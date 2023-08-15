MILWAUKEE — On the heels of a fourth indictment for Donald Trump, President Joe Biden focused on manufacturing jobs in a speech at a Wisconsin factory — putting his ideas for growth up against his Republican rivals in a bid to win over voters in a key state in next year's presidential election.
"It's really kind of basic: we just decided to invest in America again," Biden said Tuesday. "That's what it's all about."
As Biden spoke, much of the political world was focused on his predecessor, Trump, who was charged late Monday in Georgia over an alleged scheme to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Wisconsin is among the handful of critical states where Biden needs to persuade voters that his policies are having a positive impact on their lives by generating roughly $500 billion in corporate investments in factories and other facilities.
Biden arrived in Milwaukee on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act — a major piece of economic legislation he signed into law with great ceremony but polls show most people know little about it or what it does.
President Joe Biden, escorted by Col. Matthew E. Jones, commander of the 89th Airlift Wing, arrives Tuesday to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to Milwaukee.
Jacquelyn Martin, Associated Press
The president ignored Trump in his speech but made the economic case personal by directly challenging the state's Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, who was just reelected in 2022.
Referring to Trump's "Make American Great Again" slogan, Biden said his ideas are in opposition to "the conservative Republican view, the so-called MAGA view, which is focused on corporate profits."
"But you know who believes that?" the president said. "Your significant Senator Ron Johnson. He believes outsourcing manufacturing jobs is a great thing."
Other Democrats on Tuesday openly compared Biden's trip with the legal challenges of Trump, the Republican front-runner trying to oust him in 2024.
"The contrast between Republicans and us is incredible," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told reporters Tuesday on a conference call.
Republican lawmakers focused on criticizing Biden's economic leadership over inflation hitting a four-decade peak last summer.
"Real wages are down and gas prices are up," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said on X, the social media platform formerly known at Twitter. "You are paying the price for failed leadership."
From left, Ingeteam Inc. managing director Mark Obradovich, President Joe Biden and others arrive Tuesday at Ingeteam in Milwaukee.
Jacquelyn Martin, Associated Press
Biden toured Ingeteam, a clean energy manufacturer of onshore wind turbine generators in Milwaukee, and talked up provisions of the law to boost domestic manufacturing and clean energy, lower health care costs and crack down on billionaires who avoid paying their taxes.
Ingeteam plans to hire 100 workers using Bipartisan Infrastructure Law money to start producing electric vehicle charging stations domestically, according to the White House.
Also timed to Biden's trip, multinational tech firm Siemens was set to announce that it will start manufacturing solar inverters in Wisconsin's Kenosha County, a move prompted by increased demand brought by the tax incentives from the IRA law.
Administration officials say the trip is aimed at recognizing the effects of the law, which Congress passed on party-line votes. According to the White House, private firms committed more than $3 billion in manufacturing and clean energy investments in Wisconsin since Biden was sworn in as president.
Charles Franklin, director of Marquette Law School Poll, said the trip could help Biden win support from independents, who make up about 10% of voters in the state. Democratic gains helped decide a critical state Supreme Court race this spring that moved Wisconsin's highest court under liberal control for the first time in 15 years.
President Joe Biden greets military families on the tarmac Tuesday after arriving on Air Force One at Milwaukee International Airport Air National Guard Base in Milwaukee.
Jacquelyn Martin, Associated Press
Republicans will compete aggressively in the state, selecting Milwaukee as the site of their 2024 national nominating convention. They will hold their first presidential primary debate in the city Aug. 23. Trump has yet to say whether he will boycott or hold a competing event.
Vice President Kamala Harris and top Cabinet officials will fan out across the country this week to talk about the Inflation Reduction Act and its provisions. Biden scheduled an anniversary event at the White House on Wednesday.
Critics say the law could increase inflation, even though the annual rate of inflation fell from 9% last summer to 3.2% in its most recent 12-month reading. Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said during a virtual Peterson Institute for International Economics event in July that while he supported the IRA, the Biden administration's overall economic agenda is "increasingly dangerous."
"I am profoundly concerned by the doctrine of manufacturing-centered economic nationalism that is increasingly being put forth as a general principle to guide policy," he said.
Worst-run cities in America
Historically high inflation has put a strain on municipal budgets, with the rising costs of labor, goods and services, and materials. In general, local governments made it through the pandemic relatively well, with the help of billions of dollars in federal aid. The economic aftermath, however, continues.
And some cities continue to struggle more than others, particularly those that are poorly managed.
Stacker listed the 50 worst-run cities in the United States using June 2023 data from WalletHub's Best- and Worst-Run Cities in America. Cities are ranked by their overall operating efficiency, which is determined by the quality of services and total budget per capita.
Factors used to determine the overall quality of city services rank and score comprise weighted average scores in six key categories, including financial stability, education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure and pollution. Scores for each of the six categories were evaluated based on
36 relevant metrics such as average life expectancy, violent crime rate, quality of roads, and Moody's city credit rating.
Read on to see the worst-run cities in the United States.
Canva
#50. St. Louis, Missouri
- WalletHub rank: #100 of 149
- Quality of city services rank: 141
- Financial stability rank: 141
- Education rank: 13
- Health rank: 148
- Safety rank: 147,
- Economy rank: 85
- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 25
City government in St. Louis is run by 14 aldermen, a president of the Board of Aldermen, and a mayor. Mayor Tishaura Jones is the second woman, and the first Black woman, to serve as the city's top executive officer.
St. Louis ranks as one of the lowest cities in terms of health and safety, in part because of its
relatively high crime rate. Jones has sought to spark community involvement and policy changes to address poverty, among other factors that contribute to crime.
photo.ua // Shutterstock
#49. Shreveport, Louisiana
- WalletHub rank: #101 of 149
- Quality of city services rank: 146
- Financial stability rank: 143
- Education rank: 84
- Health rank: 133
- Safety rank: 127
- Economy rank: 140
- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 101
The City Council in Shreveport, Louisiana, comprises seven council members and a mayor. Mayor Tom Arceneaux is the city's
first Republican mayor in almost 30 years, but campaigned with the support of the city's three previous mayors, all Black Democrats, and focused on policy reform, economic development, and smart-city initiatives. He has said he wants to make the city cleaner and more orderly, to attract businesses.
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#47. Dayton, Ohio
- WalletHub rank: #103 of 149
- Quality of city services rank: 116
- Financial stability rank: 61
- Education rank: 112
- Health rank: 122
- Safety rank: 118
- Economy rank: 120
- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 26
The nation's first big city to adopt the city-manager form of government, in which a hired technocrat manages city operations and answers to an elected and unpaid council and mayor, Dayton, Ohio, scores low for its stagnant economy and intractable health problems.
Dayton's unemployment rate far outpaces the national average, and future job growth is also pegged to lag the national average. Heavily invested in manufacturing, a sector on the decline for decades, the city has struggled to reinvent itself and grow jobs in new, non-manufacturing sectors.
Alex Balanov // Shutterstock
#46. San Jose, California
- WalletHub rank: #104 of 149
- Quality of city services rank: 17
- Financial stability rank: 57
- Education rank: 23
- Health rank: 1
- Safety rank: 40
- Economy rank: 61
- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 121
In a 2020 survey, 42% of San Jose, California's residents rated the
quality of life in the city as only fair, while another 16% called it poor. By contrast, before 2015, 60% gave the city high marks. The city, run by 10 council members, a mayor, and a city manager, is one of the most expensive places to rent a home, according to Zillow.
Uladzik Kryhin // Shutterstock
#45. Wilmington, Delaware
- WalletHub rank: #105 of 149
- Quality of city services rank: 82
- Financial stability rank: 70
- Education rank: 38
- Health rank: 43
- Safety rank: 122
- Economy rank: 134
- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 7
The mayor and the 12-member City Council of Wilmington, Delaware, focus on promoting the community's
"health, safety, and general well-being." In its strategic plan, the council seeks to improve neighborhood living conditions, reduce pollution, and fight crime.
