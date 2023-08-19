WASHINGTON — There are so many dots on the maps, they blur into blobs — each one reflecting trillions of public and private dollars flowing in the United States this past year to build thousands of roads, bridges and manufacturing projects in communities large and small, in states red and blue.

They include an electric vehicle "battery belt" of manufacturing stretching from Michigan to Georgia, semiconductor fabrication plants in Arizona, Texas, Ohio and New York and broadband coming to Appalachia.

Taken together, they represent President Joe Biden's ambitious attempt to chart a new era of domestic manufacturing, modernizing the U.S. to compete in the 21st century.

Packaged as "Bidenomics," the effort is the product of three major bills approved in the last Congress that are also the president's hoped-for roadmap for reelection. Republicans balked at what they said was unwarranted federal spending. The debate between those two views could go a long way toward determining who wins the White House and control of Congress in 2024.

"It's this whole new world of opportunity," said Monte Shaw, executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, who said firms are investing millions of dollars to upgrade facilities and transform the ethanol industry.

Much like the development of the federal highway system in the 1950s or the space race to the moon in the 1960s, the undertaking is once in a generation. More recently, presidents tapped Congress to deliver on their vision for social or fiscal policy, with the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, a decade ago and then-President Donald Trump's GOP tax cuts in 2017.

The Inflation Reduction Act, the Chips and Science Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act are coming to fruition at a time of economic churn and stubborn inflation in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We spent decades underinvesting," said Wendy Edelberg, a former chief economist at the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office and now a senior fellow in economic studies at the Brookings Institution think tank. "And so we have a lot of catching up to do."

Democrats see the trio of bills — two of which also drew bipartisan support from Republicans — as their calling card to voters ahead of the 2024 election, the tangible results of Biden's vision and tenure in the White House.

For Republicans, many of whom voted against all three bills, Bidenomics is a powerful punchline about big government overreach.

"What is 'Bidenomics'?" said a memo circulated earlier this summer by Senate Republican Conference Chairman John Barrasso of Wyoming. "It is the inflationary Washington spending, costly regulations, and regressive taxes touted by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris," he said, referring to the vice president.

Economists acknowledge that while inflation has eased, the investments are adding to demand and price pressures, a factor in higher interest rates that can keep lending tight.

Trump, the leading Republican candidate trying to oust Biden in 2024, defines Bidenomics in contrast to what he calls his own "boom" years in the White House.

"'Bidenomics' is shorthand for 'I pay more for less,'" said Jack Pandol, communications director at the National Republican Congressional Campaign, the House GOP campaign arm.

The White House said the federal policy generated more than $500 billion in private investment announcements — much of it in Republican-held congressional districts. Even Republicans who voted against the bills are now vying for credit.

The CHIPs bill alone sparked some $200 billion in domestic semiconductor manufacturing, according to the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank, and industry estimates.

The IRA's centerpiece, a $400 billion federal investment to curb climate change, is standing up solar, electric vehicle and battery manufacturing, particularly in the Southeast where Republicans dominate.

The IRA also allows counties and municipal governments to tap into federal green energy production tax credits typically used by private entities, to develop projects on their own.

"Click on to Invest.gov, put in your location," Biden said recently in South Carolina. "You'll all see projects we're delivering in communities all across America."

The bipartisan infrastructure bill approved in 2021 poured money into repaving roads and building bridges, but it also pumped funds into public works projects nationwide. That included money to upgrade drinking water systems in a nation where millions still have lead pipes and $42 billion for broadband to connect about 8 million households to the internet.

While a similar bipartisan effort powered the CHIPS bill to passage, investing $50 billion in semiconductors and science research, Democrats alone muscled the IRA into law late over steep Republican opposition.

The GOP-led House tried to dismantle the IRA but, as it begins to take hold in communities, that may become more difficult.

Economist Jason Furman, a former Obama official now at Harvard, acknowledged the pressure the laws put on inflation but said they are rapidly focusing private industry investment.

"It does look like all three bills are catalyzing a lot of activity in a sort of larger and more rapid way than I would have expected," he said. "This feels to me the biggest thing that's happened to the half century."

Cities With the Most Construction Industry Jobs Cities With the Most Construction Industry Jobs Construction employment still remains below pre Great Recession levels The construction industry employs a diverse set of workers The Mountain West relies most heavily on the construction industry for jobs Small and midsize metros with the most construction industry jobs 15. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA 14. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX 13. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL 12. Richmond, VA 11. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL 10. Raleigh-Cary, NC 9. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA 8. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO 7. Jacksonville, FL 6. Salt Lake City, UT 5. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA 4. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ 3. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA 2. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX 1. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV