially important for newly planted sod, heavily trafficked lawns and new constructions. For maximum impact, aerate your lawn before fertilizing it. That way, the fertilizer can get through to the grass roots.
For hard soil or lawns with water runoff, use a plug aerator. Spike aerators work better on looser soil.
After aerating your lawn, let any excess soil dry and break down, then overseed or fertilize the lawn as needed.
Dethatch the yard
A half-inch-thick layer of thatch, which is decomposing organic matter between the soil and upper grass, can be beneficial to your lawn. But if the thatch builds up, it can keep water and fertilizer from reaching root systems. It can also create problems in insulation, which makes it harder for your grass to withstand temperature changes. Use a thatching rake or dethatching machine to remove buildup.
For warm-season grass, you may need to wait to aerate and dethatch the yard until spring, when grass starts growing.
Overseed the yard
If your lawn is starting to look a little bare, overseed it before winter. This promotes thick grass growth and helps prevent weed growth.
In cooler regions, overseed about 45 days before the first frost (warmer regions, wait until late spring). Evening is the best time of day to seed, once the temperature drops below 65 degrees.
Before seeding the yard, test your lawn’s pH levels for ideal seeding conditions (6.2 to 7 pH is recommended). Then, sprinkle mulch over the areas you want to seed. For best results, use a seed spreader.
Mow the grass
The ideal lawn height before winter hits is 2 inches. That’s short enough to prevent snow mold but long enough to protect the grass roots from cold temperatures.
But keep in mind that mowing the grass all at once to a short height can cause stress on your yard. Instead, as temperatures fall, mow the grass in increments. This will also help slice up any fallen leaves and create a mulch that acts as a natural fertilizer for the yard.
Water regularly
In general, grass needs 1 to 2 inches of water a week for a healthy root system. Keep an eye on the daily temperature and make sure you water the grass before the first frost. This will strengthen the grass and protect it from cold damage.
As the temperature drops, remember to disconnect hoses or irrigation systems to prevent freezing.
Rake leaves
In yards with lots of trees, make sure to regularly rake up the leaves and remove leaf piles.
A few leaves here and there are OK; they can be broken up into fertilizing mulch with a lawn mower. But piles of leaves can retain moisture and lead to soggy grass and decay.