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock
#44. Birmingham, Alabama
- WalletHub rank: #106 of 149
- Quality of city services rank: 132
- Financial stability rank: 107
- Education rank: 43
- Health rank: 114
- Safety rank: 148
- Economy rank: 88
- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 85
Randall L. Woodfin, the mayor of Birmingham, Alabama, is working to improve economic development, neighborhood revitalization, education and career opportunities, and public safety. His crime-fighting plan includes putting more police officers on the streets, and his customer service program aims to improve relations with the public to boost employee morale and focus on workforce development.
BJ Ray // Shutterstock
#43. Lubbock, Texas
- WalletHub rank: #107 of 149
- Quality of city services rank: 119
- Financial stability rank: 69
- Education rank: 47
- Health rank: 106
- Safety rank: 132
- Economy rank: 91
- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 146
One of the primary focuses of the Lubbock, Texas, city government is health and safety, in which the city ranks among the lowest compared with other U.S. cities. The police department is seeking to become more open to the public to provide a safer environment for its citizens. The Texas city also is concerned about environmental health, including
food safety in the city's restaurants.
Canva
#42. Cincinnati, Ohio
- WalletHub rank: #108 of 149
- Quality of city services rank: 85
- Financial stability rank: 81
- Education rank: 94
- Health rank: 101
- Safety rank: 97
- Economy rank: 121
- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 17
An
eight-member council, plus a mayor, vice mayor, and city manager, run Cincinnati. Mayor Aftab Pureval recently announced a project to help improve the lives of the city's Black residents as a counter to structural racism. The effort includes improving education, reducing medical debt, and experimenting with universal basic income.
photo.ua // Shutterstock
#41. Atlanta, Georgia
- WalletHub rank: #109 of 149
- Quality of city services rank: 78
- Financial stability rank: 83
- Education rank: 98
- Health rank: 78
- Safety rank: 129
- Economy rank: 3
- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 36
Residents have been worried about the crime rate, which according to the
Atlanta Police Department, was up in the three years between 2019 and 2021. The violent crime rate for 2022, however, dropped to the 2018 low rate, according to the Atlanta Regional Commission. The first half of 2023 saw nearly 50 homicides that were a result of gun violence.
Brett Barnhill // Shutterstock
#39. Charleston, West Virginia
- WalletHub rank: #111 of 149
- Quality of city services rank: 126
- Financial stability rank: 133
- Education rank: 21
- Health rank: 139
- Safety rank: 102
- Economy rank: 100
- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 53
The City Council in Charleston, West Virginia, is made up of 26 members and a mayor. Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin was elected in November 2018 and is the
first female mayor of this West Virginia city. The Charleston Police Department is working to eliminate racial bias in its services.
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#38. Toledo, Ohio
- WalletHub rank: #112 of 149
- Quality of city services rank: 142
- Financial stability rank: 127
- Education rank: 147
- Health rank: 144
- Safety rank: 100
- Economy rank: 127
- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 122
In Toledo, Ohio, six members of the City Council are
elected from districts, and six are elected at-large. The city's public school system ranks 596 out of 607 in the state, according to state report cards, which helps explain Toledo's low ranking in the education category.
Canva
#36. New Orleans, Louisiana
- WalletHub rank: #114 of 149
- Quality of city services rank: 136
- Financial stability rank: 125
- Education rank: 142
- Health rank: 110
- Safety rank: 137
- Economy rank: 133
- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 24
New Orleans' City Council has seven members and a mayor. The city's
labor market and wages lag behind the national average, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The city's inspector general is conducting wide-ranging investigations into possible corruption across the city's government.
Canva
#35. Seattle, Washington
- WalletHub rank: #115 of 149
- Quality of city services rank: 11
- Financial stability rank: 25
- Education rank: 11
- Health rank: 13
- Safety rank: 83
- Economy rank: 14
- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 23
Seattle fared well on many measures, offering its residents a high level of city services, but at a cost: It has a large budget. It also has "a high level of outstanding long-term debt per capita, high crime rates and low percentages of sheltered homeless persons," WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez told
The Center Square.
kan_khampanya// Shutterstock
#34. Modesto, California
- WalletHub rank: #116 of 149
- Quality of city services rank: 103
- Financial stability rank: 121
- Education rank: 107
- Health rank: 95
- Safety rank: 63
- Economy rank: 74
- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 100
Modesto, California, ranks as one of the
least safe cities in the country, and the city government is run by six City Council members and a mayor. The city's car culture inspired the 1973 movie "American Graffiti," which led to a ban on car cruising that lasted from 1990 to 2023.
