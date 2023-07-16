Amid the growing acceptance and legalization of cannabis use across the country, a concern emerged: The state-by-state patchwork of safety regulations can leave marijuana consumers wandering through a haze of uncertainty, exposing them to risks.

Marijuana is illegal under federal law, so it’s up to individual states to determine their own regulations and safety standards.

Those inconsistent regulations are part of a broad debate about the U.S. cannabis industry. The 47 states that allow at least some cannabis use — it is still illegal in Idaho, Kansas and Nebraska — took various approaches to issues such as the allowable amount of euphoria-inducing tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, in a product.

“We don’t really know what’s going on behind the doors of each and every lab in each and every state,” said Anna Schwabe, a cannabis geneticist and director of cannabis education, research and development for 420 Organics. “I don’t really have any sense of or any level of comfort for the numbers that they’re putting out.”

Most states require legal cannabis products to be tested for potency and contaminants such as pesticides and heavy metals.

Still, the lack of uniform testing standards lead to inconsistent laboratory results. Some labs that test products on behalf of farms have been caught inflating THC levels to cater to the demand for potent products, leading producers to resort to “lab shopping,” according to Leafly, an online platform dedicated to all things cannabis.

“Some businesses will decide to contract with those labs because it means that their products will test stronger (in THC) and in theory, be more attractive to consumers,” said Morgan Fox, the political director for the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, known as NORML. “This is pretty unethical, and also an unfortunate byproduct of a financially competitive testing market.”

Some states issued recalls due to products being cleared for sale despite the presence of harmful contaminants. In May 2022, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority suspended Scale Laboratories’ testing license after regulators uncovered more than 140 approved samples with mold, salmonella or E. coli. The authority also recalled 99 products related to the lab’s alleged rules violations.

An estimated 64,000-pound marijuana recall in Michigan in 2021 was linked to at least 18 health complaints, including increased seizure activity, allergic reactions, paranoia and a chemical burning sensation.

“Having some standards of operation across the board would dramatically decrease the variation that we see among labs, but then we would have to have some sort of regulatory oversight to make sure everybody is following the rules (on THC levels and testing practices), which we already don’t have,” Schwabe said.

Labs across the country have different methods of testing cannabis, which may be part of the reason for so much variation, Schwabe said. Some states run labs and have a more standardized approach, while others offer licenses to independent labs.

Inconsistent state cannabis regulations could have potentially dire implications for consumer health, according to a 2022 study published in the Environmental Health Perspectives journal. The study found that state-level regulatory disparities pose an increased risk of contaminant exposure for immunocompromised people who could contract potentially fatal infections, while also causing confusion among cannabis growers, manufacturers and testing laboratories.

What is permissible in one state may be prohibited or regulated differently in another, said Karmen Hanson of the National Conference of State Legislatures health program.

There are also inconsistencies in THC potency and marijuana strain names across different dispensaries and states, Schwabe said.

Cannabis programs also evolve as states learn from one another and adapt their laws and regulations based on factors such as emerging research or public health concerns, said Michelle Rutter Friberg, the National Cannabis Industry Association’s director of government relations.

“States are still very interested in the revenue, but they’re also more interested in things like getting rid of an illicit market, making sure that the products that people are consuming are safe or trying to end the war on drugs by legalizing cannabis and doing so in an equitable way,” she said.

Regulatory consistency also could steer consumers away from illicit sources that can be even more dangerous.

“You don’t know what’s in it, especially at a time when we’re talking about things like fentanyl. That’s more of a reason now than ever to talk about the regulation of products like this,” Rutter Friberg said.

The Colorado legislature in 2017 prohibited edibles shaped like humans, animals or fruits to reduce their appeal to children. Similar measures, including child-resistant packaging, were implemented in other states.

Some marijuana advocates argue that federal legalization could provide a solution by establishing consistent standards and harmonizing regulations across state lines to streamline the cannabis industry and enhance consumer safety.

