AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas House of Representatives voted Saturday to impeach scandal-plagued Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, triggering his immediate suspension from duties and setting up a trial that could permanently remove the state's top lawyer from office.

The historic vote came after a monthslong House investigation into the three-term attorney general that resulted in 20 charges alleging sweeping abuses of power, including obstruction of justice, bribery and abuse of public trust.

Paxton, 60, is just the third sitting official to be impeached in the state's nearly 200-year history.

