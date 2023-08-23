MILWAUKEE — Nearly all of the Republican presidential candidates vying to be the leading alternative to front-runner Donald Trump said they would support the former president if he is the party's nominee even if he is convicted in a court of law as they gathered for the first primary debate.
The question came nearly an hour into the Wednesday night debate hosted by Fox News Channel in Milwaukee and a day before Trump, who declined to participate, is set to surrender in Georgia on charges of trying to overturn the state's 2020 election.
Moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum said they would spend just a “brief moment" discussing what they called “the elephant not in the room,” drawing boos from the audience.
“Someone’s got to stop normalizing misconduct. Whether or not you believe that the criminal charges are right or wrong, the conduct is beneath the office of president of the United States,” said former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who has emerged as one of Trump's harshest critics and was one of only two candidates who did not raise their hands when asked if they would support him. Christie was promptly booed.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is polling a distant second to Trump, was among those who did raise his hand. He said former Vice President Mike Pence “did his duty” on Jan. 6, 2021, when he refused to go along with Trump's scheme to overturn the vote, but nonetheless pressed the hosts to move on.
“This election is not about Jan. 6, 2021. It’s about Jan. 20 of 2025, when the next president is going to take office," he said.
With less than five months until the Iowa caucuses jumpstart the GOP presidential nomination process, the debate is a critical opportunity for lower-polling candidates to introduce themselves to millions of voters, many of whom are just beginning to pay attention to the race. The pressure is greatest for DeSantis who announced his campaign in May to great fanfare but has since struggled to gain traction and is now fighting to maintain his distant second-place status.
Also on stage were South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who was hospitalized after hurting his Achilles tendon but chose to participate nonetheless.
The prime-time event was unfolding at a moment of reckoning for the Republican Party.
Trump is the prohibitive early front-runner in the race, raising serious questions about whether the party will have much of a competitive primary. Yet Trump's vulnerabilities in a general election are clear, particularly after four criminal indictments that charge him with hoarding classified documents, conspiring to overturn the 2020 election and making hush money payments to a porn actor and other women.
On Thursday, Trump is set to travel to Georgia to be booked again on criminal charges.
Yet Trump's standing in the primary has only increased as the charges have mounted, leaving the GOP on track — barring a stunning realignment — to nominate a candidate who would enter the race against President Joe Biden, a Democrat, in a potentially weak position. Polling this month from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found 64% of Americans are unlikely to support Trump if he is the GOP nominee, including 53% who say they would definitely not support him and 11% who say they would probably not support him in November 2024.
While DeSantis had expected to be the top target as the front-runner on the stage, the candidates focused their early attacks on Ramaswamy, who has been rising in the polls.
“Now is not the time for on-the-job training. We don’t need to bring in a rookie. We don’t need to bring in people without experience,” said Pence, tried to position himself as the most experienced man on the stage.
Christie also laced into Ramaswamy.
“I’ve had enough already tonight of a guy who sounds like ChatGPT standing up here,” he said, calling him an “amateur.”
“Give me a hug just like you did to Obama,” Ramaswamy shot back — a reference to Christie’s embrace of the former president after a storm ravaged his state.
Haley, the only woman on stage, tried to rise above the fray.
“I think this is exactly why Margaret Thatcher said, ‘If you want something said, ask a man. If you want something done, ask a woman,’” she said.
The debate demonstrated sharp divisions within the party on issues, including the war between Russia and Ukraine after Russia’s invasion nearly 18-months ago. Both DeSantis and Ramaswamy said they opposed more funding to Ukraine, arguing the money should be spent securing the U.S. border against drug and human trafficking.
“As president of the United States your first obligation is to defend our country and its people,” DeSantis said
Ramaswamy compared support for Ukraine to the ill-fated U.S. military interventions in Iraq and Vietnam.
“The realty is that today Ukraine is not a priority for the United States of America,” he said.
Christie, Haley and Pence cast support for Ukraine as a moral obligation and a national security imperative, warning that Russian President Vladimir Putin will continue his aggression if he succeeds in Ukraine, potentially threatening U.S. allies.
“Anybody who thinks we can't solve problems here in the United States and be the leader of the free world has a small view of the greatest nation on earth,” Pence said.
The candidates also tangled on abortion, underscoring the party’s challenges on the issue after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year. All of the candidates identified as “pro-life,” but differed on when restrictions should kick in after the court ended the constitutional right to an abortion, leading to a wave of restrictions in Republican-led states.
DeSantis refused again to say whether he supports a federal ban.
“I’m going to stand on the side of life. Look, I understand Wisconsin is going to do it different than Texas. I understand Iowa and New Hampshire are going to be different, but I will support the cause of life as governor and as president,” he said.
Haley again argued for consensus on the issue, saying passing a federal ban would be highly unlikely without more Republicans in Congress.
“Consensus is the opposite of leadership,” rebutted Pence, who has made his opposition to abortion rights a central tenet of his campaign. Pence supports a federal ban on abortion at six weeks, before many women even know they’re pregnant, and has called on the field to back a 15-week national ban as a minimum.
Trump had long said he felt it would be foolish to participate, given his dominant lead in the race.
His decision to boycott was nonetheless a blow to the network, which had wooed him privately and publicly to appear. Instead, Trump pre-recorded an interview with ex-Fox host Tucker Carlson that was posted to the platform formerly known as Twitter right before the debate kicked off as counter-programming.
“Do I sit there for an hour or two hours, whatever it’s going to be, and get harassed by people that shouldn’t even be running for president? Should I be doing that at a network that isn’t particularly friendly to me?” Trump said in the 46-minute interview.
“I’m going to have all these people screaming at me, shouting questions at me, all of which I love answering, I love doing. But it doesn’t make sense to do them so I’m taking a pass,” he said.
This morning's top headlines: Republican presidential debate; Trump documents case; extreme weather
Republican presidential debate; Trump documents case; extreme weather; and more top news this morning:
Eight presidential candidates will meet on the debate stage for the first time in what may be the biggest moment in the GOP’s 2024 presidential primary so far. Former President Donald Trump won’t participate Wednesday night. But Trump's absence offers the other candidates opportunity. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is betting that a strong showing will cement his status as the leading alternative to Trump. Others who are fighting for that title include entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence.
The Justice Department says a witness in the federal prosecution of Donald Trump over the hoarding of classified documents retracted “prior false testimony” after switching lawyers last month and provided new information that implicated the former president. The new information from the witness, a Trump staffer identified only as the director of information technology at Mar-a-Lago, was presented weeks before special counsel Jack Smith secured an updated indictment accusing Trump and two others in a plot to delete surveillance video at the Florida property.
A conservative attorney who pushed a plan to keep Donald Trump in power has turned himself in to authorities on charges in the Georgia case alleging an illegal plot to overturn the then-president’s 2020 election loss. John Eastman was booked at the Fulton County jail Tuesday. Eastman is charged alongside Trump and 17 others, who are accused by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis with scheming to subvert the will of Georgia voters in a desperate bid to keep the Republican president in the White House after he lost to Democrat Joe Biden. Eastman says the indictment "should never have been brought.”
Authorities in Hawaii are pleading with relatives of those missing after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century to come forward and give DNA samples. Officials said Tuesday that the low number provided so far threatens to hinder efforts to identify any remains discovered in the ashes. Some 1,000 to 1,100 names remain on a tentative, unconfirmed list of people unaccounted for after wildfires destroyed the historic seaside community of Lahaina on Maui. But authorities say that so far, DNA samples have been collected from from just 104 families. That's lower than what has been seen in other disasters. It's not immediately clear why. Authorities have said there are 115 confirmed deaths from the fire.
Tropical Storm Franklin is unleashing heavy floods and landslides in the Dominican Republic after making landfall in the country’s southern region. The Civil Defense agency said the storm killed one person on Wednesday. The storm began to slowly spin away from the island of Hispaniola that the Dominican Republic shares with Haiti after dumping heavy rain for several hours. Forecasters say Franklin could dump up to 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain, with as much as 16 inches for Hispaniola's central region. Officials are most concerned about the storm’s impact in Haiti, which is vulnerable to catastrophic flooding because of severe erosion from deforestation.
Crews worked to dig roads, buildings and care home residents out of the mud across a wide swath of Southwestern U.S. desert Monday, after the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years. The National Hurricane Center said only vestiges of a weakened system was moving over the Rocky Mountains late Monday. Hilary first made landfall as a hurricane in Mexico’s arid Baja California Peninsula on Sunday, causing one death. Officials say California so far appears to have emerged with no deaths, no serious injuries or any extreme damage.
Officials say that Russia and Ukraine have traded nighttime drone attacks again. They say Kyiv targeted Moscow and the Kremlin's forces launched another bombardment of Ukrainian grain storage depots early Wednesday. Those strikes in what have recently become signature strategies of the almost 18-month war. Authorities said a three-hour nighttime Russian drone attack in Ukraine's southern Odesa region overnight Tuesday caused a blaze at grain facilities. Russian officials claim to have downed Ukrainian drones in Moscow and the region around the capital, though one smashed into a building under construction. Meanwhile, officials in the Belgorod region of Russia, on the border with Ukraine, say three people were killed after repeated shelling.
The union representing 340,000 UPS workers says its members voted to approve the tentative contract agreement reached last month. The vote results announced Tuesday put a final seal on contentious labor negotiations that threatened to disrupt package deliveries for millions of businesses and households nationwide. The Teamsters said that 86% of the votes casts were in favor of ratifying the national contract. Voting on the new five-year contract began Aug. 3 and concluded Tuesday. After negotiations broke down in early July, UPS reached a tentative contract agreement with the Teamsters just days before an Aug. 1 deadline.
The leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa have held closed-door discussions on the possible expansion of their BRICS economic bloc. A decision on new members was expected late Wednesday, the second day of a three-day summit in Johannesburg. But officials said that was looking unlikely and a declaration might be made on Thursday. Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa are all at the summit. Russian President Vladimir Putin is participating via video link after being issued an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court.
A prosecutor says three men accused in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wanted to start a civil war. Eric Molitor and twin brothers William Null and Michael Null went on trial Wednesday in Antrim County, Michigan. They are charged with providing material support for terrorist acts. They are pleading not guilty. In his opening statement, William Rollstin of the state attorney general's office told jurors the defendants had anarchist beliefs and considered themselves “the new founding fathers.” Rollstin says they supported a scheme to abduct Whitmer at her vacation home in retaliation for her policies during the pandemic. Defense attorneys said prosecutors were misrepresenting evidence.