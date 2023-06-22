WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday pronounced the U.S.-India relationship never stronger and rolled out new business deals with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as human rights activists and American lawmakers questioned the administration's decision to honor the leader with a pomp-filled state visit.

In a joint news conference with Modi, Biden called the relationship between the U.S. and India among the most consequential in the world and "more dynamic than at any time in history." He underscored how two of the world's most powerful democracies were cooperating on issues such as the climate, health care and space, saying the U.S-India economic relationship is "booming."

Modi bristled at a reporter's question about his country's commitment to democratic values as the country has seen an erosion of religious, political and press freedoms under his watch.

"Democracy is our spirit," Modi, who rarely takes questions from journalists, said through an interpreter. "Democracy runs in our veins. We live democracy and our ancestors have actually put words to this concept." He said India "proved that democracies can deliver and when I say deliver, this is regardless of class, creed, religion, gender."

Yet Modi has faced criticism over legislation amending the country's citizenship law that fast-tracks naturalization for some migrants but excludes Muslims, a rise in violence against Muslims and other religious minorities by Hindu nationalists, and the recent conviction of India's top opposition leader, Rahul Gandhi, for mocking Modi's surname.

Later in his address to a joint meeting of Congress, Modi insisted that in India "diversity is a natural way of life."

"We are home to all faiths in the world, and we celebrate all of them," he added, bringing many cheering lawmakers to their feet.

A group of more than 70 lawmakers wrote to Biden this week urging him to raise concerns about the erosion of religious, press and political freedoms during the visit. At least six Democratic lawmakers —Democratic Reps. Cori Bush of Missouri, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Greg Casar of Texas, Jamaal Bowman and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York — boycotted Modi's address because of concerns about his human rights records.

"When it comes to standing up for human rights, actions speak louder than words," Bush, Tlaib, Omar and Bowman said in a joint statement. "By bestowing Prime Minister Modi with the rare honor of a joint address, Congress undermines its ability to be a credible advocate for the rights of religious minorities and journalists around the world."

The state visit, just the third of the Biden's presidency, was certainly a glitzy affair. Thousands gathered on the White House South Lawn for the welcoming ceremony.

At the event, Modi called the Indian diaspora in America — the millions of immigrants and their children from the subcontinent living in the U.S. — "the real strength" of the U.S.-India relationship. He said the honor of a formal state visit — the first in the U.S. for India since 2009 — reflected the positive impact Indians are having worldwide.

Standing beside Modi, Biden emphasized that press, religious and other fundamental freedoms should be at the core of how both democracies operate. During their Oval Office meeting, Biden said he and Modi had a "good discussion about democratic values" while Modi said "there's absolutely no space for discrimination" when pressed about his own commitment on human rights.

Later, Modi told Congress that "our partnership augurs well for the future of democracy" as the two countries expand partnerships in defense, semiconductor manufacturing and other industries. He also cheered the "samosa caucus"—the six U.S. House members of Indian descent—and Vice President Kamala Harris, who is Black and of Indian descent, as examples of the impact of diaspora.

Biden administration officials say honoring Modi, the leader of the conservative Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, is Diplomacy 101. The U.S.-India relationship will be vital in coming decades as both sides navigate an ascendant China, climate change, artificial intelligence, supply chain resilience and other issues.

Among the announcements Thursday is an agreement that will allow U.S.-based General Electric to partner with India-based Hindustan Aeronautics to produce jet engines for Indian aircraft in India and the sale of U.S.-made armed MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones.

The Biden administration also is coming out with plans to bolster India's semiconductor industry. U.S.-based Micron Technology agreed to build a $2.75 billion semiconductor assembly and test facility in India, with Micron spending $800 million and India financing the rest. U.S.-based Applied Materials is announcing it will launch a new semiconductor center for commercialization and innovation in India, and Lam Research, another semiconductor manufacturing equipment company, will start a training program for 60,000 Indian engineers.

India will sign on to the Artemis Accords, a blueprint for space exploration cooperation among nations participating in NASA's lunar exploration plans. NASA and the Indian Space Research Organization also agreed to make a joint mission to the International Space Station next year.

Biden and Modi have had differences over Russia's war in Ukraine. Modi, before Congress, said the war is “causing great pain” in Ukraine and having residual effects on Europe and beyond.

Later Thursday, Modi attended a lavish White House state dinner in his honor.