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#33. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- WalletHub rank: #117 of 149
- Quality of city services rank: 54
- Financial stability rank: 124
- Education rank: 17
- Health rank: 86
- Safety rank: 43
- Economy rank: 116
- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 9
Pittsburgh and the surrounding area have some of the
oldest populations in the country. The city continues to face a challenge in attracting jobs and workers long after the steel industry collapsed, and lost about 8% of the city's population. Today it has fewer people of working age and is struggling with slow job growth.
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#31. Buffalo, New York
- WalletHub rank: #119 of 149
- Quality of city services rank: 109
- Financial stability rank: 102
- Education rank: 133
- Health rank: 90
- Safety rank: 69
- Economy rank: 142
- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 19
Buffalo, New York, a Rust Belt industrial hub, is trying to remake itself as a city focused on technology, manufacturing, and clean energy. The counties of the Buffalo Niagara area have seen $22.6 billion of development in the past five years, including construction at a medical campus, manufacturing and clean energy projects, and new food processing facilities, according to the
Commercial Real Estate Development Association. Its population in 2020 grew 7% over its 2010 level.
Canva
#30. Sacramento, California
- WalletHub rank: #120 of 149
- Quality of city services rank: 92
- Financial stability rank: 117
- Education rank: 76
- Health rank: 55
- Safety rank: 79
- Economy rank: 97
- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 103
The state's capital city,
Sacramento, is among several California cities with poor ratings in the analysis. Homelessness is a particular problem, with its unhoused population growing to 9,300 in 2022. That's an increase of 67% over 2019. The state sent $191 million to the region from 2019 to 2021, with much of it meant for building new homes.
Canva
#29. Stockton, California
- WalletHub rank: #121 of 149
- Quality of city services rank: 139
- Financial stability rank: 140
- Education rank: 120
- Health rank: 88
- Safety rank: 115
- Economy rank: 107
- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 147
Stockton, California's government comprises a full-time mayor and six part-time council members. Although the city ranks as one of the lowest for infrastructure and pollution, the Public Works Department manages a
Capital Improvement Program that aims to renovate parks, make streets safer for cyclists and pedestrians, and renovate two buildings into a new City Hall.
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#28. Knoxville, Tennessee
- WalletHub rank: #122 of 149
- Quality of city services rank: 79
- Financial stability rank: 42
- Education rank: 34
- Health rank: 99
- Safety rank: 134
- Economy rank: 50
- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 44
Knoxville, Tennessee, is led by a mayor and a nine-member City Council. The mayor, Indya Kincannon, campaigned for her 2019 election by saying she would
promote public safety. But the city's homicide rate post-pandemic has been higher than the national average. The numbers fell 15% in 2022 compared to 2021, from 41 to 35, but before the pandemic, the city recorded totals in the high teens and low 20s.
CrackerClips Stock Media // Shutterstock
#27. Syracuse, New York
- WalletHub rank: #123 of 149
- Quality of city services rank: 97
- Financial stability rank: 106
- Education rank: 113
- Health rank: 70
- Safety rank: 68
- Economy rank: 141
- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 3
Among cities with 100,000 or more residents,
Syracuse, New York, has the highest child poverty rate in the country, according to Census data released in 2022. The poverty rate among children under 18 is 46.9%, which has dropped from 2016, but not as much as in many other large cities. The numbers show the results of federal assistance to ease poverty during the pandemic, but also the economic upheaval it caused.
