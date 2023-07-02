HAVANA — Elián González has the same big, expressive eyes he did 23 years ago when an international custody battle transformed him into the face of the long-strained relations between Cuba and the United States.

Now 29, González is stepping into Cuban politics. He recently entered his country’s congress with hopes of helping his people at a time of record emigration and heightened tension between the two seaside neighbors.

“From Cuba, we can do a lot so that we have a more solid country, and I owe it to Cubans,” he said during an exclusive interview with The Associated Press. “That is what I’m going to try to do from my position, from this place in congress — to contribute to making Cuba a better country.”

González has given only a handful of interviews since he was unwittingly thrust into the geopolitical spotlight as a boy. In 1999, at just 5 years old, he and his mother were aboard a boat of Cuban migrants headed toward Florida when the boat capsized in the Florida Straits. His mother and 10 others died while González, tied to an inner tube, drifted in open water until his rescue.

Granted asylum under U.S. refugee rules at the time, González went to live with his great-uncle, a member of the Cuban exile community in Miami that is often a center of fierce criticism of Cuba's government. In Cuba, his father begged then-President Fidel Castro for help. Castro led protests with hundreds of thousands of people demanding little Elián's return. Anti-Castro groups in Miami pressed for him to stay in the U.S.

The tug-of-war quickly gained the world’s attention and became emblematic for the testy feelings between the two neighboring nations. Then-U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno ruled the boy should be returned to his father, but González’s relatives refused. AP photojournalist Alan Diaz captured the moment when armed immigration agents seized González in a Miami home, and the photo later won a Pulitzer Prize.

“Not having my mom has been difficult, it has been a burden, but it has not been an obstacle when I have had a father who has stood up for me and been by my side," González told AP.

He is a father himself now, of a 2-year-old daughter. He works for a state company that facilitates tourism to the island nation his mother left, underscoring the alternate track his life has followed since his homecoming.

What’s more, he recently became a lawmaker.

In April, González was sworn in as a member of Cuba’s National Assembly of People’s Power, effectively Cuba’s congress. He represents Cárdenas, a town in Matanzas province about 80 miles east of Havana where he lived until his mother took him to sea. He still lives in the province.

Dressed in black pants and T-shirt, with a discreet braided bracelet on his right hand and his wedding ring on his left, González was interviewed in Havana’s Capitol, the renovated seat of congress.

“I think the most important thing is that I have grown up like other young people. I have grown up in Cuba,” he said.

For years, his father made it nearly impossible to get close to the child. From afar, the boy could sometimes be seen playing with other children or accompanying his father to political events. Castro would visit him on his birthday.

Over the years, González was a military cadet and later became an industrial engineer. Because Cuba's congressional positions are unpaid, he will continue to work his tourism job.

The legislative body has faced criticism for lacking opposition voices and for carrying out the agenda set by the country’s leadership.

González's legislative term comes amid historic emigration from the crisis-stricken Caribbean island, as many young Cubans seek a new life in the U.S. — just as his mother did.

It also comes at a moment of heightened tensions between the two nations. There have been allegations that Cuba hosted a Chinese spy base, which Cuba adamantly denies. Meanwhile, Cuba claims Biden has yet to ease tough policies enacted by former U.S. President Donald Trump that target the island, while the U.S. points to resumption of some flights and sending of remittances.

Amid a deepening political and energy crisis in Cuba, González cast blame on decades of American sanctions stifling the island's economy as the root of many of Cuba's problems, echoing many in the government. He said he believes in Cuba's model of providing free access to education and health services among other things, but acknowledged there is a long way to go for that to be perfected.

Despite harsh prison sentences doled out by Cuban courts, punishments defended by the communist government, González said his people have the right to demonstrate. But he added that the causes of current crises should be analyzed before condemning the state.

He also had kind words for the hundreds of thousands of Cubans who, like his mother, chose to emigrate.

“I respect all those who made the decision to leave Cuba, I respect those who do so today, just as I do my mom,” he said. “My message will always be that (those who leave) do all they can to ensure that Cuba has a status (without sanctions) equal to any country in the world.”

