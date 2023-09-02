LIVE OAK, Fla. — President Joe Biden on Saturday saw from the sky Hurricane Idalia's impact across a swath of Florida before he set out on a walking tour of a city recovering from the storm. Notably absent was Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate who declined to join Biden after he suggested that the Democrat's presence could hinder disaster response efforts.

Biden, when asked about his rival's absence, said he was not disappointed by the turn of events but welcomed the presence of Rick Scott, one of the state's two Republican U.S. senators.

The president pledged the federal government's total support for Floridians.

"I'm here today to deliver a clear message to the people of Florida and throughout the Southeast," Biden said after the walking tour. He spoke outdoors near a church that had parts of its sheet metal roof peeled back by Idalia's powerful winds and a home half crushed by a fallen tree.

"As I've told your governor, if there's anything your state needs, I'm ready to mobilize that support," he continued. "Anything they need related to these storms. Your nation has your back and we'll be with you until the job is done."

Earlier, the mayor of Live Oak, about 80 miles east of state capital Tallahassee, thanked Biden and first lady Jill Biden for coming and "showing us that we're important to you."

"Everybody thinks Florida is rich, but this is not one of the richest counties in the state and there are people who are suffering," said Frank Davis, adding he knew of no loss of life or serious injury.

At Suwannee Pineview Elementary School, where the Bidens were briefed on the storm damage, local officials praised the White House's early disaster declarations and quick flow of federal aid. "What the federal government is doing … is a big deal," Scott said.

Helping Floridians and their communities get back on their feet was the emphasis at the briefing on response and recovery efforts, with DeSantis' conspicuous absence seemingly not a concern for residents and officials.

Idalia made landfall Wednesday morning along Florida's sparsely populated Big Bend region as a Category 3 storm, causing widespread flooding and damage before moving north to drench Georgia and the Carolinas.

On Saturday, more than 61,000 Florida residents and 8,700 Georgia residents were still without power due to Idalia.

Deanne Criswell, head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, told reporters as the president flew from Washington that her team and the governor's team "worked collectively" to determine that Biden would visit Live Oak. She said her teams "heard no concerns over any impact to the communities that we're going to visit today."

On Friday, hours after Biden said he would be meeting with DeSantis, the governor's office issued a statement saying there were no plans for that. "In these rural communities, and so soon after impact, the security preparations alone that would go into setting up such a meeting would shut down ongoing recovery efforts," DeSantis spokesman Jeremy Redfern said.

DeSantis' office said his public schedule Saturday included stops in Keaton Beach, about 60 miles southwest of Live Oak, and Horseshoe Beach, about 75 miles away, with the last event beginning at 1:45 p.m.

Criswell said aboard the flight that power is being restored and the roads are all open in the area where Biden was going. "Access is not being hindered," she said, adding that her team was in "close coordination" with the governor's staff.

The political disconnect between both sides is a break from the recent past; Biden and DeSantis met when the president toured Florida after Hurricane Ian hit the state last year, and following the 2021 Surfside condo collapse in Miami Beach. But DeSantis is now running to unseat Biden, and he only left the Republican presidential primary trail with Idalia barreling toward his state.

Putting aside political rivalries following natural disasters can be tricky. Another 2024 presidential candidate, former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, has long been criticized in GOP circles for embracing then-President Barack Obama during a tour of damage from Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

Meanwhile, two people were charged with looting a home damaged by the storm in Florida's Big Bend region, as residents' concerns grew that burglars could be tempted to hit other homes while law enforcement is stretched thin in the remote area along the Gulf Coast.

Some residents of Horseshoe Beach, one of the communities hardest hit, urged law enforcement to set up checkpoints where people would have to show identification to get into the town.

A man and a woman from Palmetto, Florida, almost 200 miles south of where Idalia made landfall, were arrested Wednesday after an officer from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission heard noises coming from outside a waterfront home in Horseshoe Beach.

The officer found the two loading up items from the home into a rented pickup truck. One suspect told deputies that the homeowner gave him permission to remove items, but the homeowners told deputies they had done no such thing, according to the Dixie County Sheriff's Office.

Each suspect was charged with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling during an emergency, grand theft and trespassing, with bails set for each at $1 million.

“We are taking strong action against this criminal activity,” the sheriff's office said.