Canva
#26. Charlotte, North Carolina
- WalletHub rank: #124 of 149
- Quality of city services rank: 40
- Financial stability rank: 13
- Education rank: 91
- Health rank: 52
- Safety rank: 78
- Economy rank: 8
- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 123
One main drawback to Charlotte, North Carolina, is the difficulty of getting around without a car in this sprawling city. A
2022 survey found that 76% of people drive alone, about 10% carpool, just over 3% use public transportation, and 2% bike or walk. The city is working to improve its bus system and to expand its light-rail system.
The goal of its
2040 Strategic Mobility Plan is to cut the number of people traveling alone by 50%, with others using transit choices, carpooling, biking, or walking.
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock
#25. Nashville, Tennessee
- WalletHub rank: #125 of 149
- Quality of city services rank: 121
- Financial stability rank: 103
- Education rank: 104
- Health rank: 123
- Safety rank: 128
- Economy rank: 32
- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 90
Nashville has one of the highest
long-term outstanding debt per capita in the United States, putting this city at a low ranking for financial stability. Mayor John Cooper set up an online system for city residents to track the progress of various neighborhood improvement projects.
Brian Wilson Photography // Shutterstock
#24. New Haven, Connecticut
- WalletHub rank: #126 of 149
- Quality of city services rank: 131
- Financial stability rank: 144
- Education rank: 126
- Health rank: 58
- Safety rank: 103
- Economy rank: 136
- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 13
New Haven, Connecticut's Mayor Justin Elicker, is seeking a third term in office, running on his record of
improving equity and housing in the city, as well as stabilizing its budget.
Jon Bilous // Shutterstock
#23. Cheyenne, Wyoming
- WalletHub rank: #127 of 149
- Quality of city services rank: 83
- Financial stability rank: 15
- Education rank: 129
- Health rank: 92
- Safety rank: 49
- Economy rank: 28
- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 71
Cheyenne, Wyoming, is governed by a nine-member council, plus a mayor. It recently
rejected a proposal that would have decriminalized marijuana use, and is considering annexing land west of the city to allow for residential expansion.
Kit Leong // Shutterstock
#22. Los Angeles, California
- WalletHub rank: #128 of 149
- Quality of city services rank: 59
- Financial stability rank: 96
- Education rank: 85
- Health rank: 21
- Safety rank: 53
- Economy rank: 119
- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 87
Los Angeles is in the midst of a severe homelessness problem. According to
McKinsey & Company, the city's homeless population has outpaced New York City's and is now the largest in the nation. It increased by about 56% from 2015 to 2022, compared with an 18% drop in New York City. About one in 150 Los Angeles residents, or 69,000 people, do not have a place to live.
TierneyMJ // Shutterstock
#21. Long Beach, California
- WalletHub rank: #129 of 149
- Quality of city services rank: 75
- Financial stability rank: 130
- Education rank: 32
- Health rank: 16
- Safety rank: 48
- Economy rank: 122
- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 120
Higher-than-projected revenue is allowing Long Beach, California, to allocate more money to ease its homelessness crisis and to put $450,000 toward the town's guaranteed-income pilot program, which is called the Long Beach Pledge.
A
2019 survey found that the cost of living was the top concern of residents, with 70% of them citing affordability as the city's biggest problem and 80% calling homelessness an extremely serious or very serious problem.
lunamarina // Shutterstock
#20. Rochester, New York
- WalletHub rank: #130 of 149
- Quality of city services rank: 86
- Financial stability rank: 105
- Education rank: 114
- Health rank: 31
- Safety rank: 92
- Economy rank: 132
- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 2
Rochester, New York, was among the top 10 larger cities with the highest
child poverty rate, according to Census data released in 2022. The number of households unable to afford the basics in the Rochester and the Finger Lakes region rose during the pandemic, according to a report from United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes and United For ALICE.
In all, 172,161 households, or 37%, were struggling to afford basics in 2021, up from 29% in 2019.
Canva
#19. Salt Lake City, Utah
- WalletHub rank: #131 of 149
- Quality of city services rank: 33
- Financial stability rank: 32
- Education rank: 22
- Health rank: 29
- Safety rank: 125
- Economy rank: 22
- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 11
Salt Lake City gets
high marks for the state of its finances, in particular for low unemployment. But its ranking is hurt by the rate of property crimes, which is above the national average. And although the number of homicides was down in 2022, the number of rapes and robberies rose.
