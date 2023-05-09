WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday after meeting with President Joe Biden and congressional leaders that he “didn’t see any new movement” toward ending a months-long impasse over raising the nation's borrowing limit and averting a potential first-ever U.S. default.

Speaking at the White House after the Oval Office meeting, McCarthy said he was continuing to push Biden to cut government spending as part of an agreement to raise the debt ceiling.

“I asked the president this simple question, does he not believe there’s any place we could find savings,” McCarthy said.

Biden has long refused to allow the debt limit to be used to exact budgetary concessions and reiterated that position Tuesday in the meeting, the White House said.

“I didn’t see much difference in the statements from the president, or from Chuck Schumer for that fact,” McCarthy said.