Close Cuba Child Rodeo Photo Gallery In this July 29, 2016 photo, 2-year-old cowboy Wrangler Ponce pulls two horses at his parents farm in Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba. In the Cuban countryside, many children learn to ride a horse before they learn to ride a bicycle. In Sancti Spiritus’ cattle country, 80 children are enrolled in a non-governmental organization called Future Ranchers, founded by a group of neighboring cattle ranchers more than a decade ago to revive Cuba’s rodeo culture. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) APTOPIX Cuba Child Rodeo Photo Gallery In this July 29, 2016 photo, 5-year-old cowboy David Obregon runs across the yard of his parents farm in Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba. In the Cuban countryside, many children learn to ride a horse before they learn to ride a bicycle. Those who grow up to be the best start farm- and ranch-related studies at local universities without passing the difficult national entrance exam. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Cuba Child Rodeo Photo Gallery In this July 29, 2016 photo, young cowboys milk a goat at a farm in Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba. A group of neighboring cattle ranchers founded a non-governmental organization called Future Ranchers more than a decade ago to revive Cuba’s rodeo culture, which dates back centuries to Spanish colonial times. The group teaches rodeo skills like roping and riding along with more practical education in ranching, veterinary medicine and farming. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) APTOPIX Cuba Child Rodeo Photo Gallery In this July 29, 2016 photo, cowgirl Dariadna Corujo rides her horse near a farm in Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba. At the tender age of 6, Dariadna is already an expert barrel racer and calf roper, wearing pink boots as she competes in rodeos on the flat grasslands of central Sancti Spiritus province. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Cuba Child Rodeo Photo Gallery In this July 29, 2016 photo, cowgirl Dariadna Corujo sits on her horse while herding cattle near a farm in Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba. At the tender age of 6, Dariadna is already an expert barrel racer and calf roper, wearing pink boots as she competes in rodeos on the flat grasslands of central Sancti Spiritus province. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) APTOPIX Cuba Child Rodeo Photo Gallery In this July 29, 2016 photo, cowgirl Dariadna Corujo winds up to lasso a calf during an improvised rodeo event at a farm in Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba. At the tender age of 6, Dariadna is already an expert barrel racer and calf roper. In the flat grasslands of Sancti Spiritus, a group of neighboring cattle ranchers founded a non-governmental organization called Future Ranchers more than a decade ago to revive Cuba’s rodeo culture, which dates back centuries to Spanish colonial times. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Cuba Child Rodeo Photo Gallery In this July 29, 2016 photo, 5-year-old cowboy David Obregon works to lasso a goat for milking at his parents farm in Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba. A group of neighboring cattle ranchers founded a non-governmental organization called Future Ranchers more than a decade ago to revive Cuba’s rodeo culture, which dates back centuries to Spanish colonial times. The group teaches rodeo skills like roping and riding along with more practical education in ranching, veterinary medicine and farming. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Cuba Child Rodeo Photo Gallery In this July 29, 2016 photo, a young cowboy looks out from a bus window as he waits to be transported via bus to an improvised rodeo event at a farm in Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba. In Sancti Spiritus’ cattle country, 80 children are enrolled in the non-governmental organization called Future Ranchers association, which struggles to find the funds for basic needs like gasoline for the vehicles taking the students to competitions. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) APTOPIX Cuba Child Rodeo Photo Gallery In this July 29, 2016 photo, a cowboy playfully threatens to dunk a younger boy into a water troff, during an improvised rodeo event at a farm in Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba. In the flat grasslands in the central province of Sancti Spiritus, a group of neighboring cattle ranchers founded a non-governmental organization called Future Ranchers more than a decade ago to revive Cuba’s rodeo culture, which dates back centuries to Spanish colonial times. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Cuba Child Rodeo Photo Gallery In this July 29, 2016 photo, cowboys team up to help 5-year-old cowboy David Obregon learn to ride a calf during an improvised rodeo game at a farm in Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba. In the Cuban countryside, many children learn to ride a horse before they learn to ride a bicycle. In Sancti Spiritus’ cattle country, 80 children are enrolled in a non-governmental organization called Future Ranchers, founded by a group of neighboring cattle ranchers more than a decade ago to revive Cuba’s rodeo culture. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Cuba Child Rodeo Photo Gallery In this July 29, 2016 photo, 5-year-old cowboy David Obregon holds down a calf during an improvised rodeo event at a farm in Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba. In the Cuban countryside, many children learn to ride a horse before they learn to ride a bicycle as well as skills like roping and riding along with more practical education. Those who grow up to be the best start farm- and ranch-related studies at local universities without passing the difficult national entrance exam. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Cuba Child Rodeo Photo Gallery In this July 29, 2016 photo, cowboys watch an improvised rodeo event at a farm in Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba. In the Cuban countryside, many children learn to ride a horse before they learn to ride a bicycle. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Cuba Child Rodeo Photo Gallery In this July 29, 2016 photo, children of the Future Ranchers organization sit on horses as they wait for the release of a calf during an improvised rodeo event at a farm in Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba. The children enrolled in the non-governmental organization have become the main attraction at many Sancti Spiritus rodeos, and a standard at religious processions and Cuba’s May Day parades. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Cuba Child Rodeo Photo Gallery In this July 29, 2016 photo, a cowboy throws a calf to the ground to wrap its legs, during an improvised rodeo game at a farm in Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba. In the Cuban countryside, many children learn to ride a horse before they learn to ride a bicycle as well as skills like roping and riding along with more practical education. Those who grow up to be the best start farm- and ranch-related studies at local universities without passing the difficult national entrance exam. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Cuba Child Rodeo Photo Gallery In this July 29, 2016 photo, 2-year-old cowboy Wrangler Ponce pours water into a wheelbarrow serving as a water troff for the horses at his parents farm in Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba. In the Cuban countryside, many children learn to ride a horse before they learn to ride a bicycle as well as skills like roping and riding along with more practical education. Those who grow up to be the best start farm- and ranch-related studies at local universities without passing the difficult national entrance exam. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) 15 photos of Cuba's child cowhands In the Cuban countryside, many children learn to ride a horse before they tackle a bicycle. Cuba Child Rodeo Photo Gallery In this July 29, 2016 photo, 2-year-old cowboy Wrangler Ponce pulls two horses at his parents farm in Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba. In the Cuban countryside, many children learn to ride a horse before they learn to ride a bicycle. In Sancti Spiritus’ cattle country, 80 children are enrolled in a non-governmental organization called Future Ranchers, founded by a group of neighboring cattle ranchers more than a decade ago to revive Cuba’s rodeo culture. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) APTOPIX Cuba Child Rodeo Photo Gallery In this July 29, 2016 photo, 5-year-old cowboy David Obregon runs across the yard of his parents farm in Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba. In the Cuban countryside, many children learn to ride a horse before they learn to ride a bicycle. Those who grow up to be the best start farm- and ranch-related studies at local universities without passing the difficult national entrance exam. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Cuba Child Rodeo Photo Gallery In this July 29, 2016 photo, young cowboys milk a goat at a farm in Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba. A group of neighboring cattle ranchers founded a non-governmental organization called Future Ranchers more than a decade ago to revive Cuba’s rodeo culture, which dates back centuries to Spanish colonial times. The group teaches rodeo skills like roping and riding along with more practical education in ranching, veterinary medicine and farming. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) APTOPIX Cuba Child Rodeo Photo Gallery In this July 29, 2016 photo, cowgirl Dariadna Corujo rides her horse near a farm in Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba. At the tender age of 6, Dariadna is already an expert barrel racer and calf roper, wearing pink boots as she competes in rodeos on the flat grasslands of central Sancti Spiritus province. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Cuba Child Rodeo Photo Gallery In this July 29, 2016 photo, cowgirl Dariadna Corujo sits on her horse while herding cattle near a farm in Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba. At the tender age of 6, Dariadna is already an expert barrel racer and calf roper, wearing pink boots as she competes in rodeos on the flat grasslands of central Sancti Spiritus province. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) APTOPIX Cuba Child Rodeo Photo Gallery In this July 29, 2016 photo, cowgirl Dariadna Corujo winds up to lasso a calf during an improvised rodeo event at a farm in Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba. At the tender age of 6, Dariadna is already an expert barrel racer and calf roper. In the flat grasslands of Sancti Spiritus, a group of neighboring cattle ranchers founded a non-governmental organization called Future Ranchers more than a decade ago to revive Cuba’s rodeo culture, which dates back centuries to Spanish colonial times. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Cuba Child Rodeo Photo Gallery In this July 29, 2016 photo, 5-year-old cowboy David Obregon works to lasso a goat for milking at his parents farm in Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba. A group of neighboring cattle ranchers founded a non-governmental organization called Future Ranchers more than a decade ago to revive Cuba’s rodeo culture, which dates back centuries to Spanish colonial times. The group teaches rodeo skills like roping and riding along with more practical education in ranching, veterinary medicine and farming. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Cuba Child Rodeo Photo Gallery In this July 29, 2016 photo, a young cowboy looks out from a bus window as he waits to be transported via bus to an improvised rodeo event at a farm in Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba. In Sancti Spiritus’ cattle country, 80 children are enrolled in the non-governmental organization called Future Ranchers association, which struggles to find the funds for basic needs like gasoline for the vehicles taking the students to competitions. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) APTOPIX Cuba Child Rodeo Photo Gallery In this July 29, 2016 photo, a cowboy playfully threatens to dunk a younger boy into a water troff, during an improvised rodeo event at a farm in Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba. In the flat grasslands in the central province of Sancti Spiritus, a group of neighboring cattle ranchers founded a non-governmental organization called Future Ranchers more than a decade ago to revive Cuba’s rodeo culture, which dates back centuries to Spanish colonial times. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Cuba Child Rodeo Photo Gallery In this July 29, 2016 photo, cowboys team up to help 5-year-old cowboy David Obregon learn to ride a calf during an improvised rodeo game at a farm in Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba. In the Cuban countryside, many children learn to ride a horse before they learn to ride a bicycle. In Sancti Spiritus’ cattle country, 80 children are enrolled in a non-governmental organization called Future Ranchers, founded by a group of neighboring cattle ranchers more than a decade ago to revive Cuba’s rodeo culture. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Cuba Child Rodeo Photo Gallery In this July 29, 2016 photo, 5-year-old cowboy David Obregon holds down a calf during an improvised rodeo event at a farm in Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba. In the Cuban countryside, many children learn to ride a horse before they learn to ride a bicycle as well as skills like roping and riding along with more practical education. Those who grow up to be the best start farm- and ranch-related studies at local universities without passing the difficult national entrance exam. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Cuba Child Rodeo Photo Gallery In this July 29, 2016 photo, cowboys watch an improvised rodeo event at a farm in Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba. In the Cuban countryside, many children learn to ride a horse before they learn to ride a bicycle. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Cuba Child Rodeo Photo Gallery In this July 29, 2016 photo, children of the Future Ranchers organization sit on horses as they wait for the release of a calf during an improvised rodeo event at a farm in Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba. The children enrolled in the non-governmental organization have become the main attraction at many Sancti Spiritus rodeos, and a standard at religious processions and Cuba’s May Day parades. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Cuba Child Rodeo Photo Gallery In this July 29, 2016 photo, a cowboy throws a calf to the ground to wrap its legs, during an improvised rodeo game at a farm in Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba. In the Cuban countryside, many children learn to ride a horse before they learn to ride a bicycle as well as skills like roping and riding along with more practical education. Those who grow up to be the best start farm- and ranch-related studies at local universities without passing the difficult national entrance exam. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Cuba Child Rodeo Photo Gallery In this July 29, 2016 photo, 2-year-old cowboy Wrangler Ponce pours water into a wheelbarrow serving as a water troff for the horses at his parents farm in Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba. In the Cuban countryside, many children learn to ride a horse before they learn to ride a bicycle as well as skills like roping and riding along with more practical education. Those who grow up to be the best start farm- and ranch-related studies at local universities without passing the difficult national entrance exam. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)