Canva
#18. Baltimore, Maryland
- WalletHub rank: #132 of 149
- Quality of city services rank: 133
- Financial stability rank: 45
- Education rank: 148
- Health rank: 147
- Safety rank: 123
- Economy rank: 138
- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 86
Baltimore is governed by a
15-member city council, with 14 members representing each of the municipal districts, and a council president elected citywide. The city has one of the lowest high school graduation rates in the analysis.
f11photo // Shutterstock
#16. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- WalletHub rank: #134 of 149
- Quality of city services rank: 127
- Financial stability rank: 132
- Education rank: 137
- Health rank: 124
- Safety rank: 72
- Economy rank: 114
- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 59
Mayor Jim Kenney has been in office since 2016 and has worked closely with the Philadelphia City Council to
improve education and economic opportunities for city residents. The initiatives include expanding the opportunity for quality pre-K education and creating community schools, as well as tackling health issues through a tax on sweetened beverages.
f11photo // Shutterstock
#15. Denver, Colorado
- WalletHub rank: #135 of 149
- Quality of city services rank: 63
- Financial stability rank: 49
- Education rank: 99
- Health rank: 53
- Safety rank: 99
- Economy rank: 37
- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 80
Denver has a mayor and a 13-member City Council, with 11 members representing geographic districts and two elected citywide. Denver is among the top 10 large U.S. cities with high crime rates, according to the
Common Sense Institute, a free-market policy analysis group based in Colorado. The city ranked the third-highest in auto theft, the sixth-highest for property crimes, and the 10th-highest for rape.
Studio 1One // Shutterstock
#14. Memphis, Tennessee
- WalletHub rank: #136 of 149
- Quality of city services rank: 143
- Financial stability rank: 58
- Education rank: 122
- Health rank: 143
- Safety rank: 149
- Economy rank: 108
- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 131
Memphis, Tennessee, governed by a 13-member City Council, has one of the
highest violent crime rates in America. The Memphis Police Department plans to increase the number of officers, expand community outreach, and improve emergency services, among other moves.
f11photo // Shutterstock
#13. Yonkers, New York
- WalletHub rank: #137 of 149
- Quality of city services rank: 53
- Financial stability rank: 137
- Education rank: 75
- Health rank: 5
- Safety rank: 4
- Economy rank: 139
- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 45
In June 2022, the
New York state comptroller's office warned that the city's 2022-2023 budget relied on $142.7 million in nonrecurring revenue. Yonkers, New York, could see a shortfall of $387,000 for parks revenue, and was planning to borrow up to $15 million to settle property tax challenges. Police, firefighting, and workers' compensation costs could all come in over budget.
Canva
#12. Chicago, Illinois
- WalletHub rank: #138 of 149
- Quality of city services rank: 134
- Financial stability rank: 149
- Education rank: 67
- Health rank: 71
- Safety rank: 80
- Economy rank: 129
- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 37
Chicago ranks among cities with the highest
long-term outstanding debt per capita in the country. Although it ranks high in infrastructure and pollution, and education, Chicago's economy is doing worse than that of the United States as a whole. Unemployment rates are higher in this Illinois city than the national average, and the job market has been shrinking.
vichie81 // Shutterstock
#10. Detroit, Michigan
- WalletHub rank: #140 of 149
- Quality of city services rank: 149
- Financial stability rank: 148
- Education rank: 131
- Health rank: 146
- Safety rank: 141
- Economy rank: 145
- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 127
The Detroit City Council comprises eight members and one president, who govern a city with a falling
unemployment rate, but a crisis in infant mortality rates, especially among Black families. The city's air quality is also under scrutiny, with the Sierra Club suing the Environmental Protection Agency to force city and state officials to do more to curb air pollution.
Vladimir Mucibabic // Shutterstock
#9. Tacoma, Washington
- WalletHub rank: #141 of 149
- Quality of city services rank: 100
- Financial stability rank: 99
- Education rank: 89
- Health rank: 50
- Safety rank: 121
- Economy rank: 103
- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 56
Tacoma, Washington, has eight elected city councilors and an elected mayor, as well as an appointed city manager. City residents and the council are sparring over a
renters' bill of rights in the face of rising rents and increasing eviction rates.
Canva
#7. Oakland, California
- WalletHub rank: #143 of 149
- Quality of city services rank: 76
- Financial stability rank: 65
- Education rank: 60
- Health rank: 6
- Safety rank: 126
- Economy rank: 131
- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 97
Oakland, California, has an eight-member City Council and an
elected mayor, Sheng Thao, who has prioritized violence prevention, public services, and modernizing the city's tax structure. But its downtown, which was struggling to survive before the pandemic, has been slow to recover in its wake.
Sundry Photography // Shutterstock
#6. Gulfport, Mississippi
- WalletHub rank: #144 of 149
- Quality of city services rank: 96
- Financial stability rank: 128
- Education rank: 10
- Health rank: 97
- Safety rank: 82
- Economy rank: 98
- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 125
Gulfport, which is Mississippi's second-largest city, is governed by a mayor and a seven-member City Council, who oversee a chief administrative officer. Mayor Billy Hewes has worked to improve the operations of city government and
revitalize recreational opportunities.
Canva
#5. Flint, Michigan
- WalletHub rank: #145 of 149
- Quality of city services rank: 144
- Financial stability rank: 17
- Education rank: 139
- Health rank: 137
- Safety rank: 124
- Economy rank: 144
- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 57
In the wake of 2015 revelations that the
city's municipal water supply was contaminated by lead and other pollutants, global attention focused on structural and environmental racism in Flint, Michigan, which is governed by a nine-member council. The water problems have not fully been resolved, and the city's residents are also experiencing a mental health crisis.
Canva
#4. Cleveland, Ohio
- WalletHub rank: #146 of 149
- Quality of city services rank: 137
- Financial stability rank: 114
- Education rank: 136
- Health rank: 107
- Safety rank: 139
- Economy rank: 137
- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 91
Cleveland is governed by a 17-member council and an elected mayor. The city's per-capita income is
two-thirds the national average, and its poverty rate is more than double the national average. Mayor Justin Bibb is feuding with the council over the problem of violent crime in the city, while also trying to improve public access to Lake Erie, on the city's north boundary.
Canva
#3. New York, New York
- WalletHub rank: #147 of 149
- Quality of city services rank: 35
- Financial stability rank: 103
- Education rank: 27
- Health rank: 23
- Safety rank: 11
- Economy rank: 143
- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 32
New York City's finances have been under pressure, with Mayor Eric Adams proposing $36 million in cuts to the 2024 fiscal year budget that would have forced library branches to close and cut education programs at the city's troubled jail at Rikers Island. In the end, the mayor and the 51-member City Council reached an agreement on a $107 billion spending plan that will spare the libraries but require other cuts.
Thiago Leite // Shutterstock
#2. Chattanooga, Tennessee
- WalletHub rank: #148 of 149
- Quality of city services rank: 129
- Financial stability rank: 76
- Education rank: 92
- Health rank: 72
- Safety rank: 146
- Economy rank: 38
- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 60
Chattanooga, Tennessee, is governed by a mayor and nine council members. The city recently revised its
climate action plan and began a new partnership to improve housing affordability. Its new city budget is intended to improve the efficiency and quality of city services, including trash pickup and road repair, but nearly 45% of the total spending is on the police and fire departments.
Canva
#1. San Francisco, California
- WalletHub rank: #149 of 149
- Quality of city services rank: 12
- Financial stability rank: 49
- Education rank: 12
- Health rank: 2
- Safety rank: 65
- Economy rank: 92
- Infrastructure and pollution rank: 16
San Francisco is governed by a mayor and an 11-member Board of Supervisors. In 2022, WalletHub data ranked the city as the
second-worst run in the country. The city provides good quality services, but has an enormous homelessness problem and a lot of debt per capita.
Story editing by Jeff Inglis. Copy editing by Lois Hince.
Pete Niesen // Shutterstock
